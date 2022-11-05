Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marisi Marisi La Jolla

review star

No reviews yet

1044 Wall ST

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

BTG

gl Sorgente Prosecco.

$14.00

gl Ultraviolet Sparkling Rosé

$16.00

gl Bligny Champagne

$22.00

gl Furfante Rosato

$14.00

gl Thee & Thou Albariño

$14.00

gl Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc

$15.00

gl Villa Varda Pinot Grigio

$15.00

gl Erste + Neue Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

gl Durin Vermentino

$15.00

gl Kent Chardonnay

$17.00

gl Kistler Chardonnay

$33.00

gl Walch Schiava

$14.00

gl EX Pinot Noir

$17.00

gl Calabretta Cala Cala

$15.00

gl Capo Borgo Sangiovese

$16.00

gl Iuli Barbera

$14.00

gl Leviathan Cabernet

$19.00

Corkage

$30.00

Tasty Taste

Corkage 3/4 Bottle

$60.00

Corkage 5+ Bottle

$80.00

Sparkling

Sorgente Prosecco

$52.00

Wines of Anarchy Trebbiano Pet Nat

$45.00

Ultraviolet Pinot Noir Rosé

$58.00

Garuti Lambrusco

$62.00

Pierre Peters 'Cuvée Reserve' Champagne

$140.00

Nicola Gatta 'Ombra' Franciacorta

$98.00

Murgo Nerello Mascalese Rosato

$75.00

Billecart-Salmon Rosé Champagne (1.5L)

$450.00

Bligny 'Grande Réserve' Champagne

$84.00

Perrier-Jouët 'Belle Époque' Champagne

$445.00

Petit & Bajan 'Promise' Champagne

$110.00

Mouzon-Leroux 'L'incandescent' Rosé Champagne

$200.00

Krug 'Grand Cuvée 169ème' Champagne

$490.00

Rosé + Orange

Girolamo Russo Nerello Mascalese Rosato

$80.00

Furfante Bombino Nero Rosato

$56.00

Thee & Thou Albariño (orange)

$54.00

Movia 'Exto Gredič' (orange)

$58.00

Benvenuto Zibibbo (orange)

$68.00

Ryme Aglianico Rosé

$60.00

Il Carpino Malvasia (orange)

$115.00

Cirelli 'Anfora' Rosato

$72.00

Paolo Bea 'Santa Chiara' (orange)

$130.00

Bianco

Davide Vignato 'El Gian' Garganega

$44.00

Villa Varda Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Ermes Pavese Prié Blanc

$72.00

Edi Kante Sauvignon Blanc

$85.00

Vadiaperti Fiano

$48.00

Benvenuto 'Mare' Malvasia

$58.00

Niklas Kerner

$46.00

Federico Curtaz 'Kudos' Carricante

$145.00

Erste + Neue Sauvignon Blanc

$62.00

Perlingieri 'Preta' Falanghina

$40.00

Cornarea Arneis

$60.00

Amorotti Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

$102.00

Durin Vermentino

$56.00

Montenidoli 'Tradizionale' Vernaccia

$54.00

Valentini Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

$360.00

Cali White

Tendu Cortese

$44.00

Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc

$56.00

Tatomer 'Vandenberg' Riesling

$52.00

Lepiane Malvasia

$60.00

POE 'Manchester Ridge' Chardonnay

$75.00

Quivira Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Eric Kent Chardonnay

$68.00

Kistler 'Les Noisetiers' Chardonnay

$128.00

Ca' Del Grevino Chardonnay

$84.00

Rosso

Elena Walch Schiava

$42.00

COS Frappato

$55.00

Marco Sara Schioppettino

$78.00

Masseria del Pino 'I Nove Fratelli' Nerello Mascalese

$102.00

La Potazzine Brunello di Montalcino

$220.00

Conti 'Origini' Croatina

$58.00

Calabrett Cala Cala

$56.00

Abbadia Ardenga 'Capo Borgo' Sangiovese

$64.00

Niedrist Pinot Noir

$124.00

Maccario Dringenberg 'Posau' Rossese

$82.00

Ferraris 'Sant'Eufemia' Ruchè

$45.00

Mainerdo 'Sgnuret' Nebbiolo d'Alba

$60.00

La Torre Rosso di Montalcino

$72.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2002

$595.00

Iuli 'Umberta' Barbera

$52.00

Luigi Vico Prapò Barolo

$180.00

Musto Carmelitano 'Maschitano' Aglianico

$42.00

Rinaldi Brunate Barolo 2008

$415.00

Praesidium Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva

$90.00

Gungui 'Berteru' Cannonau

$100.00

Ravazzi 'Prezioso' Merlot

$120.00

Potenti Primitivo

$50.00

Musella Amarone

$105.00

Quintarelli Amarone 2013

$900.00

Cali Red

Tendu Montepulciano

$48.00

Idlewild 'The Bird Flora & Fauna' Dolcetto

$52.00

Hirsch 'The Bohan-Dillon' Pinot Noir

$94.00

Wrath 'EX' Pinot Noir

$58.00

Failla 'Fort Ross-Seaview' Pinot Noir

$190.00

Donnachadh Pinot Noir

$130.00

Gail 'Madhavan' Barbera

$60.00

Inconnu Merlot

$80.00

Lepiane Grenache Black Oak Vineyard

$84.00

The Fableist '067' Tempranillo

$55.00

Melville Syrah

$70.00

Corison Cabernet Sauvignon

$235.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon 2006

$480.00

Ramey 'Claret' Cabernet Blend

$114.00

Pilcrow Cabernet Sauvignon Ghost Block Vineyard

$220.00

Dashe Zinfandel

$78.00

Leviathan Cabernet Blend

$76.00

Fortunate Son 'The Diplomat' Cabernet Sauvignon

$350.00

Dessert (Bottles)

Elvio Tintero 'Sorì Gramella' Moscato d’Asti (750ml)

$40.00

Oro Puro Late Harvest White (375ml)

$75.00

Cappellano Chinato (750ml)

$180.00

Broadbent 20 Year Tawny Port (500ml)

$96.00

OFF LIST

Arcari + Denesi 'Dosaggio Zero' Franciacorta

$105.00

Tre Monti 'Vigna Rocca' Albana (orange)

$40.00

Iuli Barat

$72.00

Quintarelli 'Bianco Secco' Garganega

$135.00

Emidio Pepe Percorino Colli Aprutini 2013

$500.00

Lisini 'Ugolaia' Brunello Di Montalcino (1.5L)

$500.00

Fortunate Son 'The Dreamer' Cabernet Sauvignon

$275.00

Fortunate Son 'The Warrior' Cabernet Sauvignon

$775.00

Chateau de La Tour Clos Vougeot

$915.00

staff

Sorgente Prosecco

$11.00

Wines of Anarchy Trebbiano Pet Nat

$13.00

Ultraviolet Pinot Noir Rosé

$14.00

Garuti Lambrusco

$19.00

Pierre Peters 'Cuvée Reserve' Champagne

$48.00

Nicola Gatta 'Ombra' Franciacorta

$35.00

Murgo Nerello Mascalese Rosato

$20.00

Billecart-Salmon Rosé Champagne (1.5L)

$157.00

Bligny 'Grande Réserve' Champagne

$26.00

Mouzon-Leroux 'L'incandescent' Rosé Champagne

$62.00

Perrier-Jouët 'Belle Époque' Champagne

$152.00

Petit & Bajan 'Promise' Champagne

$36.00

Krug 'Grand Cuvée 169ème' Champagne

$170.00

Arcari + Denesi

$36.00

Lancelot-Royer

$37.00

Girolamo Russo Rosato

$22.00

Furfante Rosato

$10.00

Thee & Thou (orange)

$14.00

Movia 'Exto Gredič' (orange)

$22.00

Benvenuto (orange)

$22.00

Ryme Heringer Vineyard Rosé

$19.00

Il Carpino (orange)

$40.00

Cirelli 'Anfora' Rosato

$22.00

Paolo Bea 'Santa Chiara' (orange)

