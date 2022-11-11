Main picView gallery

Mariscos - R 483 west valley blvd

483 west valley blvd

rialto, CA 92376

appetizers

camarones ahogados

$14.95

ostiones prep 1 dzn

$32.95

ostiones prep 1/2 dzn

$16.95

ostiones 1 dzn

$24.95

pata de mula 1 dzn

$22.95

pata de mula 1/2 dnz

$12.95

aguachiles verdes

$16.95

molcajete mixto

$22.95

ostiones 1/2 dzn

$14.95

aguachiles rojos

$16.95

pajuelazo

$5.00

callo de hacha 1/2 lb

$26.95

callo de hacha 1 lb

$49.95

cevinachos

$7.00

aguachiles mango abanero

$14.95

nachos marisqueros

$12.00

charolaso de cerveza

$50.00

charolaso de cerveza mixta

$55.00

ceviche sierra

$2.00

Especialido de la Casa

Pescado Zarandeado

$44.95+

Charolada Mixta 2 ppl

$44.95

2-4 Personas

langostinos al ajo

$28.95

cucarachos pelados

$24.95

cucarachos cascara

$22.95

langostinos diabla

$28.95

langostinos plancha

$28.95

chicharrones de pargo

$19.95

charolada mixta 4 ppl

$59.95

empanadas de 6

$14.95

empanadas de 12

$28.95

quesadilla de marlin

$9.99

quesadilla de camaron

$9.99

quesadilla de pollo

$9.99

mejillones botana

$34.95

Cocteles / tostadas

Coctel de camaron

$13.95

coctel Camaron y Pulpo

$14.95

Coctel Pata de Mula

$19.95

Campechana

$18.95

El Agasajo

$24.95

El Cevichazo Pescado

$14.95

El Cevichazo Camaron

$18.95

tostada jaiva imitacion

$7.95

tostada ceviche camaron

$8.95

tostada ceviche pescado

$7.95

tostada camaron cosido

$9.95

tostada mixta

$11.95

tostada fantastica

$14.95

tostada mls

$14.95

tostada camaron y pulpo

$11.95

tostada pulpo

$9.95

tostada camaron y jaiva

$7.95

tacos / fajitas

taco dorado camaron

$4.95

taco de marlin

$4.95

taco gobernador

$4.95

taco de asada

$3.95

fajitas mixtas

$16.95

fajitas pollo

$12.95

fajitas camaron

$14.95

fajitas asada

$14.95

fajitas pescado

$13.95

taco de pollo

$2.95

taco de pescado

$3.95

taco de camaron

$4.95

traditional plates

plato carne asada

$13.95

quesadilla

$9.99

flautas camaron

$13.95

enchiladas camaron

$13.95

burrito de asada

$8.95

burrido de pollo

$7.95

burrito de camaron

$11.95

flautas de pollo

$12.95

enchiladas de pollo

$12.95

molcajete caliente

$34.95

plato carne asada con camarones

$18.95

caldos

7-mares

$16.95

caldo camaron

$13.95

caldo pescado

$12.95

caldo camaron y pulpo

$15.95

consome taliban

$9.95

combination plates

camarones a la diabla

$14.95

camarones a la plancha

$14.95

camarones culichi

$15.95

camarones empanizados

$13.95

camarones mojo de ajo

$14.95

costa azul

$16.95

filete a la diabla

$13.95

filete a la plancha

$13.95

filete culichi

$14.95

filete empanizado

$13.95

filete mojo de ajo

$14.95

mojarra a la diabla

$14.95

mojarra frita

$12.95

mojarra mojo de ajo

$14.95

quesadilla asada

$9.99

Kids Meals

Hamburger

$7.95

Served with french fries

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Served with french fries

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with french fries

kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Served with french fries

kids Camarones Empanizados

$9.95

Served with french fries

Sushi

Sushi Platter

$48.00

Un rollo especial. Dos Rollos Sencillos de su eleccion.

