Marker 37

72 Railroad Avenue
Chester, CT 06412
Winter Menu
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Flatbreads
Entrees
Sides
Specials
- Burger & Beer$20.00
- Charcuterie Board$16.00
- Lobster Roll$32.00
- Prime Rib$34.00Out of stock
- Scallops Casino Special$16.00
- Scallop Po Boy$18.00
- Surf & Turf$30.00
- Two Buck A Shuck Littlenick$2.00
- Two Buck A Shuck Oyster$2.00
- Two Buck A Shuck Shrimp$2.00
- Wine Wednesday$5.00
- Arctic Char$25.00
- Lasagna$22.00Out of stock
- Fried Fish Sand.$16.00Out of stock
- fish taco$18.00
- scallop platter$28.00
- Stirfry$24.00
- Turkey Sandwich$16.00
- Ham& cheese melt$20.00
- Churro$12.00
Dessert
Kids Menu
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Scotch/Bourbon
- Basil Hayden$13.97
- Buffalo Trace$11.18
- Bulliett Bourbon$10.25
- Bakers$13.04
- Four Roses$9.32
- Jack Daniels$8.38
- Jim Beam$10.25
- Knob Creek$11.18
- Larceny Bourbon$11.18
- Makers Mark$11.18
- Rebel Bourbon
- Redemption$11.18
- Woodford Reserve$11.18
- Chivas Regal$10.25
- Dewars$9.32
- Glenfiddich
- Glenlivet$12.11
- Johnny Walker Black$11.18
- Johnny Walker Red$9.82
- Lagavulin 8 Year$13.04
- Macallan 12$11.18
- Oban 14 Year$13.04
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Courvoisier VS$12.11
- Hennessey VS$12.11
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.11
- DiSaronno$10.25
- Aperol$8.38
- B&B$12.11
- Bailey's Irish Cream$9.32
- Campari$9.32
- Chambord$10.25
- Cointreau
- Frangelico$10.25
- Grand Marnier$11.18
- Kahula$9.32
- Licor 43
- Limoncello$9.32
- Peach Schnapps$4.66
- Pepperment Schnapps$4.66
- Sambuca Romana$10.25
- St. Germain Liquor$9.32
Winter Cocktails
Cocktails
- Aperol Spitz$11.18
- Appletini$13.00
- Bailey's Hot Coffee$9.32
- Bellini$10.25
- Bloody Mary$10.25
- Bloody Tequila Mary$10.25
- Chocolate Martini$12.18
- Dark N Stormy$11.18
- Espresso Martini$13.04
- Fishers Strawberry Slushie$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.04
- Margarita$12.11
- Mimosa$9.32
- Mocktail$8.00
- Mojito$11.18
- Moscow Mule$10.25
- Mudslide Rocks$14.00
- Perfectly Dry Martini$12.11
- White Sangria$11.18
- Red Sangria$11.18
Wine
Red Wine
- Barone Fini Merlot GLS
- Sterling GLS$11.00
- A to Z Pinot GLS$13.00
- Meiomi Pinot GLS
- Beringer Knight Cab GLS
- Josh Cab GLS$12.00
- Cakebread CabSauv GLS
- Duckhorn Cab GLS
- Rodney Strong Cab GLS$15.00
- Abola Chianti GLS$13.00
- Castello D'Abola Chianti GLS$13.00
- Poliziano Mont GLS$13.00
- Pizzolato Red Blend GLS$12.11
- Bumblebee Red Blend GLS$12.00
- Salentein Malbec GLS$13.00
- Barone Fini Merlot Bottle
- Sterling Bottle$42.00
- A to Z Pinot Bottle$48.00
- Meiomi Pinot Bottle$60.00
- Beringer Knight Cab Bottle
- Josh Cab Bottle$44.00
- Cakebread CabSauv Bottle$95.00
- Duckhorn Cab Bottle
- Rodney Strong Cab Bottle$52.00
- Abola Chianti Bottle
- Castello D'Abola Chianti Bottle$48.00
- Poliziano Mont Bottle$48.00
- Pizzolato Red Blend Bottle$48.00
- Bumblebee Red Blend Bottle$48.00
- Salentein Malbec Bottle$44.00
White Wine
- Luna Nuda GLS$11.00
- Ca'bolani GLS$13.00
- Oyster Bay GLS$11.00
- Justin Sauv Blanc GLS$12.00
- Stag Leap Chad GLS
- Kendall Jackson GLS$11.00
- Sonoma Cutrer GLS$12.00
- Josh Chard GLS$12.00
- Luna Nuda Bottle$42.00
- Ca'Bolani Bottle$46.00
- Oyster Bay Bottle$42.00
- Justin Sauv Blanc Bottle$44.00
- Stag Leap Chad Bottle
- Kendall Jackson Bottle$42.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Bottle$44.00
- Josh Chard Bottle$44.00
Rose
Champagne
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
NA Bevs
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Club Soda$2.00
- Tonic$2.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Large Pelligrino$8.00
- Coke Refill
- Diet Coke Refill
- Iced Tea Refill
- Club Soda Refill
- Ginger Ale Refill
- Sprite Refill
- Shirley Temple Refill
- Lemonade Refill
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Milk$2.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Arnold Palmer Refill
- Sm Pelligrino$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Tea$2.00
- Cappuccino$3.50
- Latte$3.50
- Espresso$2.50
- Double Espresso$3.50
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
72 Railroad Avenue, Chester, CT 06412
Gallery
