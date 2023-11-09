Restaurant info

The Market at Meadowbrook serves seasonally inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a comfortable, casual setting. Join us in the heart of Meadowbrook Park — right next to the Inn at Meadowbrook — to enjoy freshly prepared soups, salads, sandwiches, sweet treats, and more. We also feature a wide selection of grab-and-go items, including artisan cheese and charcuterie, freshly baked pastries, coffee, beer, wine, and cocktails.

