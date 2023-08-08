Drinks

Coffee

$3.24

Gold Brew

$3.50

soda

$0.93

Liquid Death

$2.50

Sparkling Liquid Death

$2.50+

Juice

$3.50

Soy Milk

$2.50

Sparkling Gold Brew

$4.00

Liquid Death Tea

$3.50+

Beastro Food

Snackrifices

Fries

$6.66

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Animal Style Fries

$12.50

Chicken & Fries

$12.50

Side Chicken

$6.66

Sinwiches

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$14.50

Chopped Cheese

$14.50

Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Cheesesteak

$14.50

Grilled PB & J

$6.66

Grilled Cheese

$6.66

Grilled PB & Pepperoncini

$6.66

Meatball Sub

$14.50

Chicken Parm

$14.50

Grilled Chicken and Roasted Veggie Quesadilla

$13.50

Morning Stars

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Chick'n and Waffles

$16.00

French Toast

$6.66

Pancake

$6.66

Garbage Hash

$15.00

Waffle

$9.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Burgatory

Classic Burger

$15.00

Guac Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Garlic Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Salads

The Beast

$15.50

Taco Salad

$13.50

Deserts

Snix

$2.50

Crunchy

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.25

A La Cart

Hash Brown Patty

$2.50

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Guac

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Shredded Hash Browns

$3.00

Tofu Scramble

$4.00

Gravy

$1.50

Merch

Clothes

Beastro T-Shirt

$20.00

Crewneck

$20.00

Beehive/AAMP shirt

$50.00

Misc

Flag

$20.00

GVC Shirt

$20.00

Tote Bag

$20.00

Earplugs

$0.93

Modifiers

Condiments

Russian

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sir Barbalo

$0.50

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Chips

Animal Liberation Fries

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Pancake/Waffle Toppings

Chocolate Chips

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Fruit Topping

$1.50