Sandwiches
Salad

Market Street Cafe

533 Reviews

$$

1100 State Park Rd

Lockhart, TX 78644

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Market Street Burger
Green Chili Cheese Fried Chicken

Appetizers

Meat and Cheese Platter

$10.00
Avocado Toast

$10.00

$10.00
Hummus & Pita w/ Oil & Feta

Hummus & Pita w/ Oil & Feta

$10.00

House made hummus with olive oil drizzle, paprika, and feta. Served with toasted local baked pita bread

Boudin Egg Roll

$10.00

Fried Pickles and/or Artichokes

$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried brussel sprouts dressed with caesar dressing and feta cheese

Texas Chili

$10.00

$10.00

Salads

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$17.00

Maryland crab cake on a bed of butter lettuce, pickled onions, sliced avocado, and parmesan cheese. Served with sweet chili chipotle ranch dressing

We're Butter Together

We're Butter Together

$17.00

Butter lettuce, avocado, seared citrus shrimp, pickled red onions, and bacon vinaigrette

The Butter Cob

$17.00

$17.00
Honeybird Salad

Honeybird Salad

$16.00

Panko crusted chicken breast over a bed of spinach, pickled carrot, pickled onion, and smoked egg. Served with house made honey mustard dressing

Gramma's Orchard

Gramma's Orchard

$7.00+

Whole gala apple sliced thin on a bed of spinach with shaved red onion, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and balsamic dressing. Add protein of your choice

Strawberry Feta Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$7.00+

Fresh sliced strawberries on a bed of spinach with shaved red onion, feta, and candied pecans. dressed with balsamic vinaigrette and strawberry sauce

House Salad

$6.00

Simple small salad of spinach, pickled carrots, pickled onions, house made crutons, and choice of dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwiches

Market Street Burger

Market Street Burger

$12.00

1/3 pound beef patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, roma tomato, and pickled red onion on a toasted brioche bun. Served with homemade dill pickles

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Black bean veggie patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, roma tomato, and pickled red onion on a toasted brioche bun. Served with homemade dill pickles

Beyond Burger

$13.00

$13.00
Beef Philly

Beef Philly

$14.00

Toasted hoagie bun filled with grilled beef and onions and topped with homemade cheese sauce or provolone cheese and served with pickled veggies

Chicken Felony

Chicken Felony

$12.00

Toasted hoagie roll stuffed with provolone, grilled onion, mushrooms, bell peppers and grilled chicken and topped with drizzled ranch (on side when to go) and homemade dill pickles

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

$13.00
The Mopac

The Mopac

$12.00

Panini of pita, house smoked turkey, pepperoni, provolone, avocado, and sriracha mayonnaise and served with homemade dill pickles

Fried Chicken and Avocado

Fried Chicken and Avocado

$13.00

Fried Chicken, avocado, tomato, romaine, and mayo on Shelby’s homemade sourdough bun

Turkey Fig Sourdough

Turkey Fig Sourdough

$13.00

Smoked turkey, provolone, fig spread, spinach, shaved red onions, and sriracha mayo on Shelby’s home made sourdough bun

Cherry Ham

$13.00
Pig Roast Sandwich

$11.00

$11.00
The Farmer

The Farmer

$12.00

Enormous veggie sandwich filled with sautéed veggies, pickled veggies, hummus, and a sprinkle of feta cheese. Served with homemade dill pickles

King's Grilled Cheese

King's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Enormous grilled cheese of sharp cheddar, provolone, swiss, and roma tomatoes. Served with homemade dill pickles

Gonzo

Gonzo

$12.00

French toast sandwich filled with house smoked turkey, provolone cheese, sriracha mayonnaise, and fresh strawberry sauce. Served with house made dill pickles

Pastas

Shrimp & Shrooms

$19.00

$19.00
Crawfish Mac

Crawfish Mac

$19.00

Spicy cajun cream sauce with garlic, onion, bell peppers, and tomatoes, crawfish, macaroni, and parmesan cheese. Served with toast

The Big Easy

$13.00

$13.00

Sriracha Cream Penne

$13.00
Alfredo

Alfredo

$13.00+

Made from scratch and to order with clarified butter, white wine, and fresh cream. Finished with fresh grated parmesan and toast. Add choice of protein or enjoy as half portion

Cheeseburger Macaroni

$9.00+

$9.00+

Entrees

Surf & Turf

$30.00

$30.00
Pan Seared Salmon & Crawfish

Pan Seared Salmon & Crawfish

$25.00

Pan seared salmon served with crawfish and cream sauce over top of saffron basmati rice, garlic lemon broccoli , and toast

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.00

Salmon and Brussels

$21.00
Shrimp & Brussels

$20.00

$20.00

New York Strip Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00
Green Chili Cheese Fried Chicken

Green Chili Cheese Fried Chicken

$16.00

Panko fried chicken draped in green chili cheese sauce and served with home fries, toast, and pickled pepper garnish

Chicken Spinach Saute

Chicken Spinach Saute

$17.00

Saute of mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, garlic, chicken, and spinach. Served with ranch drizzle, pickled carrot garnish, and ranch drizzle.

