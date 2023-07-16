Food Menu

Apertitivos (Appetizers)

Chile Con Queso

$11.25

Choriqueso

$11.99

Ostiones en su Concha

$13.50+

Camarones Diablos

$14.99

Alitas de Pollo Jumbo (Jumbo Chicken Wings)

$12.49+

Costillas de Puerco (Pork Ribs)

$11.49+

Camarones Aguachile

$23.99

Aguachiles de Callo de Hacha

$25.75

Consome de Pescado

$12.99

Consome de Camaron

$13.99

Camarones para Pelar

$13.99+

Pescadillas

$7.50+

Pescadillas Preparadas

$8.50+

Antojitos

Coctel de Camaron (Shrimp)

$19.75+

Coctel de Ostiones (Oyster)

$22.49+

Coctel de Pulpo (Octopus)

$20.99+

Coctel de Pescado (Tilapia)

$20.49

Campechana

$21.99+

Vuelve A La Vida

$20.49+

Coctel Mixto

$20.49+

Tostada de Ceviche

$10.25

Tostada de Callo de Hacha

$12.29

Tostada de Camaron

$10.75

Tostada de Pescado

$10.75

Tostada de Ceviche con Jaiva

$10.75

Tostada de Pulpo

$11.25

Ceviche

$20.99+

Ceviche de Jaiva

$20.99+

Ceviche de Callo de Hacha

$25.25

Ceviche Tropical

$21.99+

Piña Costeña

$41.75

Ensalada (Salad)

$12.29

Tostadas de Ensalada (Salad Tostada)

$11.29

Camaron (Shrimp)

Camarones Jarochos

$24.99

Camarones al la Plancha

$24.25

Camarones Empanizados

$21.99

Camarones Tocinetas

$24.25

Parillada de Camaron

$28.99+

Camarones a la Veracruzana

$22.49

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.49

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$22.49

Camarones Enchipotlada

$24.25

Camarones Zarandeada

$24.25

Camarones A La Mexicana

$22.49

Variedades (Varieties)

Cazuela Jarocha

$24.75

Piña del Mar

$31.75

Molcajete Jarocho

$29.99

Alambre Jarocho

$28.99

Arroz a la Tumbada

$28.99

Parillda Cielo, Mar Y Tierra

$26.99+

Parillada de Mariscos

$26.99+

Parillada de Pulpo

$31.75+

Cajun

Spaghetti

Spaghetti Alfredo

$18.99

Spaghetti a la Arriera

$18.99

Fillete (Fillet)

Filete Relleno de Mariscos

$27.99

Filete Relleno a la Plancha

$28.49

Filete Delfin Marinero

$28.49

Filete Empanizado

$18.99

Filete a la Plancha

$15.49

Filete de Tilapia a la Veracruzana

$21.49

Filete de Tilapia a la Diabla

$19.99

Filete de Tilapia Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$21.49

Filete de Tilapia Enchipotlada

$20.99

Filete de Tilapia Zarandeada

$22.49

Filete de Huachinango Empanizado

$27.99

Filete de Huachinango a la Veracruzana

$27.99

Filete de Huachinango a la Diabla

$27.99

Filete de Huachinango Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$27.99

Filete de Huachinango Enchipotlada

$28.99

Filete de Huachinango Zarandeada

$28.99

Filete de Huachinango A La Mexicana

$19.99

Mojarra/Huachinango

Mojarra Frita

$21.49

Huachinango Frito

$33.25

Mojarra Rellena de Mariscos

$35.29

Huachinango Relleno de Mariscos

$42.99

Mojarra a la Veracruzana

$25.99

Mojarra a la Diabla

$25.99

Mojarra Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$25.99

Mojarra Enchipotlada

$25.49

Mojarra Zarandeada

$26.25

Huachinango a la Veracruzana

$36.49

Huachinango a la Diabla

$31.49

Huachinango Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$36.49

Huachinango Enchipotlada

$31.49

Huachinango Zarandeada

$37.49

Huachinango A La Mexicana

$31.49

Carne de Res (Beef)

Alambre Mexicano

$20.49

Molcajete de Cantina

$26.25

Fajita de Res

$16.25

Carne Asada

$16.25

Ribeye Steak

$22.00

T-Bone Steak

$18.00

Albondigas de Res

$14.25

Milanesa Empanizada

$17.25

Fajita Ranchera

$18.99

Bistec Encebollado

$17.75

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.25

Carne A La Mexicana

$16.49

Pollo (Chicken)

