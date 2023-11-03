Market Street Blade and Barrel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned & established higher-end restaurant in beautiful Northern California. We served locally sourced food paired with delish craft cocktails and wines.
Location
1777 Market St, Redding, CA 96001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cedar Crest - 1475 Placer St Suite B
No Reviews
1475 Placer St Suite B Redding, CA 96002
View restaurant