Porky's Plight

Porky's Plight

$8.00+

Home fries or sweet potato fries topped with savory pineapple braised pork, pickled veggies, and sweet chili chipotle ranch. Available in half size

Market Street Veggie

Market Street Veggie

$15.00

Sauteed veggies on a bed of hummus topped with pickled veggies and sprinkled with feta. Served with toast

Fried Chickpeas & Brussles

$15.00

$15.00

Sides

Home Fries

$6.00

$6.00
Onion Rings

$6.00

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

$6.00
Sautéed spinach

$6.00

$6.00
Lemon Garlic Broccoli

Lemon Garlic Broccoli

$6.00

Broccoli blanched and the sautéed in clarified butter and garlic and dressed with salt and pepper and lemon juice

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.00

$6.00
Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

$6.00

Bowl of Mixed Fruit

$6.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Drinks

Maine Root Natural Sodas

$3.50

Ruta Maya Coffee

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Texas Tea

$3.50

Milk

$1.50

Iced Chameleon Cold Brewed Coffee & Cream

$5.00

Refill

$0.75

Juices & Smoothies

Delicious Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Delicious Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00
Cali Bubba Smoothie

Cali Bubba Smoothie

$8.00

Almond milk, almond butter, blueberries, bananas and that is it.

Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie

Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie

$8.00

Orange juice, coconut water, strawberries, and bananas and that is it

Miami Vice Smoothie

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Carrot & Ginger

$9.00

Breads

Sourdough

$8.00

$8.00
Shelby’s Cinnamon Sourdough Loaf

$11.00

$11.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough

$11.00

Bottled & Canned beverages

Cocojoy Coconut Water Liter

$8.00

Cocojoy Coconut Water Watermelon Pint

$5.00

Cocojoy Coconut Water Pint

$5.00

Mexican Coke 500 ml

$5.00

Mexican Coke 12oz

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled & Canned Coffee & Tea

Chameleon Cold Brew Espresso 32oz

$13.00

Chameleon Cold Brew Espresso 10oz

$5.00

Chameleon Cold Brew Black Coffee 10oz

$5.00

Texas Teas Sugarland Sweet Tea 16oz

$3.00

Texas Teas Honey Green Tea 16oz

$3.00

Texas Teas Fredericksburg Peach 16oz

$3.00

Texas Teas Potent Strawberry White 16oz

$3.00

Texas Teas Browns pro Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea Tallboy

$2.00

Arizona Watermelon Tea Tallboy

$2.00

Chips & Crackers

Dirty’s Salt & Pepper

$2.00

Dirty’s Jalapeño

$2.00

Dirty’s Barbeque

$2.00

Meats & Cheeses

Boar’s Head 3 meat charcuterie plate

$10.00

Boar’s Head Salami 4oz

$5.00

Boar’s Head Sopressata 4oz

$5.00

Boar’s Head Pepperjack 8oz

$6.00

Boar’s Head White Vermont Cheddar 8oz

$6.00

Boar’s Head Gouda 8oz

$7.00

Boar’s Head Honey Chèvre Gait Cheese

$5.00

Pickle Bar

1/2 pint

$3.00

Pint

$5.00

Sampler

$7.00

Main Course

Smoked 12-14 lb Turkey

$85.00+

$85.00+

Fried 12-14 lb Turkey

$85.00

Herbal Infusion

$9.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes Quart

$14.00

Mashed Orange Sweet Potatoes Quart

$14.00

Macaroni and Cheese Quart

$14.00

Creamed Corn Quart

$14.00

Traditional Mushroom Dressing Quart

$14.00

Cranberry Relish Pint

$10.00

Spreads

Smoked Trout 1/2 Pint

$9.00

Smoked Salmon 1/2 Pint

$9.00

Gorgonzola 1/2 Pint

$8.00

Hummus Pint

$6.00

Sauces

Cranberry Relish Pint

$10.00

Mushroom Gravy Pint

$10.00

Turkey Gravy Pint

$10.00

Country Gravy Pint

$8.00

Cheese Sauce Pint

$8.00

Breads

Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Poppyseed Brioche

$8.00

Marble Rye

$8.00

Jalapeño Cheddar

$10.00

Pita

$8.00

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie 9”

$25.00

Peach Cobbler

$25.00
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a made from scratch cafe in lovely Lockhart Texas featuring classic american food made from scratch. We have recently moved to 1100 State Park Road from the square.

1100 State Park Rd, Lockhart, TX 78644

