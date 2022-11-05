Asian Fusion
Market on 8th SERBESA, Filipino Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your destination for good vibes and classic Filipino food in San Diego, CA.
Location
41 E. 8th Street, National City, CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
No Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurant
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
No Reviews
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207 Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurant
The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
No Reviews
414 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National City
More near National City