Market Line Slice Joint

115 Delancey St

Cellar Level

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Slice
Classic Cheese
Spicy Pepperoni Square

Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00
Slice of the Day

Slice of the Day

$4.50

See our Special Board for current special slices

Spicy Pepperoni Square Slice

Spicy Pepperoni Square Slice

$5.00

Pizza Roll

$2.50

Pizza Rolls 3

$6.00

Round Pies

Our round pies are available in 14" and 18", using a sourdough starter.
Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$24.00

Tomato sauce and our blend of cheeses.

White Pie

White Pie

$25.00

Garlic, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and cream.

Cheese W. Topping(s)

Cheese W. Topping(s)

$27.00
Slice Joint Supreme

Slice Joint Supreme

$29.00

Pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, bell peppers, onions, garlic

Birria Pizza

Birria Pizza

$29.00

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with this collaboration pizza with Tacqueria Nixtamal. Shortrib Birria, Mozzarella, Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Birria

Pesto Veggie

Pesto Veggie

$29.00

Cashew & Basil Pesto, peppers, mushroom, onion, mozzarella, parm

The Swayze

The Swayze

$29.00

Sausage, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mozzarella, Tomato

Arthur Ave

$29.00

Margherita 10"

$10.00

Square Pies

Our square pies are baked in olive oil using a detroit style pan.
Cheese Square

Cheese Square

$23.00

Our square pizza dough with mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses, tomato sauce, and garlic

Cheese Square W. Topping(s)

Cheese Square W. Topping(s)

$26.00
Spicy Pepperoni Square

Spicy Pepperoni Square

$26.00

Detroit style square pie with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, calabrian chili, pepperoni, and sesame seeds

Duderino

Duderino

$28.00

Meatballs from End's Meat, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, tomato, oregano

The Fun Girl

The Fun Girl

$28.00

Roasted Mushroom, Oregano, Ricotta,

Sides/Salads

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00

Tomato Sauce

$1.00
Chopped Romaine Salad

Chopped Romaine Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Onion, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan

Pizza Kits

NY Style Cheese

NY Style Cheese

$13.50

Dough, sauce, and cheese with instructions on how to bake the pizza at home.

Square Pizza Kit

Square Pizza Kit

$13.50

Our square dough in a ready to bake pan with cheese and sauce. Baking Instructions Included.

Square Dough

Square Dough

$8.00

Our square dough in a ready to bake container, instructions included.

NY Style Pizza Dough

NY Style Pizza Dough

$6.00

A Slice Joint dough for a 12" Pizza

Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$8.00

A quart of Slice Joint Pizza Sauce

SJ Sourdough Starter

SJ Sourdough Starter

$8.00

Chef Rachael's sourdough starter, with care instructions included.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

La Croix Flavored

$2.50

Merch

Aardvark hot sauce

$10.00

Orange Slice Hat

$15.00

Grey Heather Slice Shirt

$20.00

Pizza Special

School Day Special

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood pizzeria offering pizza by the slice and pies for delivery.

Website

Location

115 Delancey St, Cellar Level, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Market Line image

