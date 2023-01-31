  • Home
MARISCOS EL PESCADOR SPORTS BAR

MARISCOS EL PESCADOR SPORTS BAR 2460 Walnut Hill Ln

review star

No reviews yet

2460 Walnut Hill Ln

Dallas, TX 75229

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Chicharrones de Pescado

$14.95

Empanadas de Camaron

$11.99

Camarones Cucaracha

$19.95+

Pulpitos Fritos

$12.99

Pulpitos El Pescador

$12.99

Queso Dip

$6.99+

12 Ostiones ala Parrilla

$19.99

6 Ostiones ala Parrilla

$11.99

8 Wings

$11.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Chips Y Salsa Refill

$2.00

Entradas

Pulpo Ala Parrilla

$33.99

Seafood Pasta

$15.99+

Salmon ala Parrilla

$16.99

Pollo

$14.95

Tilapia y Camarones en crema

$14.99

Pina Marisquera

$16.99

Huachinango

$23.99

Mojarra ala Diabla

$15.99

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Mariscada Caliente

$49.99+

Quesadilla

$13.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Barra Fria

El Levanton

$23.99

Coctel de Camaron

$11.99+

Ceviche de Pescado

$12.99

Ceviche de Camaron

$13.99

Ceviche Tropical

$17.99

Molcajete El Pescador

$27.99

Callo de Acha

$33.99

Mariscada el Pescador

$60.99+

La Campecahana

$19.99

12 Ostiones

$17.99

6 Ostiones

$9.99

Aguachile

Aguachile Verde

$18.99

Camaron, pepino, cebolla

Aguachile Rojo

$18.99

Pepino, cebolla, salsas negras, clamato y jugo de camaron

Aguachile Negro

$18.99

Pepino, cebolla, salsa negras, habanero negro

Aguachile Mango Habanero

$18.99

Pepino, cebolla, salsa negras, y mango

Tostadas

Tostada Tropical

$12.99

Mango, pina, camaron, pescado

Tostada Camaron

$9.99

Tostada Pulpo

$9.99

Pulpo, pico de gallo, aguacate

Tostada Pescado

$7.99

Pico de gallo, aguacate

Carnes

Fajita, camaron, pollo, sausage, cebolla, bell pepper

Ribeye

$27.99

Molcajete Volcan

$19.99

Fajita, camaron, pollo, sausage, cebolla, bell pepper

Parrillada

$17.99

Caldos

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Caldo de Pescado

$14.99

Caldo el Pescador

$19.99

Leche De Tigre

$8.99

Tacos

Tacos de Camaron

$14.99

Tacos de Pescado

$12.99

Tacos de Pulpo

$15.99

Tacos de Pollo

$12.99

Tacos de Fajita

$13.99

Tacos Gobernador

$16.99

Quesabirrias

$15.99

Filetes Al Gusto

Filetes Ala Diabla

$14.99

Filetes Al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Filetes Ala Plancha

$14.99

Filetes Empanizados

$14.99

Filetes Rancheros

$14.99

Camarones Al Gusto

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Camarones Ala Plancha

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Camarones Rellenos

$16.99

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Camarones Ala Diabla

$14.99

Arroz Chino

Arroz Chino Pollo

$6.99+

Arroz Chino Camaron

$9.99+

Arroz Chino Mixto

$8.99+

Ensaladas

Ensalada

$17.99+

Lechuga, repollo rojo, zanahorias, pepino, cebolla, parmesan, naranja

Charola

$25.00

Para Niños

Catfish Nuggets

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Wings de Niño

$6.99

Quesadilla De Niño

$6.99

Pasta De Niño

$8.99

Po'Boys

Lechuga, tomate, cebolla, house dressing

Fajita Po Boy

$11.99

Pollo Po Boy

$8.99

Camaron Po Boy

$8.99

Catfish Po Boy

$8.99

Tilapia Po Boy

$8.99

Boiled

Spicy

Charola de Camarones

$26.99

Charola de Jaiba

$32.99

Sides

Arroz Y Veggies

$4.99

Arroz Y Frijoles

$4.99

Arroz

$4.99

Vegetables

$4.99

Frijoles Fritos

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Papa Molida

$4.99

Aguacate

$4.99

Pan

$1.25

Tortillas

$1.50

Serranos Toreados

$2.00

Jalapeno Toreado

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Single Filete Fried

$4.99

Single Shrimp Fried

$2.25

Single Grilled Catfish Filet

$4.99

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.25

Single Fish Taco

$3.99

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Single Chicken Breast

$7.00

Single Salmon 8oz

$12.99

Tostadas

$1.00

Botella

Coca Mexicana

$3.99

Manzanita

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Jarrito

$3.99

Red Bull

$6.00

Agua

$1.99

Maquina

Coca Lata

$2.99

Coca Dieta

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Dr Pepper Dieta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Limon con Pepino

$4.00

Refill

$1.00

Micheladas

Miche Mix

$8.66

Hielo & Lime

$5.00

Postres

3 Leches

$8.99

Cheesecake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2460 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75229

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

