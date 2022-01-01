Restaurant header imageView gallery

Veselka Essex

review star

No reviews yet

115 Delancey Street

Cellar Level

New York, NY 10002

Pierogi 4
Latke
Pierogi and Meat Cabbage

Pierogi

Pierogi 4

Pierogi 4

$9.00

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.

Pierogi 8

Pierogi 8

$16.00

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.

Pierogi Dozen

Pierogi Dozen

$22.00

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.

Essex Duo ( Soup & Pierogi)
$15.00

Essex Duo ( Soup & Pierogi)

$15.00

Four pierogi and you choice of soup.

Pierogi COLD Dozen
$18.00

Pierogi COLD Dozen

$18.00

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served cold so you can cook them at home.

Soups Toast

Borscht - Classic With Meat
$8.00

Borscht - Classic With Meat

$8.00

Veselka’s borscht is a classic beet soup with vegetables and roast pork.

Borscht - Vegetarian
$8.00

Borscht - Vegetarian

$8.00
Chicken Noodle
$8.00

Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Veselka’s Chicken Noodle Soup is a savory chicken broth with egg noodles, shredded chicken, and vegetables.

Matzoh Ball

Matzoh Ball

$8.00

Veselka’s matzoh ball soup is made with chicken broth packed with Matzoh dumplings.

Mushroom Barley

$8.00Out of stock

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Classics and Combos TO

Essex Duo ( Soup & Pierogi)
$15.00

Essex Duo ( Soup & Pierogi)

$15.00

Four pierogi and you choice of soup.

Beef Stroganoff
$13.00

Beef Stroganoff

$13.00

Sliced beef slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom cream sauce. Served over egg noodles.

Chicken Paprikash
$12.00

Chicken Paprikash

$12.00

Boneless chicken and red peppers braised in a cream sauce with herbs. Served over egg noodles.

Veal Goulash

Veal Goulash

$14.00

Veal braised in a creamy herb sauce. Served over egg noodles.

Meat Stuffed Cabbage
$11.00

Meat Stuffed Cabbage

$11.00

Our meat (beef, pork & rice) stuffed cabbage smothered in a rich mushroom gravy sauce. Served with a side of egg noodles.

Kielbasa And Sauerkraut
$15.00

Kielbasa And Sauerkraut

$15.00

Smoked grilled pork sausage served on a bed of sauerkraut.

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
$12.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Roasted beet & goat cheese salad with toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds over mixed greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Latke

Latke

$6.00+

Pan-fried to a crisp golden-brown, served with sour cream & apple sauce.

Pierogi and Meat Cabbage
$16.00

Pierogi and Meat Cabbage

$16.00

Choice of four boiled or fried pierogi and our Meat Stuffed Cabbage topped with mushroom gravy sauce.

Latke Stroganoff with Soup
$18.00

Latke Stroganoff with Soup

$18.00

One of our homemade potato pancakes topped with Beef Stroganoff. Served with a soup of your choice.

Latke Paprikash with Soup
$18.00

Latke Paprikash with Soup

$18.00

One of our homemade potato pancakes topped with Chicken Paprikash. Served with a soup of your choice.

Latke Goulash with Soup
$18.00

Latke Goulash with Soup

$18.00

One of our homemade potato pancakes topped with tender Veal Goulash. Served with a soup of your choice.

Blintz

Blintz

$8.00

Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepe filled with lightly sweetened farmer's cheese.

Sides TO

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Beet And Horseradish Salad
$5.00

Beet And Horseradish Salad

$5.00
Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$5.00
Potato Salad
$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00
Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$5.00
Side Kielbasa
$6.00

Side Kielbasa

$6.00

Grilled Ukrainian sausage. Served with a side of mustard.

Latke

Latke

$6.00+

Pan-fried to a crisp golden-brown, served with apple sauce.

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00
Rice Crispy Square
$5.00

Rice Crispy Square

$5.00
Poppy Seed Bread
$5.00

Poppy Seed Bread

$5.00
B&Y Cookie

B&Y Cookie

$5.00

Our version of Black and White Cookie.

Beverages TO

Raspberry Lemonade
$5.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Our homemade lemonade made out of fresh raspberries.

Dr Brown's Cream Soda
$4.00

Dr Brown's Cream Soda

$4.00

Taste of the Old New York.

Soda

Soda

$3.00
Water

Water

$2.00

Frozen Goods Section

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Potato
$20.00

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Potato

$20.00

Dozen of our frozen Potato Pierogi. Boil or pan fry them at home.

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Cheese
$20.00

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Cheese

$20.00

Dozen of our frozen Cheese Pierogi. Boil or pan fry them at home.

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Meat
$20.00

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Meat

$20.00

Dozen of our frozen Meat Pierogi. Boil or pan fry them at home.

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Sauerkraut & Mushroom
$20.00

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Sauerkraut & Mushroom

$20.00

Dozen of our frozen Sauerkraut and Mushroom Pierogi. Boil or pan fry them at home.

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Arugula & Goat Cheese
$20.00

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Arugula & Goat Cheese

$20.00

Dozen of our frozen Arugula & Goat Cheese Pierogi. Boil or pan fry them at home.

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Short Rib
$22.00

Dozen Frozen Pierogi - Short Rib

$22.00

Dozen of our frozen Short Rib Pierogi. Boil or pan fry them at home.

Ukrainian Borscht Soup - 1qt Frozen
$16.00

Ukrainian Borscht Soup - 1qt Frozen

$16.00

A quart of our specialty Ukrainian Borscht soup. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen
$16.00

Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen

$16.00

A quart of our award winning Chicken Noodle soup. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Matzoh Ball Soup - 1qt Frozen
$16.00

Matzoh Ball Soup - 1qt Frozen

$16.00

A quart of our Matzoh Ball soup. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Vegetarian Borscht Soup - 1qt Frozen
$16.00

Vegetarian Borscht Soup - 1qt Frozen

$16.00

A quart of our specialty Vegetarian Borscht soup. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Mushroom Barley Soup - 1qt Frozen
$16.00

Mushroom Barley Soup - 1qt Frozen

$16.00

A quart of our Vegetarian Mushroom Barley soup. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Beef Stroganoff - 1qt Frozen
$40.00

Beef Stroganoff - 1qt Frozen

$40.00

A quart of our Beef Stroganoff. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Veal Goulash - 1qt Frozen
$42.00

Veal Goulash - 1qt Frozen

$42.00

A quart of our Veal Goulash. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

Chicken Paprikash - 1qt Frozen
$37.00

Chicken Paprikash - 1qt Frozen

$37.00

A quart of our Chicken Paprikash. Keep it in a freezer and enjoy when you'd like.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Since 1954, Veselka has been serving up traditional Ukrainian food in the heart of the East Village. Veselka is, quite simply, an institution.

115 Delancey Street, Cellar Level, New York, NY 10002

Banner pic
Veselka image
Main pic