Mar y Tierra

$16.00

Philadelphia, aguacate, Camaron y res

Aguachile Roll

$18.00

Pepino, Camaron, aguacate y serrano, forrado con camerones aguachiles curtidos en salsa verde con cebolla

Extreme Roll

$22.00

Philadelphia, aguacate, pepino, camaron y tampico

Salmoncito Roll

$20.00

Philadelphia, aguacate, pepino, camaron tempura, forrado de salmon crudo, banado en salsa anguila

Guamuchilito Roll

$18.00

Philadelphia, aguacate, camaron y jaiba, empanizado, encima tapico, aguacate y salsa anguila

California Roll

$15.00

Philadelphia, aguacate, pepino, y tampico

Campechano Roll

$24.00

Philadelphia, aguacate, pepino, camaron por dentro, banado con spicy de camaron y pulpe, salsa anguila

Yakimeshi Sencillo

$16.00

Arroz frito con zanahoria y calabaza, mixto camaron, pollo y res, camaron o res

Camarones Roca

$16.00

Camarones fritos en tempura banados en salsa anguila y chipotle

Hot Guerillo

$10.00

3 Chiles caribes rellenos de camaron con queso, empanizados y salsa anguila

Botanas

botana aviador

$59.95

torre de mariscos

$29.99

botana caliente chaca

$80.00

charolas

charola cev cam small

$80.00

charola cev cam large

$120.00

charola aguachiles small

$49.95

charola aguachile large

$74.95

sides

aguacate

$3.00

chiles toreados

$3.00

chips y salsa

$3.00

chorizo

$3.00

costa azul solos

$12.95

crema

$2.00

guacamole

$6.00

jugo extra para botella

$15.00

limon extra

$1.00

naranja

$3.00

papas fritas

$3.00

pepino

$3.00

queso fresco

$3.00

ranch

$1.00

side de arroz

$3.00

side de ensalada

$5.00

side de frijoles

$3.00

side tostadas (3)

