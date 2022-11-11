Caterers
Market on Main
332 First Ave SW
Hickory, NC 28602
BUBBLES
300 MOLETTO PROSECCO 187
$8.00
301 LA MARCA GLASS
$9.00
301 LA MARCA BOTTLE
$34.00
302 POEMA EXTRA DRY BRUT GLASS
$8.00
302 POEMA EXTRA DRY BRUT BOTTLE
$30.00
303 QUERCIOLI REGGIANO LAMBRUSCO DOLCE GLASS
$8.00
303 QUERCIOLI REGGIANO LAMBRUSCO DOLCE BOTTLE
$30.00
304 ROSE d OR CREMANT BRUT ROSE BOTTLE
$38.00
305 BOLIVET BRUT BOTTLE
$36.00
306J VINEYARDS BRUT CUVEE BOTTLE
$42.00
307 TAITTINGER BRUT BOTTLE
$65.00
308 PERRIER-JOUET GRAND BRUT BOTTLE
$95.00
burgundy
CAPTAINS LIST-WHITE & RED
900 CHATEAU LA NERTHE BLANC BOTTLE
$78.00
901 SAINTSBURY CHARDONNAY
$58.00
902 JERMANN CHARD
$90.00
903 CAKEBREAD CELLARS CHARDONNAY
$65.00
904 ORIN SWIFT SLANDER PINOT NOIR
$60.00
905 PATZ AND HALL PN
$70.00
906 LOUIS JADOT BEAUNE THEURONS PREMIER CRU
$96.00
907 CHATEAU LA NERTHE ROUGE
$78.00
908 BELLE GLOS C&T PINOT NOIR 750 BOTTLE
$70.00
909 TENUTA SETTE PONTI CROGNOLO
$52.00
910 TENUTA SAN GUIDO SASSICAIA
$340.00
911 LOUIS M MARTINI BOTTLE CCABERNET SAUVIGNON
$175.00
912 ORIN SWIFT MACHETE RED BLEND
$80.00
913 WITCHERY RED CAPTAIN
$60.00
914 ORIN SWIFT 8 YEARS IN THE DESERT 750
$68.00
915 WITCHERY OAKVILLE CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$110.00
916 SEQUOIA GROVE CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$78.00
917 ORIN SWIFT PAPPILON BORDEAX BLEND
$95.00
918 CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$120.00
919 CAKEBREAD CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$150.00
920 CAYMUS SPECIAL SELECT CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$270.00
908 BELLE GLOS C&T PINOT NOIR 1.5 Mag
$110.00
914 ORIN SWIFT 8 YRS IN THE DESERT 1.5 MAG
$110.00
Coffee Shop
Hot Espresso Drink
$4.25
Cold Espresso Drink
$4.25
Latte:Espresso w/steamed milk
$4.25
Cappuccino:Espresso w/steamed mild
$4.25
Americano:Espresso.Water
$3.50
Red Eye: Drip Coffee.Espresso
$4.00
Non Espresso Drink- Chai Tea
$4.00
Non Espresso Drink-Hot Tea
$3.00
Non Espresso Drink-Decaf
$3.00
Non Espresso Drink-London Fog
$4.50
Specialty Drink-Brown Sugar:Espresso, Brown Sugar, Mocha, Almond Milk
$4.25
Speciality Drink-Cotado:Espresso=Parts Milk
$4.50
Speciality Drink-Cortadilo:Espresso, Sugar, Milk
$4.50
Speciality Drink-Cuban :Espresso, Sugar
$4.50
Adult Drink- Espresso Martini
$10.00
Adult Drink-White Russian
$10.00
Blended Drink Cold- Frapps
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold Vanilla
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold Mocha
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold White Mocha
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold Caramel
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold Toffee
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold Marble
$6.00
Blended Drink-Cold Mocha
$6.00
Smoothie-Strawberry
$6.00
Smothie-Mango
$6.00
Smothie-Banana
$6.00
Smothie-Pineapple
$6.00
Featured Wine of the Day
Friday drink specials
Georgia wines
Liberty Creek
Mother's day
PARTY
rose' other
Saturday drink specials
Tuesday Special Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Order online for Chef Prepared Menus that you will enjoy!
Location
332 First Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602
Gallery