Pechuga a la Plancha

$14.99

Pechuga al Chipotle

$18.25

Fajita de Pollo

$14.99

Pollo con Mole

$19.99

Pechuga Empanizada

$16.99

Pechuga A La Mexicana

$18.25

Caldo (Soup)

Caldo de Camaron con Cabeza

$20.49

Caldo de Camaron sin Cabeza

$20.49

Caldo de Pescado (Catfish)

$17.25

Caldo de Pescado (Tilapia)

$17.25

Caldo Mixto

$17.75

Sopa de Mariscos

$25.25

Chipachole de Jaiba

$26.25

Caldo Costeño

$22.99

Mojarra en Caldo

$24.25

Albondigas de Camaron

$17.49

Salmon

Salmon Enchipotlado

$21.49

Salmon Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$21.49

Salmon de la Casa

$21.49

Puerco (Pork)

Puerco

$13.99

Alambre de Chuleta Ahumada

$19.49

Carne de Puerco

$13.99

Antojitos Mexicanos

Enchiladas

$16.25

Enchiladas de Mole

$19.49

Sopa Azteca

$14.99

Tacos Dorados

$14.99

Tacos

$11.99

Empanadas

$13.99

Picadas

$10.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Chilaquiles Verdes o Rojos

$11.99

Burrito

$10.99

Torta

$10.99

EcoMenu

Filete a la Plancha

$12.49

Camarones a la Parilla

$16.49

Filete Empanizado

$12.99

Arroz con Camaron

$14.99

Filete de Tilapia Zarandeada

$15.75

Filete de Tilapia Enchipotlada

$15.75

Filete de Tilapia Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$14.99

Filete de Tilapia a la Diabla

$14.99

Filete de Tilapia a la Veracruzana

$14.99

Camarones Zarandeada

$15.75

Camarones Enchipotlada

$15.75

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo Jarocho

$14.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Camarones a la Veracruzana

$14.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets Combo

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Combo

$8.99

Breaded Fillet Combo

$8.99

Breaded Shrimp Combo

$8.99

Cheese Sticks Combo

$8.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99

Hamburger Combo

$8.99

Quesadilla Combo

$8.99

Sides & Extras

Arroz

$0.99

Bread

$0.99

Chiles Torreados

$2.99

Maiz de Mano

$1.50

Tortillas de Harina (Flour Tortillas)

$0.99

Frijoles (Beans)

$0.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Papas (Fries)

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Ensalada

$2.50

Aguacate

$3.50

Jamon

$0.99

Tocino

$0.99

Queso

$1.00

Vaso de Clamato

$3.75

Orden de Clamato

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tartara

$0.99

Chips y Salsa

$4.50

Orden de Olivos

$1.50

Breakfast Specials

Order of (3) Tacos with Egg & your choice of one ingredient.

Breakfast Tacos

$8.99

Huevos Al Gusto

$9.99

Comes with potatoes & beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos Escondidos

$9.99

Lunch Specials

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Fried corn tortilla chips covered in red or green salsa. Served with beans, cheese & sour cream.

Enchiladas

$10.99

Carne de Puerco

$10.99

Fajitas

$9.99

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Horchata

$5.99

Jamiaca

$5.99

Piña

$5.99

Tamarindo

$5.99

Nance

$5.99

Mamey

$5.99

Mango

$5.99

Fresa

$5.99

Michelada Mineral

$6.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Jugo de Naranja

$2.89

Jugo de Piña

$2.89

Jugo de Manzana

$2.89

Coca Cola Mexicana 1/2L

$4.99

Coca Cola Mexicana

$3.99

Perro Salado

$5.99

Clamato Preparado

$4.99

Botella Agua

$2.50

Sidral

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.99

Sangria Botella

$3.99

Jarrito - Fruit Punch

$3.99

Jarrito - Tamarindo

$3.99

Jarrito - Piña

$3.99

Jarrito - Mandarina

$3.99

Jarrito - Toronja

$3.99

Jarrito - Fresa

$3.99

Jarrito - Limon

$3.99

Coffee

$2.65

Red Bull

$3.99

Welch's Kid's Juice

$0.89

Vaso de Agua

Fanta

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Coca Cola

$3.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.99

Powerade

$3.99