Market & Boar - North Market

review star

No reviews yet

59 Spruce Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Shoulder
Half Slab
Beef Brisket

Snacks

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$12.29

Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce & spicy chipotle BBQ sauce.

Ohio BBQ, Wings & Ribs

Beef Brisket

$10.99

Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$9.49

Pork Shoulder smoked, seasoned & pulled to order.

Pulled Chicken

$9.49

Dark meat chicken smoked, pulled & mixed with Smokey BBQ sauce.

Jumbo Smoked Wings

$9.29

Jumbo Chicken Wings smoked low & slow!

Half Slab

$13.49

Our ribs are full of meat and up to 4 pounds a slab before cooking. Dry-Rubbed & smoked low & slow to perfection!

Whole Slab

$24.99

Our ribs are full of meat and up to 4 pounds a slab before cooking. Dry-Rubbed & smoked low & slow to perfection!

Scratch Sides (Choose Your Size)

BBQ Beans With Brisket

$4.79+

BBQ baked beans with Brisket

Corn Bread Cake (One Size)

$4.39

Sweet, moist cornbread topped with butter spread.

Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce & sriracha kimbal sauce.

Collard Greens

$4.79+

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.99+

Beverages

Gold Peak Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - Green

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Dasani

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.50

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Juice

$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX (Acai-blueberry-pomegranate)

$3.00

Vitamin Water Energy (Tropical Citrus)

$3.00

Powerade (fruit punch)

$3.00

Powerade (berry blast)

$3.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

59 Spruce Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