$42.00

Andrea Occhipinti

$24.00

Tre Monti

$11.00

Davide Vignato 'El Gian' Garganega

$11.00

Villa Varda Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Ermes Pavese Prié Blanc

$27.00

Edi Kante Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Vadiaperti Fiano

$15.00

Benvenuto 'Mare' Malvasia

$20.00

Niklas Kerner

$16.00

Federico Curtaz 'Kudos' Carricante

$57.00

Erste + Neue Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Perlingieri 'Preta' Falanghina

$14.00

Cornarea Arneis

$20.00

Amorotti Trebbiano

$30.00

Durin Vermentino

$12.00

Montenidoli 'Tradizionale' Vernaccia

$18.00

Valentini Trebbiano

$134.00

Quintarelli 'Bianco Secco'

$62.00

Emidio Pepe. Percorino

$175.00

Tendu Cortese

$14.00

Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc

$14.00

Tatomer 'Vandenberg' Riesling

$18.00

Lepiane Malvasia

$20.00

POE 'Manchester Ridge' Chardonnay

$24.00

Quivira Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Eric Kent Chardonnay

$18.00

Kistler 'Les Noisetiers' Chardonnay

$47.00

Ca' Del Grevino Chardonnay

$20.00

Elena Walch Schiava

$11.00

COS Frappato

$20.00

Marco Sara Schioppettino

$27.00

Masseria del Pino 'I Nove Fratelli' Nerello Mascalese

$36.00

La Potazzine Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

Conti 'Origini' Croatina

$21.00

Abbadia Ardenga 'Capo Borgo' Sangiovese

$13.00

Niedrist Pinot Noir

$43.00

Maccario Dringenberg 'Posau' Rossese

$28.00

Ferraris 'Sant'Eufemia' Ruchè

$13.00

Mainerdo 'Sgnuret' Nebbiolo d'Alba

$15.00

La Torre Rosso di Montalcino

$26.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2002

$224.00

Iuli 'Umberta' Barbera

$14.00

Luigi Vico Prapò Barolo

$61.00

Musto Carmelitano 'Maschitano' Aglianico

$13.00

Rinaldi Brunate Barolo 2008

$141.00

Praesidium Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva

$31.00

Gungui 'Berteru' Cannonau

$35.00

Ravazzi 'Prezioso' Merlot

$40.00

Potenti Primitivo

$14.00

Musella Amarone

$36.00

Quintarelli Amarone 2013

$359.00

2016 La Potazzine 2016

$71.00

Brovia. Nebbiolo. Barolo.

$47.00

Caparsa Chianti Classico

$78.00

Lisini 'Ugolaia' MAG

$171.00

Tendu Montepulciano

$17.00

Idlewild 'The Bird Flora & Fauna' Dolcetto

$17.00

Hirsch 'The Bohan-Dillon' Pinot Noir

$33.00

Wrath 'EX' Pinot Noir

$15.00

Failla 'Fort Ross-Seaview' Pinot Noir

$62.00

Donnachadh Pinot Noir

$45.00

Gail 'Madhavan' Barbera

$21.00

Inconnu Merlot

$27.00

Lepiane Grenache Black Oak Vineyard

$29.00

The Fableist '067' Tempranillo

$14.00

Melville Syrah

$24.00

Corison Cabernet Sauvignon

$77.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon 2006

$162.00

Ramey 'Claret' Cabernet Blend

$31.00

Pilcrow Cabernet Sauvignon Ghost Block Vineyard

$78.00

Dashe Zinfandel

$21.00

Leviathan Cabernet Blend

$20.00

Fortunate Son 'The Diplomat'

$120.00

Fortunate Son 'The Warrior'

$274.00

Fortunate Son 'The Dreamer'

$88.00

Valravn. Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Elvio Tintero 'Sorì Gramella' Moscato

$10.00

Oro Puro Late Harvest White

$26.00

Cappellano Chinato

$68.00

Broadbent Port

$33.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade Pasta. Italian Hearth Cooking. Classic Cocktails. Fine Wine.

Location

1044 Wall ST, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

