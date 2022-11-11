Market on Main imageView gallery
Market on Main

332 First Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

30 limited menu

Tenderloin

$30.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Seafood Melange

$30.00

Veg Plate

$30.00

Chicken

$30.00

BUBBLES

300 MOLETTO PROSECCO 187

$8.00

301 LA MARCA GLASS

$9.00

301 LA MARCA BOTTLE

$34.00

302 POEMA EXTRA DRY BRUT GLASS

$8.00

302 POEMA EXTRA DRY BRUT BOTTLE

$30.00

303 QUERCIOLI REGGIANO LAMBRUSCO DOLCE GLASS

$8.00

303 QUERCIOLI REGGIANO LAMBRUSCO DOLCE BOTTLE

$30.00

304 ROSE d OR CREMANT BRUT ROSE BOTTLE

$38.00

305 BOLIVET BRUT BOTTLE

$36.00

306J VINEYARDS BRUT CUVEE BOTTLE

$42.00

307 TAITTINGER BRUT BOTTLE

$65.00

308 PERRIER-JOUET GRAND BRUT BOTTLE

$95.00

burgundy

nicolas pate

$40.00

CAPTAINS LIST-WHITE & RED

900 CHATEAU LA NERTHE BLANC BOTTLE

$78.00

901 SAINTSBURY CHARDONNAY

$58.00

902 JERMANN CHARD

$90.00

903 CAKEBREAD CELLARS CHARDONNAY

$65.00

904 ORIN SWIFT SLANDER PINOT NOIR

$60.00

905 PATZ AND HALL PN

$70.00

906 LOUIS JADOT BEAUNE THEURONS PREMIER CRU

$96.00

907 CHATEAU LA NERTHE ROUGE

$78.00

908 BELLE GLOS C&T PINOT NOIR 750 BOTTLE

$70.00

909 TENUTA SETTE PONTI CROGNOLO

$52.00

910 TENUTA SAN GUIDO SASSICAIA

$340.00

911 LOUIS M MARTINI BOTTLE CCABERNET SAUVIGNON

$175.00

912 ORIN SWIFT MACHETE RED BLEND

$80.00

913 WITCHERY RED CAPTAIN

$60.00

914 ORIN SWIFT 8 YEARS IN THE DESERT 750

$68.00

915 WITCHERY OAKVILLE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$110.00

916 SEQUOIA GROVE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$78.00

917 ORIN SWIFT PAPPILON BORDEAX BLEND

$95.00

918 CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$120.00

919 CAKEBREAD CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$150.00

920 CAYMUS SPECIAL SELECT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$270.00

908 BELLE GLOS C&T PINOT NOIR 1.5 Mag

$110.00

914 ORIN SWIFT 8 YRS IN THE DESERT 1.5 MAG

$110.00

Coffee Shop

Hot Espresso Drink

$4.25

Cold Espresso Drink

$4.25

Latte:Espresso w/steamed milk

$4.25

Cappuccino:Espresso w/steamed mild

$4.25

Americano:Espresso.Water

$3.50

Red Eye: Drip Coffee.Espresso

$4.00

Non Espresso Drink- Chai Tea

$4.00

Non Espresso Drink-Hot Tea

$3.00

Non Espresso Drink-Decaf

$3.00

Non Espresso Drink-London Fog

$4.50

Specialty Drink-Brown Sugar:Espresso, Brown Sugar, Mocha, Almond Milk

$4.25

Speciality Drink-Cotado:Espresso=Parts Milk

$4.50

Speciality Drink-Cortadilo:Espresso, Sugar, Milk

$4.50

Speciality Drink-Cuban :Espresso, Sugar

$4.50

Adult Drink- Espresso Martini

$10.00

Adult Drink-White Russian

$10.00

Blended Drink Cold- Frapps

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold Vanilla

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold Mocha

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold White Mocha

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold Caramel

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold Toffee

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold Marble

$6.00

Blended Drink-Cold Mocha

$6.00

Smoothie-Strawberry

$6.00

Smothie-Mango

$6.00

Smothie-Banana

$6.00

Smothie-Pineapple

$6.00

Drink special

Crispin

$2.50

Margarita

$7.50

Sangria

$7.50

Glass belle gloss

$10.00

Featured Wine of the Day

Acentor Garnacha glass

$8.00

Acentor Garnacha Bottle

$28.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone 1.5 Mag

$90.00

Glass Caymus

$20.00

Friday drink specials

Mule

$8.00

Green tea shot

$7.50

Georgia wines

Batono glass

$12.00

Batono bottle

$45.00

Mukuzani glass

$12.00

Mukuzani bottle

$45.00

Khikhvi bottle

$50.00

Khikhvi glass

$12.00

Saperavi Cabernet bottle

$45.00

Ice Wine Satrapezo Caberbet

$45.00

Ice WineSantrapezo

$45.00

Liberty Creek

Liberty Creek House Wine

$5.00

Mother's day

Mother's Pinot grigio

Mother's Moscato

Mothers chardonnay

Mother's Pinot Noir

Mother's Cabernet

Mother's champagne

N/A Drinks

Sweet tea

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

PARTY

TOP SHELF

$15.00

HIGHBALL

$10.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

IMPORT

$5.00

WINE

$6.00

Bottle hennessy

$250.00

Premium

$12.00

rose' other

champs de provence glass ch

$7.00

champs de provence bottle

$22.00

meomi

$35.00

peter vaselo

$27.00

muriettas well

$34.00

Saturday drink specials

Chocolate Strawberry Martini

$12.00

Cucumber mint martini

$12.00

Peach Orange blossom martini

$12.00

Sangria

$7.50

Margarita

$7.50

Crispin Rose cider

$2.50

Little beer shots

$5.00

Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzeer

$2.50

Topo Choice Hard Seltzer

$2.00

Tuesday Special Drinks

Corona on Tuesday

$2.00

Margarita

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Classic Martini

$12.00

Strawberry Martini

$12.00

Cigars

Cigars13

$13.00

Cigars15

$15.00

Cigars20

$20.00

Cigars25

$25.00

Cigars50

$50.00

Georgia Wine and retail wine

marani separavi rose

$25.00

marani gemieri

$25.00

bineki kindzmarauli

$25.00

vine ponto khikvo

$30.00

vaziani tsinandali

$25.00

mukuzani cabernet

$26.00

vaziani tsinandali

$25.00

saperavi cabernet

$25.00

ice wine white box

$35.00

ice wineblack box

$35.00

georgia champagne

$24.00

Products

gummies

$25.00

pre roll

$12.00

Flower

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Order online for Chef Prepared Menus that you will enjoy!

332 First Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602

