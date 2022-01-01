Market Line Que Chevere
Home-Cooked Quality Puerto Rican Food. Translating to “how fantastic,” Que Chevere is a concept developed by Michael Petrovitch as an homage to his Puerto Rican heritage and family. Inspired by Michael’s father-in-law Manuel Chevere, the restaurant represents his infectious spirit for cooking, and the ability to use food as a vehicle to bring people together.
115 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
