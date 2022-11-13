Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant 1947 W. 25th St.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Chef driven locally sourced seasonal menu paired with award winning beers. Join us for Brunch every Saturday & Sunday: 11am-3pm
Location
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland, OH 44113
