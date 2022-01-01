Market Line imageView gallery

Market Line Salon Sucre

review star

No reviews yet

115 Delancey Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plated Dessert

Pain Perdu (French Toast)

$15.00

Matcha Mandarine Cake

$15.00

Seasonal Cheesecake (Apple)

$15.00

Chocolate Delice

$15.00

Champagne Soft Serve

$12.50

Wine Menu

Jean Demont, Sancerre

$15.00

White

Maison Albert, Chardonnay

$12.00

Domaine de la Colline, Chinon

$14.00

Domaine de l'Ermitage, Menetou

$16.00

Chateau Montaud, Rose

$14.00

Chateau Pontensac (Bordeaux) **Chef Simon's Brother wine**

$19.00

Bachellery, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Blanc de Poussy, Cremant de Loire

$14.00

Monthuys, Champagne

$18.00

Chapoutier Rimages, Banuyls

$17.00

Louis Sipp, Reisling

$14.00

Domaine Cauhape, Jurancon

$17.00

Aval, Cider

$7.00

Kronenbourg 1664, Beer

$7.00

Bordeaux

$75.00

Pinot Noit

$48.00

Chinon

$56.00

Sancerre

$60.00

Chardonnay

$48.00

Menetou

$64.00

Reisling

$56.00

Jurancon

$43.00

Sparkling Wine

$56.00

Champagne

$42.00

Rose

$56.00

Patisserie/Bakery

Croissant

$4.50

Pain au Chocolat

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Berry Croissant

$4.95

Matcha Croissant

$4.95

Hazelnut Croissant

$4.95

Kouign amann

$4.75

Small Special Bread

$4.50

Traditional Baguette

$4.50

Special Bread

$6.00

1 Macaron

$2.95

6 Macarons

$17.00

9 Macarons

$25.00

12 Macarons

$33.00

24 Macarons

$62.00

1 Tuffle

$2.25

6 Truffles

$13.00

12 Truffles

$26.00

24 Truffles

$50.00

Creampuff

$9.00

Lemon Tart

$8.50

Chocolate Rocher

$9.00

NY Apple

$9.00

Banana & Passion Fruit Cake

$9.00

Matcha - Lemon Roll

$9.00

Fruit Tart

$9.00

Slice Pumpkin

$8.00

Croque Monsieur

$13.50

Quiche

$11.50

Large Pumpkin

$48.00

Small Pumpkin

$38.00

Drinks

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.50

Still Water Bottle

$3.45

Fruit Juice

$4.50

Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.95

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.95

Cortado

$3.95

Grand Delancey

NY Apple

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Market Line image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dudley's
orange starNo Reviews
85 Orchard Street New York City, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
orange starNo Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
orange starNo Reviews
277 Broome Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
orange starNo Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston