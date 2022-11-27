Restaurant header imageView gallery

Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

328 Reviews

$$

7 North Street

Litchfield, CT 06759

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl
Togarashi Spiced Ahi Tuna Tacos
Farmhouse Salad

APPETIZERS

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Dried Cranberries, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Pecans, Vermont Maple Reduction

House Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

House Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, or Smokey BBQ; Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery

Drunken Mussels Pot

$16.00

Garlic, Shallot, IPA, Cream, North County Bacon, House Ciabatta Bread

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$16.00

Hot Cherry Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Lemon

Short Rib Poutine

$18.00

Crispy Wedge-Cut Fries, Rosemary Gravy, Vermont White Cheddar Curds

Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Butternut Squash Puree, Crispy Sage, Balsamic

Blackened "Free Bird" Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Guacamole, Arugula, Truffle Aioli

Farm to Table

$20.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Burrata Cheese, Imported Prosciutto de Parma, Spiced Fig Jam, Balsamic

Mediterranean Sampler

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus, House Made Falafel, Tabbouleh Salad, Grilled Naan Bread, Tahini Sauce

Crispy Avocado-Tuna Roll

$18.00

Market Place "Ramen Style" Noodles, Sriracha Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Furikaki, Chopped Peanuts

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Truffle Aioli

Everything Spiced Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

IPA White Cheddar Cheese Fondue

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Chipotle Dipping Sauce

SOUP

Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque

$11.00

Toasted Pepitas

SALADS

Farmhouse Salad

$14.00

Baby Field Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Crushed Pecans, VT Goat Cheese, Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, Crispy Garlic Parmesan Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Tavern Chop Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sweet Corn, Radish, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Brown Sugar Balsamic Vinaigrette

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.00

Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Radish, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

ENTREES

Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Butternut Squash Risotto, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Maple-Bourbon Vinaigrette

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Loin

$30.00

MP Ramen Noodles, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, Avocado Edamame

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$25.00

Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemon Caper Tartar

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta

Tavern Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Bechamel, Parmesan Bacon Bread Crumbs

12oz "Allen Brother's" NY Strip

$36.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Baby Carrots Rosemary Demi Glace

Steak Frites

$28.00

Bistro Steak, Parmesan Fries, Black Truffle Aioli

Skillet Roasted French Chicken Breast

$25.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Lemon- Herb Pan Gravy

Pan Roasted Halibut

$34.00

Fried Rice, Bok Choy, Lemon Grass & Ginger Broth

Tavern Angus Meatloaf

$25.00

Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Onions, Roasted Mushroom Gravy

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema

Crispy Dynamite Shrimp Bowl

$24.00

Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Chopped Peanuts, Creamy Spicy Scallion Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$25.00

Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce, Furikaki, Ginger- Soy

VEGAN

VEGAN NACHOS

$19.00

Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, 'Impossible' Beef, Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole

VEGAN Veggie Haystack Bowl

$19.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Spiced Chick Peas, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Red Cabbage, Radish, Scallions, Salsa Verde

VEGAN “Impossible” Burger

$19.00

Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough Bread

HANDHELD (Served with House Cut Fries)

Tavern Burger

$16.00

VT Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli

Truffle Buger

$18.00

Provolone Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Jailhouse Burger

$17.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Shredded Beef Short Rib, Crispy Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Au Jus Dipping Sauce

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Gochujang Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Quick Pickles, Garlic Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bun

Mediterranean Chicken "Wrap"

$16.00

Tabouleh, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread

Togarashi Spiced Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Arugula, Hass Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortillas

Crispy Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Flour Tortillas

Fried Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Sweet Corn Salsa, Cotija Cheese, Smoked Chili Glaze, Grilled Flour Tortillas

SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Market Place Salad

$7.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Ganache, Toasted Marshmallow Frosting, Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Brownie *GF

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Frosting, Vanilla Gelato, Fudge Sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Nilla Wafer Crust, Fresh Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce

Spiced Warm Apple Crisp

$12.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Streusel, Vanilla Gelato, Cider Caramel Sauce

KIDS MENU (Drink Included)

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pasta

$9.00

Grilled Chicken & Root Vegetables

$9.00

Grilled Steak & Root Vegetables

$14.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

GIFT CARDS

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

7 North Street, Litchfield, CT 06759

Directions

Market Place Tavern - Litchfield image
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield image

Map
