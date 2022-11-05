Marisi Marisi La Jolla
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handmade Pasta. Italian Hearth Cooking. Classic Cocktails. Fine Wine.
Location
1044 Wall ST, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
