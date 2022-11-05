Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Market on 8th SERBESA, Filipino Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

41 E. 8th Street

National City, CA 91950

Popular Items

Pancit Bihon
Ribeye Bistek
Pork Belly Kawali

Food

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$17.00

Pancit Bihon

$12.00+

Ribeye Bistek

$16.00

Pork Belly Kawali

$16.00

Pork Belly Sisig

$17.00+

Pork Lumpia

$8.00

Rice (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Surf & Turf Lumpia

$9.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Merchandise

Chicken & Pig Sticker Set

$5.00

Chicken Sticker

$3.00

Pig Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your destination for good vibes and classic Filipino food in San Diego, CA.

Location

Directions

