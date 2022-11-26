Market Rocky River imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Market Rocky River

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1137 Linda St

Rocky River, OH 44116

Popular Items

Wings
Kids Chicken Fingers
Caesar Salad

Starters

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

fresno peppers, sweet peppers, pepperoncini aioli

Sliders

Sliders

$15.00

(3) grilled angus beef sliders, swiss & provolone, house dill pickles, french onion dip

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

fresh veggies, olives, naan bread

Oven Braised Meatball

Oven Braised Meatball

$14.00

MKT blend of beef, veal and pork, red sauce, pecorino, baguette

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

signature roasted chicken, monterey jack cheese, buffalo spices, crispy flour tortilla

Beer Cheese Dip

Beer Cheese Dip

$12.00

cheddar & gouda blend, spices, pretzel roll

Wings

Wings

$17.00

(10) oven braised jumbo chicken wings, your choice of sauce or rubs, celery, pickled carrots, choice of housemade buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

Adult Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Paprikash Bowl

Paprikash Bowl

$7.00
House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

crispy romaine, shaved parmesan, sourdough croutons, caesar dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, sundried cherries, sunflower seeds, crispy fried goat cheese, brown sugar thyme dressing

Autumn Chop Salad

Autumn Chop Salad

$13.00

baby kale, pickled cranberries, pears, pepitas, bacon, blue cheese, maple dijon vinaigrette

Bowl Day Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches

MKT Burger

MKT Burger

$16.00

grilled 8oz angus beef with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickled red onion on a toasted brioche bun

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$15.00

crispy fried chicken breast dipped in house made hot sauce, mixed greens, house bread & butter pickled, maple-bourbon aioli on a toasted hoagie

MKT Philly

MKT Philly

$18.00

shaved ribeye, peppers & caramelized onion, smoked mozzarella, fresh cheese curds, red pepper aioli on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Cranberry Melt

Chicken Cranberry Melt

$14.00

grilled chicken on toasted sourdough with arugula, pickled cranberries, brie, whole grain mustard aioli

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.00

fresh salmon burger, avocado, sprouts, honey tabasco aioli on a toasted whole wheat bun

Plates & Bowls

Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Dumplings

$25.00Out of stock

pan seared chicken breast, herb spaetzle, baby carrots, peas, lo country gravy

Flat Iron steak

Flat Iron steak

$32.00

smashed yukon gold potato, confit onions and mushrooms, house-made steak sauce

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$23.00

chorizo sausage, cotija cheese, pepitas, roasted corn puree

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

grilled 10oz pork chop, root vegetable hash, cherry balsamic demi glace

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

wild rice, pickled cranberries, spinach, butternut squash puree

MKT Power Bowl

MKT Power Bowl

$20.00

quinoa, roasted butternut squash, baby kale, house-made falafel, pickled cranberries, green tahini sauce

Kids

Kids Sliders

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

PB&J

$5.00

Butter Pasta

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Side House

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Mkt Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Veg

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Carrot/Celery

$1.00

Side Hummus Bread

$1.00

Sd Pretzel Roll

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1137 Linda St, Rocky River, OH 44116

Directions

Market Rocky River image

Map
