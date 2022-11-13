Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariscos Santa Barbara

5892 HOLLISTER AV

Goleta, CA 93117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Botanas Options

Guacamole

$8.00

Avocado, onion, tomatoes, chips

Nachos

$11.95

Shoots De Ostiones

$12.95

3 oysters, mix michelada, lemon

shrimp ceviche tostada

$12.99

cook shrimp , cucumber ,pico de gallo , avocado

fish ceviche tostada

$12.99

marinated lime fish , cucumber ,pico de gallo , avocado

Aguachile botanero

$17.00

shrimp, cucumber ,onions ,avocado , mango ,tomatoes botanero sauce

Salad Options

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and homemade Cesar dressing.

CHICKEN Cesar Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and homemade Cesar dressing.

CHICKEN House Salad

$16.90

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mango, jicama, green onions with homemade dressing.

House Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mango, jicama, green onions with homemade dressing.

SHRIMP Cesar Salad

$18.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and homemade Cesar dressing.

SHRIMP House Salad

$19.90

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mango, jicama, green onions with homemade dressing.

STEAK Cesar Salad

$16.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and homemade Cesar dressing.

STEAK House Salad

$17.90

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mango, jicama, green onions with homemade dressing.

AGUAS

Horchata

$4.50

Tamarindo

$4.50

Pepino

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fantas

$4.00

BOTELLA

Corona

$6.50

Corona Familiar

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Modelo Negra

$6.50

2x9

$9.00

jarra

$12.50

cubeta

$25.00

BARRIL

Pacifico

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

MICHELADAS

Clasica

$10.00

Mango Habanero

$10.00

Tamarindo

$10.00

Fresa

$10.00

Cocteles

Coctel de Camarón

$18.99

Coctel Campechano

$18.99

Coctel Viagra

$19.99

Kids Menu

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.50

Kids Shrimp and Chips

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

SIDES

Beans

$5.25

Rice

$5.25

Beans and Rice

$7.25

Fries

$5.25

Tortillas

$2.50

new menu

huevos rancheros

$14.00

egg any style

$12.95

chilaquiles

$15.00

huevos con chorizo

$13.95

huevos con machaca

$13.95

bacon cheese omellet

$14.00

chile verde omellet

$14.95

menudo

$13.99

molletes

$11.95

torta ahogada

$14.95

tostada bowl

$15.00

crispy tacos

$15.00

tampiquena

$18.95

crispy birria tacos

$15.00

alambres

$15.00

fajitas

$19.99

molcajete

$21.99

enchiladas de mole

$15.00

enchiladas costa azul

$17.00

enchiladas verdes

$15.00

Costillas BBQ

$23.99

Arrachera

$23.50

cantina tacos

$16.00

Tacos del mar

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican seafood and micheladas

Website

Location

5892 HOLLISTER AV, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

