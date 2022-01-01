Restaurant header imageView gallery

Market Line Que Chevere

27 Reviews

$$

115 Delancey Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

CUCHIFRITOS

ALCAPURRIA

$4.00

PASTELILLO DE QUESO

$4.00
PASTELILLO DE CARNE

PASTELILLO DE CARNE

$4.00
PASTELILLO DE POLLO

PASTELILLO DE POLLO

$4.00

RELLENO DE PAPA

$3.00

SORULLITOS DE MAIZ

$2.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

PERNIL BOWL

PERNIL BOWL

$17.00

ROAST PORK

CHICHARRON DE POLLO BOWL

CHICHARRON DE POLLO BOWL

$17.00

BONELESS FRIED CHICKEN

POLLO ASADO BOWL

POLLO ASADO BOWL

$17.00

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

CAMARONES BOWL

CAMARONES BOWL

$21.00

SHRIMP SAUTEED IN SOFRITO SAUCE

STEAK BOWL

$21.00

VERDURA BOWL

$17.00

HABICHUELA BOWL

$17.00

MOFONGOS

PERNIL MOFONGO

PERNIL MOFONGO

$18.00

SMASHED PLANTAINS WITH PORK

CHICHARRON MOFONGO

CHICHARRON MOFONGO

$18.00

SMASHED PLANTAINS WITH FRIED CHICKEN

STEAK MOFONGO

$20.00
CAMARONES MOFONGO

CAMARONES MOFONGO

$20.00

SMASHED PLANTAINS WITH SHRIMP

VERDURA MOFONGO

$18.00

PLAIN MOFONGO

$16.00

SMASHED PLANTAINS WITH SEASONINGS & FRESH GARLIC

SIGNATURE BOWLS

THE CHEVERE BOWL

$18.00

THE FRESQUERIA BOWL

$18.00

THE SAN JUAN BOWL

$18.00

THE CABO ROJO BOWL

$22.00

THE PETRO

$22.00

DRINKS

KOLA CHAMPAGNE

$2.50

COCO RICO

$2.50

WATER

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SIDE DISHES

PASTELES

$25.00

1LB PERNIL

$25.00

1/4 POLLO ASADO

$7.00

1/2 POLLO ASADO

$10.00

WHOLE POLLO ASADO

$20.00

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

$13.00

6 PUERTO RICAN WINGS

$10.00

12 PUERTO RICAN WINGS

$18.00

18 PUERTO RICAN WINGS

$25.00

ARROZ CON GANDULES SIDE

$10.00

TOSTONES SIDE

$10.00

MADUROS SIDE

$10.00

ARROZ BLANCO SIDE

$10.00

HABICHUELAS GUISADA SIDE

$10.00

ENSALADA DE PAPA SIDE

$10.00

PAPA FRITAS SIDE

$10.00

VERDURAS SIDE

$10.00

MOFONGO SAUCE

$5.00

STEAK ONLY

$13.00

SHRIMP ONLY

$13.00

6 YANKEE WINGS

$10.00

12 YANKEE WINGS

$18.00

18 YANKEE WINGS

$25.00

6 MET WINGS

$10.00

12 MET WINGS

$18.00

18 MET WINGS

$25.00

YUCCA FRIES

$10.00

PLATTERS

PERNIL, GANDULES, PAPA PLATTER

$25.00

POLLO ASADO, GANDULES, PAPA PLATTER

$25.00

PLAIN MOFO, WHITE RICE, BEANS PLATTER

$25.00

DESSERTS

TEMBLEQUE

$5.00

TRES LECHE

$5.00

SAUCES & SWAG

RAFFLE TICKET

$20.00

SWEATER

$25.00

TEE SHIRT

$20.00

WATER BOTTLE

$10.00

HAT

$10.00

PILON

$10.00

ADOBO

$6.00

QC SAUCE

$8.00

SALSA VERDE

$8.00

CREAMY CILANTRO

$8.00

QC CARDS

$5.00

CATERING MENU

C-POLLO ASADO - ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$100.00

C-PERNIL - ROAST PORK

$100.00

C-CHICHARRON DE POLLO - BONELESS FRIED CHICKEN

$100.00

C-CHULETA FRITA

$100.00

C-BISTEC

$150.00

C-CAMARONES DE SOFRITO

$150.00

C-CHICKEN WINGS

$100.00

C-ARROZ CON GANDULES - YELLOW RICE WITH PIGEON PEAS

$55.00

C-ARROZ BLANCO - WHITE RICE

$35.00

C-HABICHUELAS GUIZADA - STEWED BEANS

$45.00

C-TOSTONES - FRIED PLANTAINS

$45.00

C-MADUROS - FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS

$50.00

ENSALADA DE PAPA - POTATO SALAD

$50.00

ENSALADA VERDE - GREEN SALAD

$40.00

12 ALCAPURRIAS DE CARNE

$45.00

$30 PER DOZEN

12 PASTELILLOS DE QUESO

$35.00

$30 PER DOZEN

12 PASTELILLOS DE CARNE

$35.00

$30 PER DOZEN

12 PASTELILLOS DE POLLO

$35.00

$30 PER DOZEN

12 MIX PASTELILLOS

$35.00

12 TOSTONE CUPS POLLO

$30.00

12 TOSTONE CUPS PERNIL

$30.00

12 TOSTONE CUPS CAMARONES

$30.00

12 TOSTONE CUPS DE VEDURAS

$30.00

12 PINCHOS DE BISTEC

$40.00

12 PINCHOS DE POLLO

$40.00

PAVO - TURKEY

$45.00

GUAVA Y QUESO TRAY

$75.00

FRUIT PLATTER

$75.00

TEMBLEQUE

$5.00

FREE DELIVERY

$75 DELIVERY

$75.00

$50 DELIVERY

$50.00

CHEF MARO

$100.00

PUERTO RICAN BREAD

$6.00

VERDURAS

$35.00

ALCAPURRIA

$4.00

COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

WATER

$2.50

TRES LECHE

$5.00

12 PASTELES COOKED

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home-Cooked Quality Puerto Rican Food. Translating to “how fantastic,” Que Chevere is a concept developed by Michael Petrovitch as an homage to his Puerto Rican heritage and family. Inspired by Michael’s father-in-law Manuel Chevere, the restaurant represents his infectious spirit for cooking, and the ability to use food as a vehicle to bring people together.

Website

Location

115 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Que Chevere image
Que Chevere image
Que Chevere image
Que Chevere image

Map
