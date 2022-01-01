Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo

417 Reviews

$$

4772 E Olive Ave

Fresno, CA 93702

Order Again

2 Tacos con Arroz y Flijoles

2 Tacos Carne con Arroz y Frijoles

$13.00

2 Tacos Mariscos con Arroz y Frijoles

$15.00

Bistec A La Mexicana

Bistec A La Mexicana arroz/frijol

$16.95

Caldos

Caldo de Camarón y Pescado

$17.95

Caldo de Pescado

$16.95

Caldo de Camarón

$16.95

Caldo de 7 Mares

$19.95

Caldo camaaron y pulpo

$18.95

Carne Asada

Carne Asada arroz frijol

$14.95

Carne Asada 4 Camerons arroz /frijol

$16.95

Enchilada plate

3 Enchiladas Verdes Arroz/frijol

$14.00

3 Rojas Enchilaas Arroz/frijol

$14.00

Fajitas

Mixta Fajita

$20.50

Fajita de Pollo

$16.95

Fajita Asada

$18.95

Fajita Camarones

$19.00

Fajita de Rez y Pollo

$17.95

Fajitas de Mariscos

$23.00

Fajita de Camaron y pollo

$19.95

Fajita de Camaron y Carne Res

$19.95

Fajita Vejetariana

$14.95

Filete de fish

Filete Ranchero

$17.95

Filete Diabla

$17.95

Filete Relleno

$22.95

Filete A la plancha

$17.95

Filete Empanizado

$18.95

Filete Ajo

$17.95

Pechuga de pollo

Pechuga Plancha

$13.00

Pechuga Empanizada

$14.95

Pescado Entero

Pescado al Mojo de Ajo

$22.95

Pescado Frito

$22.95

Pescado Ranchero

$22.95

Pescado a la Diabla

$22.95

Camarón platillos

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.95

Camarones Rancheros

$17.95

Camarones Fritos

$17.95

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.95

Camarones a la Plancha

$17.95

Camarones Empanizados

$17.95

Camarones Bacon

$18.95

Aguas Frescas

Agua fresca grande

$3.95

Aguas frescas chica

$3.25

Cereza Exported

Corona

$4.25

Light Corona

$4.25

Corona Familiar

$4.25

Modelo Negra

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Victoria

$4.25

Coronita

$3.00

Smirnoff

$4.25

xx lager

$4.25

Tecate Familiar

$4.25

Tecate Can

$4.25

Bohemia

$4.25

Cerveza Importada

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

O'Douls

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Ultra Miller

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.25

Claw

$4.25

Soda de Botella

Jarritos de savor

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Mineral

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Coca

$3.50

MIcheladas

Mitch cerveza imported

$10.50

Mitch cerveza exported

$10.50

Glamato preparado

$6.95

Special Mitchelada

$7.95

Sodas de Funte

32 oz fountain drink

$3.75

20 oz fountain drink

$3.25

Preparada Cerveza

Im- Cerveza Pre

$4.45

Ex Cerveza Pre

$4.45

Agua Mineral Preparada

Agua mineral preparada

$4.95

Coffee

Coffe

$1.25

H2O

H2O

Bottle coke

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Bebida Especial

Caguamas

$7.95

FATHER DAY 6 BEER BUCKET

FATHER DAY SPECIAL BEER

$25.00

Botanas de Ceviche

Botana Ceviche de Camaron

$18.95

Botana Ceviche de Pescado

$15.95

Botana Ceviche Camaron/Pescado

$17.95

Cocteles

Coctel de Camarón Grande

$15.95

Coctel de Camar y Pulpo Grnd

$16.95

Coctel de Almeja Grande

$15.00

Vuelve a la Vida

$17.95

Campechana C-P-J Grnd

$16.00

Coctel de Cam, Puplo, Abulon Grnd

$15.00

Coctel de camarón chico

$12.50

Don Mario

$26.95

Coctel camarón y pulpo chico

$14.00

Coctel de pulpo grande

$15.00

coctel de pulpo chico

$13.00

Campechana chica

$14.00

Coctel camarón y abulón

$15.00

Coctel camarón y almeja

$16.95

Coctel de camarón y jiava

$16.95

Ostiones

1 dozens Ostion

$22.00

1/2 dozens de Ostion

$11.00

1 dozens ostion Mpreparado

$31.50

1/2 dozens Mpreparado

$16.00

1 dozens Ostion Plancha

$22.95

1/2 dozens de Ostion Plancha

$12.95

Tostadas

Tostada Ceviche de Camaro

$9.95

Tostada Ceviche de Pescado

$8.95

Tostada Mixta

$14.95

Tostada Camaron entero

$13.95

Tostada Camaron y Pulpo

$16.95

Tostada Camaron, Pulpo, Abulon

$17.00

Tostada de Abulon

$15.95

Tostada de Jaiba

$11.95

Tostada de pulp

$16.95

Botana de Marisos

Botan Grande de mariscos

$29.95

Botana Chica de mariscos

$24.95

Additional Abulon

$4.95

Aguachiles

Plato rojo aguachiles

$17.00

Plato verde aguachiles

$18.95

Copa rojos aguachiles

$18.50

Copa verde Aguacjiles

$19.50

Extra Items

Guacamole

$4.95

Chips y Salsa

$2.95

Extra Tortilla

$1.95

Arroz y Frijoles

$3.95

Extra jugo de aguachiles

$1.95

Papas Fritas

$3.95

Extra Agucate

$2.95

Solo Arroz

$3.95

Solo Frijole

$3.95

Mayonesa

$0.75

Extra Queso

$0.75

Chile toriado

$0.95

Enchilada A la carta

$2.95

salsa only

$0.95

only chips

$1.50

1 Cameron extra plato

$1.25

Extra Camaron con bacon

$1.95

1/2 de Carne asada

$5.95

Pescado Frito solo

$17.95

botana de pepino limon y tajin

$5.95

1 Tostada de frijoles y quezo y lechuga

$5.95

extra pulpo

$4.95

Oredn Carne asada completa

$9.95

Cebolla y Chile Asado

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

1 Filete Plancha

$13.95

Tacos de Carne

Taco Carne (Torilla mano)

$3.00

Taco Carne (torilla chica)

$2.50

Tacos de Mariscos

Tacos Camaron (toriilla Mano)

$3.75

Taco Pescado (Tortilla Mano)

$3.75

Mini tacos

Mini taco Camaron

$2.75

Mini taco pescado

$2.75

Pulpo Tacos

tacos de pulp

$3.95

Burrito Options

Burrito Mojado

$13.95

Burrito Carne

$9.95

Burrito Mariscos

$15.00

Burrito de Frijoles y Queso

$4.95

Burrito arroz y frijoles

$4.95

Burrito de Cameron

$12.95

Burrito de Pescado

$12.95

Burrito Vegateriano

$5.95

Torta

Torta Asada

$9.95

Torta Lomo

$8.95

Torta Prescado

$10.95

Torta Camaron

$10.95

Torta adobada

$9.95

Tortas de pollo

$8.95

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Carne

$9.95

Quesadilla de queso

$6.00

Quesadilla de Camaron

$10.95

Pescado Ceviche

Grande Charola cev pes

$95.00

Chico Charola cev. pescado

$75.00

Camaron Ceviche

Grande Charola cevch. cameron

$160.00

Chico Charola cevch camaron

$110.00

Rice Party Trays

Small rice

$30.00

Large rice

$55.00

Beans Party Tray

Small Beans PTray

$33.00

Large Beans PTray

$55.00

Mariscos

Pulpo extra

$3.95

8 Camaron extra

$8.95

Abulon extra

$3.95

1 ostion extra

$2.50

jaiba extra

$5.95

Almeja extra

$4.95

8 camHogados

$8.95

Tostada Perico packete

$2.95

Botana de pepino

$5.95

jugo de aguachiles verde

$2.95

rojo jugo de aguachiles

$1.95

Salsa secreta

$0.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4772 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93702

Directions

