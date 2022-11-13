Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant 1947 W. 25th St.

review star

No reviews yet

1947 W. 25th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Spicy Pepperoni
Squash Salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino romano, creamy caesar dressing GFA

Caesar Salad - side

$4.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino romano, creamy caesar dressing GFA

Apple Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, apples, grapes, celery, spiced pecans, Dijon balsamic vinaigrette VG|VA|GF

Apple Salad - side

$4.00

mixed greens, apples, grapes, celery, spiced pecans, Dijon balsamic vinaigrette VG|VA|GF

Squash Salad

$10.00

roasted delicata squash, baby kale and spinach, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, craisins, maple vinaigrette VG|GF

Squash Salad - side

$4.00

roasted delicata squash, baby kale and spinach, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, craisins, maple vinaigrette VG|GF

French Onion Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

CAB Burger

$15.00

double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

grilled chicken breast, Bower's secret sauce, bread + butter pickles, lettuce, fluffy potato bun GFA

BBQ Brisket

$16.00

aged cheddar, BBQ sauce, braised brisket, bread and butter pickles, house white bread

Meatball Sub

$15.00Out of stock

eggplant meatballs, red sauce, aged cheese blend, hoagie roll, herbs VG

Pizza - Cleveland Style Pan Pizza

The OG

$16.00

aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA

Pepperoni

$18.00

Ohio pepperoni, aged cheese blend, red sauce, pecorino

Mushroom & Goat Cheese

$20.00

roasted shiitake, roasted garlic oil, goat cheese, marinated artichokes, aged cheese blend, pecorino, parsley. VG|VA|GFA

White Pizza

$19.00

roasted garlic oil, garlicky spinach, ricotta cheese, aged cheese blend. VG|VA|GFA

Spicy Pepperoni

$20.00

hella Ohio pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, red sauce, aged cheese blend, pecorino,Calabrian chili honey GFA

Siciliano

$20.00

salami, capicola, Italian sausage, kalamata olives, spicy red sauce, aged cheese blend, pecorino, basil GFA

Veggie

$18.00

cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, roasted red peppers, garlicky spinach, aged cheese blend, basil VG/VA/GFA

Greek

$18.00

garlicky spincah, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, green olives, feta, aged cheese blend, parsley VG/VA/GFA

Shroom Pie

$19.00

roasted fennel, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, red sauce, aged cheesed blend, pecorino, scallion VG/VA/GFA

MeatHead

$20.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, aged cheese blend, red sauce, pecorino, parsley GFA

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

gluten free dark chocolate brownie, hop honey ice cream, caramel GF

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00

roasted white sweet potatoes, cinnamon ice cream, spiced pecans, all butter crust VG

Outside Dessert Fee

$25.00

Package - MGB

Pin High CAN

$6.00

6-PK Beastie

$10.99

6-PK Citramax

$10.99

6-PK Cosmic Haze

$10.99

6-PK Festivus

$10.99

6-PK Franklin Castle

$10.99

6-PK Frosty

$10.99

6-PK Lemon Shandy

$10.99Out of stock

6-PK Nano OG

$10.99

6-PK Old Zahm

$10.99

6-PK Pin High

$10.99

6-PK Progress

$10.99

6-PK Prosperity

$10.99

Wine - Glass

GL-Malbec

$10.00

GL-Sauv Blanc

$9.00

ManCan Bubbly Rose

$12.00

NA Mimosa

$8.00

Wine - Bottle

BT-Brut Rose

$28.00

BT-Cabernet

$40.00

BT-Chardonnay

$40.00

BT-Malbec

$40.00

BT-Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BT-Pinot Noir

$35.00

BT-Riesling

$32.00Out of stock

BT-Rose

$35.00

BT-Sauv Blanc

$35.00

BT-Sparkling

$35.00

Starters & Snacks

Party Chips & Dip

$60.00

Party Relish Tray

$150.00

Party Cheese Board

$150.00

Party Pretzel

$3.00

Party Maple Wings

$20.00

Party Buffalo Wings

$20.00

Party Eggplant Meatballs

$3.00

Party Pierogies

$3.00

Salads & Veggies

Party House Salad

$80.00

Party Tomato Salad

$85.00

Party Bean Salad

$85.00

Party Caesar Salad

$90.00

Party Winter Salad

$90.00

Party Spring Salad

$90.00

Party Summer Salad

$90.00

Party Shaved Brussels

$90.00

Entrees

Party Chicken

$18.00

Party Flank Steak

$17.00

Party Eggplant Steak

$12.00

Party Cauliflower Steak

$13.00

Party Salmon

$15.00

Party Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Sides

Party Veggie Pasta

$5.00

Party Marinara Pasta

$4.00

Party Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Party Polenta

$3.00

Party Asparagus

$4.00

Party Zucchini

$3.00

Party Brussels

$4.00

Party Cauliflower

$3.00

Desserts

Party Dessert

$6.00

Party Outside Dessert Fee

$3.00

Event Add Ons

Audio/Visual Fee

$50.00

Craft Brewery

$8 Beer Ticket

$8.00

$8 Wine Ticket

$8.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Housemade Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Storehouse Hot Tea

$3.00

Assorted flavors of hot tea

Solstice Coffee

$3.00

Organic single-origin coffee

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Soda Pop

$2.00

Strawberry Sage Mocktail

$5.00Out of stock

Blackberry Lemonade Mocktail

$5.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Basil Limeade Mocktail

$5.00Out of stock

Kid Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

ohio beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, fluffy potato bun

Kids Pretzel

$8.00

with cheese

Kids GR. CHEESE

$7.00

american cheese on buttery white bread

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00Out of stock

marinated, antibiotic-free all natural grilled chicken, lettuce, American Cheese

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Kids Side Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Chef driven locally sourced seasonal menu paired with award winning beers. Join us for Brunch every Saturday & Sunday: 11am-3pm

Website

Location

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
West Side Market Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1979 W 25 th A13 Cleveland, OH 44143
View restaurantnext
Platform Beer Co. - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
4125 Lorain Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Hi and Dry
orange star4.4 • 372
2221 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Nano Brew CLE
orange star4.4 • 868
1859 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Saucy Brew Works
orange starNo Reviews
2885 Detroit Avenue Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Momocho
orange star4.5 • 2,745
1835 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
orange star4.5 • 891
1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
orange star4.6 • 882
1948 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gateway District
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
Tremont
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston