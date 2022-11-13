Mariscos Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican seafood and micheladas
Location
5892 HOLLISTER AV, Goleta, CA 93117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta) - Goleta
No Reviews
149 North Fairview Avenue Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurant
Masala Spice Indian Cuisine - 5796 Calle Real
No Reviews
5796 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurant