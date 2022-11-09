- Home
Market Street Grill
2,888 Reviews
$$
6 West Market Street
West Chester, PA 19382
Popular Items
Egg Platters
Egg Sandwiches
Omelets
2 Ando Omelet
Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs). GF
2 Greek
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (2 eggs). GF
2 Kennet
Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (2 eggs). GF
2 MSG OMELET
Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (2 eggs). GF
2 Pit Omelet
Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (2 eggs)
3 Ando Omelet
Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs).. GF
3 Greek
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (3 eggs). GF
3 Kennet
Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (3 eggs). GF
3 MSG OMELET
Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (3 eggs). GF
3 PIT OML
Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (3 eggs)
2 Puebla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (2 eggs). GF
2 Southwest
Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (2 eggs). GF
2 Tuscany
Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (2 eggs). GF
2 Weber
Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs)
2 Western
Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (2 eggs). GF
3 Puebla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (3 eggs). GF
3 Southwest
Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (3 eggs). GF
3 Tuscany
Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (3 eggs). GF
3 Weber
Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs)
3 Western
Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (3 eggs). GF
2 Egg Veggie Omelet
3 Egg Veggie Omelet
1 EGG OMELET
2 Build Your Own
2 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)
3 Build Your Own
3 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)
Benedicts
Classic
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise
Cmac
Two poached eggs and scrapple on biscuits topped with spicy Andouille gravy
Mainline
Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise
Izzy
Two poached eggs over a bacon and tomato grilled cheese on sourdough toast topped with hollandaise
Donny
Two poached eggs and ham on English muffin with cream chipped beef
1/2 Classic
Half order of The Classic Benny
1\2 CMAC
1/2 Mainline
Half order of The Mainline Benny
1/2 Izzy
Half order of The Izzy Benny
1/2 Donny
Half order of The Donny Benny
Salmon Benny
English muffin with smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise
Lew
Two poached eggs, marinated flank steak and asparagus on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise
Pinky
Two poached eggs and braised short rib on an English muffin topped with hollandaise
Christian Benny
Two poached eggs and bacon over apple dumplings topped with hollandaise
Avocado, sausage topped w/ 2 poached and hollandaise NO HASH
1/2 Salmon Benny
Half order of Salmon Benny
1/2 Lew
Half order of The Lew Benny
1/2 Pinky
Half order of The Pinky Benny
SPIN AND TOMATO BENNY
Signature Dishes
WILLOW BURRITO
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado topped with pico de gallo
CHRISTIAN & WAFFLES
CHIPPED OVER TOAST
CHIPPED OVER HASH
Secret recipe over choice of toast with optional eggs on top
CHIPPED OVER TOAST *NO HASH*
BRUNO
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
BABY BRUNO
BRUNO NO EGGS
THE CLOSER
HALF GRAVY O BISCUITS
TELLY
Three eggs, hash browns, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese all scrambled and topped with spicy Andouille gravy and scrapple
2 EGG TELLY
GRAVY O BISCUITS
Spicy sausage gravy over biscuits with optional eggs on top
GRAVY O TOAST
BFAST CHICKEN QUESO
NACHOS
Corn tortillas topped with sauteed chicken, chorizo sausage, beans, corn, two baked eggs, cheddar cheese and cilantro sour cream
BFAST SHORT RIB QUESO
BFAST STEAK QUESO
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flank steak, refried beans and pico de gallo
BFAST BBQ PORK QUESO
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, BBQ pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo
BFAST CHORIZO QUESO
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, refried beans and pico de gallo
JOANIE
A platter of smoked salmon, capers, onions, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
AVOCADO TOAST
BFAST AVO QUESO
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, avocado, refried beans and pico de gallo
BFAST QUESO NO MEAT
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chicken, refried beans and pico de gallo
BFAST PLAIN PORK QUESO
Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo
BERRY PARFAIT
Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Berries.
PARFAIT
Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Seasonal assorted fruit.
BREAKFAST BACON QUESO
BFAST SAUSAGE QUESO
BFAST VEGGIE QUESO
Griddle
FRENCHY
Brown sugar cinnamon swirl french toast (4 pieces)
TEXAS FT
Texas style french toast (3 pieces)
MICKEY
PANCAKE
Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup
BULLOTA
Bacon and bananas sauteed with honey and poured over Texas french toast and topped with peanut butter (3 pieces)
1 PC FRENCHY
1 PC TEXAS
1 SMALL CAKE
SHORTSTACK PANCAKE
Plate sized pancakes (2) served with butter and syrup
WAFFLE
Three square waffles served with butter and syrup
2 PCS FRENCHY
2 PCS TEXAS
MEDIUM CAKE
Fullstack Cakes
WAFFLE BERRY WHIP
3 PC FRENCHY
3 Pcs FRENCHY WITH TOPPINGS
SMALL CAKE SHORTY
MEDIUM CAKE SHORTY
FULL STACK SMALL CAKES
Breakfast Sides
**SD ANDO SAUSAGE**
**SD BACON**
**SD CANADIAN**
**SD CHORIZO**
**SD FLANK STEAK**
**SD HAM**
**SD PORK ROLL**
**SD SAUSAGE**
**SD SCRAPPLE**
**SD SALMON**
**SD SHORT RIB**
**SD TURKEY BACON**
**SD TURKEY SAUSAGE**
**2 Pc Bacon**
**1pc Sausage**
Side Berries
Cup Berries
SIDE 1 Egg
SIDE 2 Egg
SIDE 3 Egg
Side Fruit
Cup Fruit
Side Gravy
Cup Gravy
Bowl Gravy
**SD HASH**
SIDE AVOCADO
Half avocado
Side Chipped Beef
Cup Chipped Beef
Bowl Chipped Beef
[Toast] (Copy)
Sd Sauteed Spinach
SIDE TOMATOES
Sd Pico
SD SOUR CREAM
Cornbread
Sd Hollandaise
Sd Peanut Butter
SIDE MIXED GRILLED VEGGIES
SD CILANTRO SOUR CREAM
[Bagel]
Bowl Granola with Milk
Cup Granola
Bowl Granola with Yogurt
SD CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM
[Biscuits]
Cup Oatmeal
Bowl Oatmeal
Cup Yogurt
Sd Cream Cheese
[English Muffin]
SD JALAPENOS
SD BROCCOLI
SD BANANA
SD Hot Sauce
SMALL PARFAIT
Whipped Butter
SD HONEY
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, cheddar cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chicken Finger Salad
Crisp Romaine topped with chicken fingers, tomatoes, pepper jack and homemade honey mustard
Flank Salad
Mixed greens, marinated flank, apples, craisins, cheddar and pecans with a balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Fresh spring mix with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and croutons
Romaine Tuna Salad
Asparagus, pumpkin seeds, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
1\2 Caesar Salad
Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, cheddar cheese and walnuts tossed with an apple cider vinaigrette
1\2 FLANK STEAK SALAD
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
1\2 ROMAINE AND TUNA
1\2 Strawberry Salad
Power Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, seasoned black beans and corn with cilantro sour cream
1\2 Power Salad
Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Salmon Sandwich
1/2 Tuna Salad
1/2 Chicken Salad
1/2 Ham Sandwich
1/2 Turkey Sandwich
1/2 Salmon Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
BLT
TURKEY BACON BLT
Grilled Cheese
CUP Chicken Salad
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich
1/2 BLT
GRILLED CHICKEN
1/2 Grilled Cheese
CUP Tuna Salad
Clubs
Combo
Soup
Hot Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, Romaine, croutons and cheddar cheese
Honey Mustard Wrap
Chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade honey mustard
Gyro
Lamb steak and beef on grilled pita with lettuce, tomato and a cucumber raita sauce
Lunch Chicken Queso
Chicken, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
LUNCH SHORT RIB QUESO
Dom Wrap
Grilled chicken, black bean and corn relish, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and cilantro sour cream
Msg Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted reds, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, spinach and brie
Hot Pastrami Wrap
Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian, cole slaw and fried pickles
Lunch Bbq Pork Queso
BBQ pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
Lunch Chorizo Queso
Chorizo, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
MENU TUNA MELT
Turkey Reuben
Turkey with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye
Lunch Pork Queso
Pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
Lunch Veggie Only Queso
Liam
Andouille and chorizo sausage, provolone cheese, green peppers and onions with chipotle sour cream on a long roll
Beef Cheesesteak
Beef with choice of cheese on a long roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken with choice of cheese on a long roll
Lunch Steak Queso
Flank steak, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo
3 Fingers And Fries
Chicken tenders and French fries
Beef Burger
8 oz. burger topped with lettuce and tomato
Italian Pork
Pulled pork with spinach and sharp provolone cheese on a bun
Bbq Pork
Root beer BBQ pork with bacon, mild white cheddar cheese and sauteed onions on a bun
Chicken Panini
Chicken with brie, bacon, apples and sauteed onions on sourdough
5 PCS CHICKEN FINGS AND FRIES
FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT
PICKLE BRINE CHICKEN
3 Chicken Fingers NO FRIES
HOT VEGGIE BOWL
Lunch Sides
Side Pasta
Fries
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE BERRIES
SD HASH
Side Chips
SD Sweet Fries
CUP FRUIT
CUP BERRIES
SD MAYO
SD Fried Pickles
Side Salad
SD PICKLES
SD SOUR CREAM
SD HONEY MUSTARD
SD COLESLAW
SD Fried Green Tomatoes
SD RANCH
SD BBQ
SD CHIPOTLE MAYO
SD TZAZIKI SAUCE
Drinks
Coffee
Hot Tea
Soda
Iced Tea
COLD BREW
Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Half OJ
Apple Juice
V-8
Arnold Palmer
Water Bottle
Lg OJ
Ginger Ale
Diet Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
Pepsi
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
6 West Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382