$1.00

tortilla de harina

$1.00

tortillas de maiz

$1.00

postre

$7.99

micheladas

michelada tradicional

$10.00

michelada camaronera

$15.00

miche tamarindo

$14.00

miche mango

$12.00

miche mineral

$6.00

miche picosita

$12.00

michupaleta

$14.00

miche caguamera

$22.00

mixed drinks

adios

$14.00

apple martini

$14.00

bahama mamma

$12.00

barbie shot

$14.00

bloody mary

$12.00

blue eye

$12.00

blue hawaiian

$14.00

camikazzi

$10.00

cantarito

$9.00

captain coke

$8.00

cazuela for 2

$50.00

cazuela for 4

$100.00

charro negro

$8.00

cosmopolitan

$11.00

cuba libre

$10.00

gin and tonic

$10.00

irish trash can

$15.00

jack and coke

$8.00

jagger bomb

$12.00

lemon drop martini

$12.00

long island

$12.00

magarita cadillac

$12.00

mai tai

$12.00

malibu bay breeze

$10.00

mango shot

$10.00

mango shot flight

$25.00

mangoneada

$12.00

mangoneada

$12.00

margarita borracha

$14.00

margarita de fresa

$10.00

margarita de limon

$10.00

margarita de mango

$10.00

margarita de pepino

$10.00

margarita de sandia

$10.00

margarita don julio 70

$30.00

margarita flight

$25.00

martini azul

$12.00

martini mazapan

$11.00

martini pepino

$12.00

mexican lollipop shot

$10.00

mexican lollipop flight

$25.00

mexican sunset

$12.00

midori sour

$10.00

mimosa

$8.00

mojito

$14.00

mula

$10.00

paloma cantarito

$9.00

paloma mix

$4.00

pina colada

$12.00

scooby snack

$12.00

screwdriver

$10.00

sex on the beach

$12.00

sunburn

$10.00

tequila sunrise

$10.00

torre de margarita

$100.00

torre de paloma

$100.00

vacuna

$7.00

wet pussy

$10.00

white russian

$12.00

windex

$9.00

bottled beers

modelo

$6.00

negra

$6.00

corona

$6.00

xx

$6.00

lata modelo

$4.00

ultra

$6.00

tecate

$6.00

tecate light

$6.00

pacifico

$6.00

coronita

$2.00

heineken

$6.00

budlight

$6.00

caguama corona familiar

$14.00

805

$6.00

estrella jalisco

$6.00

botellas

bot buchanans 18

$300.00

bot buchanans 12

$150.00

bot buchanans 21

$400.00

bot don julio 70

$350.00

bot don julio blanco

$200.00

bot don perinon

$600.00

bot don julio anejo

$300.00

bot don julio reposado

$300.00

bot herradura rep

$200.00

bot patron silver

$160.00

bot remmy martin

$200.00

bot hennesy

$250.00

bot blue label

$450.00

bot black label

$200.00

bot red label

$160.00

bot clase azul

$450.00

moet moet

$250.00

moet rose

$300.00

moet white

$275.00

bot greygoose

$200.00

bot 1942

$450.00

bot don julio real

$900.00

belazire rose

$300.00

bot ciroc

$180.00

bot ace of spades

$750.00

bot corralejo

$180.00

shots

1800 anejo

$12.00

1800 reposado

$11.00

1800 silver

$9.00

buchanans 12

$12.00

buchanans 18

$18.00

buchanans 21

$30.00

black label

$13.00

blue label

$30.00

absolute

$8.00

captain morgan spice

$9.00

captain morgan white

$8.00

cazadores anejo

$12.00

cazadores reposado

$10.00

centenario anejo

$11.00

centenario plata

$9.00

cantenario reposado

$10.00

ciron apple

$9.00

ciroc ciroc

$9.00

ciroc coconut

$9.00

ciroc mango

$9.00

ciroc peach

$9.00

ciroc pineapple

$9.00

ciroc redberry

$9.00

clase azul

$30.00

cointreau

$8.00

corralejo anejo

$11.00

corralejo reposado

$10.00

corralejo silver

$9.00

courvoisier

$10.00

crown royal

$9.00

1942

$35.00

don julio 70

$20.00

don julio anejo

$15.00

don julio blanco

$13.00

don julio reposado

$15.00

jimador anejo

$10.00

jimador reposado

$9.00

jimador silver

$8.00

fireball

$8.00

grand marnier

$10.00

grand old parr

$11.00

greygoose

$11.00

hennessy

$15.00

herradura anejo

$13.00

heradura reposado

$13.00

herradura silver

$12.00

hornitos anejo

$12.00

hornitos reposado

$11.00

hornitos silver

$10.00

jack daniels fire

$9.00

jack daniels

$9.00

jack daniels honey

$9.00

jameson

$9.00

don julio real

$60.00

jose cuervo

$10.00

patrona anejo

$13.00

patron reposado

$12.00

patron silver

$11.00

tito's

$10.00

remy martin

$12.00

bandera shot

$15.00

mezcal

$8.00

red label

$10.00

tres gen reposado

$12.00

tres gen anejo

$13.00

tres gen silver

$11.00

wild turkey

$8.00

tequila well

$7.00

maker's mark

$11.00

black label

$15.00

tequila well

$9.00

vodka well

$9.00

cubetas

cubeta 6 cervezas

$30.00

cubeta coronitas

$20.00

cubeta 12 cervezas

$56.00

draft beer

16 oz draft

$6.00

32oz draft

$14.00

tower draft

$45.00

soft drink

agua pura

botella agua

$4.00

clamato preparado

$5.00

coca fountain

$3.00

coca lata

$3.00

coca mexicana

$4.00

diet coke

$3.00

jarritos naranja

$4.00

jarritos tamarindo

$4.00

jugo de naranja kids

$2.00

kids limonade

kids soda

$2.00

limonada

$3.00

mineral

$2.00

mineral preparada

$5.00

redbull

$7.00

refill limonada

refill soda fountain

sangria

$4.00

raspberry iced tea

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

squirt

$3.00

strawberry lemonade

$5.00

water

jugo de naranja

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

483 west valley blvd, rialto, CA 92376

Main pic

