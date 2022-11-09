Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariscos El Navegante

review star

No reviews yet

840 e d st

San Luis, AZ 85349

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tostada camaron
Ord toritos
Caldo ch

Tacos

Camaron

Camaron

$2.99

Camaron empanizado preparado con repollo y tomate.

Pescado

$2.75

pescado Bassa empanizado prepardo con repollo y tomate.

Marlin

$2.99

Atun ahumado estilo marlin, guisado con verduras y preparado con repollo.

Gobercador Cam

Gobercador Cam

$3.75

Camaron empanizado sobre chile relleno de queso preparado con salsa ranchera.

Gobernador Pes

$3.75

Pescado empanizado, sobre chile relleno de queso preparado con salsa ranchera.

Navegante Cam

$3.50

Camaron empanizado, le agregamos marlin, preparado con repollo y nuestra crema chipotle.

Navegante Pes

$3.50

Pescado empanizado, le agregamos marlin, preparado con repollo y nuestra crema chipotle.

QuesaTaco camaron

$3.75

Camaron empanizado sobre una tortilla con queso preparado con repollo y tomate.

Quesataco pescado

$3.75

Pescado empanizado, sobre una tortilla con queso preparado con repollo y tomate.

Qesataco marlin

$3.99

Quesataco plancha camaron

$4.25

Qesataco plancha pescado

$4.25

Plancha camaron

$3.75

Plancha pescado

$3.75

Mix

$3.50

Gob cam plancha

$4.25

Gob pes plancha

$4.25

Fresco

Tostada camaron

Tostada camaron

$3.50

Tostada pescado

$1.75

Tostada mixta

$3.50
Tostada Patron

Tostada Patron

$7.99
Tostada Aguachile

Tostada Aguachile

$7.99

1/2 ord Aguachile

$11.50
Ord Aguachile

Ord Aguachile

$15.50

Aguachile esp

$20.50
Cocktel

Cocktel

Almeja sencilla

$3.25
Almeja Esp

Almeja Esp

$3.99
Molcajete

Molcajete

$19.99

Campechana

$17.99

Pepinada

Ostiones

Caldos

Caldo ch

Caldo ch

$4.99

Caldo Med

$5.99

Caldo Gde

$6.99

Caldo esp Ch

$6.99

Caldo esp Med

$7.99

Caldo esp Gde

$8.99

Bichi Ch

$1.60

Bichi Med

$1.75

Bichi Gde

$1.99

Comida mexicana

Comida Mexicana

Chiles rellenos

Ord toritos

Ord toritos

$8.50

Ord capeados

$8.50

Pieza torito

$1.99

Pieza capeado

$1.99

3 toritos 3 capeados

$8.50

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Marlin

$3.50
Quesadilla Navegante

Quesadilla Navegante

$3.99

Quesadilla Sencilla

$0.99

Quesadilla Camaron

$3.99

Platillos

Camarones Rancheros

Camarones Rancheros

$13.99

Camarones ala diabla

$13.99

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$13.99

camarones empanizado

$13.99
Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$13.99

Filete

$13.99

Kids

Kids Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Cam

$5.99

Botana cam (N)

$3.99

Papas fritas

$2.99

Papas fritas c/queso

$4.99

Quesadilla Sencilla

$0.99

Alitas & boneless

1/2 alitas

$7.99
Orden alitas

Orden alitas

$11.99

1/2 boneless

$7.99
Orden boneless

Orden boneless

$11.99

Extras

Chipotle

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Salsa roja

$0.50

Salsa Toritos

$1.00

Salsa totopos

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Totopos

$1.50

Totopos c/salsa

$2.99

orden arroz

$1.50

Orden Frijol

$1.50

Aguacate

$1.00

Postre

Cheesecake

$2.99

Botella

Botella

Agua fresca

Refill

$0.99

Jamaica

$1.99

Horchata

$1.99

Pepino

$1.99

Piña

$1.99

Agua natural

$1.60

Mineral

$2.25

Bote

Coca cola

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Zero

$1.99

Diet

$1.99

Squirt

$1.99

Te

$1.99

Dr pepper

$1.99

Monster

$3.50

Alcohol

Barril

Botella

Michelada

Chabela

Jugos

Manzana

$0.99

Berry

$0.99

Ponche

$0.99

Clamato

Clamato preparado

$4.25

Lo Nuevo

Doradito Cam

$2.99

Torre

$15.99

Tropicana

$10.99

Ensalada de boneless

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 e d st, San Luis, AZ 85349

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Patio Sushi and More - San Luis
orange starNo Reviews
616 North 4th Ave. San Luis, AZ 85349
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
The Crossing Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2690 S 4TH AVE Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Map
More near San Luis
Yuma
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston