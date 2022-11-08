Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) 41 E 8th St Unit 105

No reviews yet

41 E 8th St Unit 105

National City, CA 91950

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Round Double Pepperoni
Whole Round Sisig
Garlic Cheesy Bread

Round Pie 16"

Whole Round Plain Cheese

$21.00

Mozzarella, Provolone and Tomato Sauce

Whole Round Four Cheese

$21.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Whole Round Double Pepperoni

$23.00

Cupping Pepperoni, Shred-a-roni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Whole Round Aporkalypse

$25.00

Roasted Pork Belly, Bacon, Cupping Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Whole Round Spicy Sausage

$25.00

Italian Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Whole Round Sisig

$25.00

Roasted Pork Belly, Calamansi Cream, Garlic, Red Onion, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella

Whole Round Baked Potato

$23.00

Mashed Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Black Garlic Miso Ranch

Square Pie 10”x14”

Double Pepperoni - Square Pie

$25.00

$25.00

Cupping Pepperoni, Shred-a-roni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Four Cheese- Square Pie

$23.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Wonton Don- Square Pie

$23.00

$23.00

Crispy Wonton Strips, Cream Cheese, Sweet Chili Sauce, Green Scallions, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Aporkalypse- Square Pie

$27.00

Roasted Pork Belly, Bacon, Cupping Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Spicy Sausage- Square Pie

$27.00

Italian Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Baked Potato- Square Pie

$25.00

Mashed Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Black Garlic Miso Ranch

Sisig- Square Pie

$27.00

$27.00

Roasted Pork Belly, Calamansi Cream, Garlic, Red Onion, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella

*Special Square Table Gourmet Veggie

$27.00

Artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, red & green onions, black garlic miso ranch and mozzarella

Salad/Appetizer

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Dessert

Snickerdoodle

$2.50Out of stock

Sugary tart snickerdoodle cookie stuffed with cheesecake filling

Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

A rich chocolate cookie base stuffed with a cheesecake filling

Birthday

$2.50

A sugar cookie base stuffed with a cheesecake filling

Original

$2.50Out of stock

A graham cracker based cookie stuffed with a rich cheesecake filling

Oatmeal

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal cookie stuffed with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache topped with sea salt

S'mores

$2.50

A graham cracker based cookie with milk chocolate bits stuffed with marshmallows

Key Lime

$2.50Out of stock

A graham cracker based cookie stuffed with a tart Keylime cheesecake filling

Beverage

Diet Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50

Mexican Coke 355ml

$2.50

NY Seltzer Black Cherry

$2.50

NY Seltzer Vanilla

$2.50

Water

$2.50

PK Ice Gradient Tee

PK Chibi logo embroidered on a black stone washed dad cap

Small

$32.00

Medium

$32.00Out of stock

Large

$32.00Out of stock

X Large

$32.00

2X Large

$32.00

3X Large

$32.00Out of stock

3X Large (Copy)

$32.00

PK Ice Gradient Hoodie

Small

$58.00

Medium

$58.00Out of stock

Large

$58.00Out of stock

X Large

$58.00

2X Large

$58.00

3X Large

$58.00

DV Zompie tee 3.0

Small

$36.00Out of stock

Medium

$36.00

Large

$36.00

X Large

$36.00

2X Large

$36.00

3X Large

$36.00Out of stock

Mecha Long Sleeve

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00Out of stock

Large

$40.00Out of stock

X Large

$40.00Out of stock

2X Large

$40.00Out of stock

3X Large

$40.00

Pieday the 13th

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

X Large

$30.00

2X Large

$30.00Out of stock

3X Large

$30.00Out of stock

Anniversary embroidered crew

Small

$62.00Out of stock

Medium

$62.00Out of stock

Large

$62.00Out of stock

X Large

$62.00Out of stock

2X Large

$62.00

3X Large

$62.00Out of stock

Hats

Oni Hat

$32.00

DV Zompie Hat

$32.00

Nitbertos Hat

$34.00

McLoviNIT

$34.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come join the pizza party with Pizza Kaiju at Market on 8th!

Location

41 E 8th St Unit 105, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) image
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) image
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) image

