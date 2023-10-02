Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado, multigrain, radish, cucumber salad

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Egg, potato, cheddar, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, choice of chorizo or bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Egg, potato, cheddar, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, choice of chorizo, bacon or avocado

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, cheese, scallion salad, wake up sauce, choice of bacon or avocado

Parfait

$8.00

Greek yogurt, berry compote, housemade granola, mint

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Bowl

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber salad, hard boiled egg, capers, pickled cherry tomato, sunflower seed, arugula

Side Steamed Egg

$2.00

Lunch

Salad & Soup

Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00+

roasted beet, mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberry, pistachio, honey citrus champagne vinaigrette

Burrata, Tomato and Watermelon

$13.00

heirloom tomato, watermelon, basil, pickled onion, mostarda, olive oil, balsamic

Crab and Avocado

$14.00

jumbo lump crab, avocado, pickled cherry tomato, romaine, honey-lime vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, feta, pickled cherry tomato and onion, olive, champagne vinaigrette

Roasted Salmon Bowl

$13.00

israeli couscous, quinoa, caper, pickled tomato, cucumber, lemon-dill vinaigrette

Soup

$5.00+

Seasonal soup of the day

Sandwiches

Chicken Waldorf Croissant

$11.00

Chicken breast, grape, walnut, celery, apple, creamy dressing, arugula, swiss cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

coleslaw, wake-up sauce, house pickle, ciabatta

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Zucchini, squash, feta, kalamata olive, mixed greens, harissa oil, tortilla

Moonlight in Vermont

$12.00

Smoked turkey, apple slaw, cucumber salad, vermont cheddar, aioli, sourdough

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

swiss, marble rye, horseradish cream and grain mustard on the side

Smash Burger

$8.00+

american cheese, house pickle, wake-up sauce, brioche

Lunch Sides

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

cabbage, carrot, green onion, creamy sauce, vinegar

French Fries

$3.00

seasoned fries

Green Goddess Dip

$8.00

creamy avocado dip with house chips

Hummus

$8.00

With pita bread, olive oil

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Honey-citrus champagne vinaigrette

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side of Lavash

$2.00

Dinner

To Share & Sides

Ceviche

$14.00

market fish, lime, pico de gallo

Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$24.00

local and imported artisanal meat, specialty cheese, seasonal accoutrement

Seafood Board

$24.00

smoked salmon, pickled herring, lump crab, crackers, seasonal accoutrement

Salad & Soup

Dinner Sandwiches

Beer

Ace Pear Cider

$5.00

Boulevard Quirk

$5.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

Free State Stormchaser

$7.00

KC Bier Co Hefeweizen

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Stockyards Cerveca Royale

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50+

Tea & More

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chai

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Cup of Cold Milk

$2.50

KIDS

Kids Lunch Box

$8.00

Turkey, ham, cheese, vegetables, crackers, fresh fruit

Kids Turkey Melt

$8.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, sourdough

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese, sourdough

Miss Ruby's

Mains

Bratwurst Sausage

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

All Beef Hot dog

$4.00

Sweets

Soft Serve SMALL

$3.00

Soft Serve LARGE

$5.00

Soft Serve Waffle Cone

$5.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00