Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Market Street Grill

2,888 Reviews

$$

6 West Market Street

West Chester, PA 19382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
**SD BACON**
BRUNO

SPECIALS

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$17.00

BENNY SPECIAL

$18.00

POLENTA SPECIAL

$16.00

PANCAKE SPECIAL

$8.00

WRAP SPECIAL

$16.00

SHRIMP SPECIAL OMELET

$17.00Out of stock

Egg Platters

Served with hash browns and choice of toast

1 EGG PLATTER

$4.50

Comes with 1 egg, toast, and hash browns

2 EGG PLATTER

$5.25

Comes with 2 eggs, toast, and hash browns

3 EGG PLATTER

$6.75

Comes with 3 eggs, toast, and hash browns

4 EGG PLATTER

$8.25

Egg Sandwiches

Served with hash browns

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Two eggs fried or scrambled on choice of toast served with hash browns

#6 Just 1 Egg

$5.00

#6 No Egg

$4.50

Omelets

Served with hash browns and one piece of toast

2 Ando Omelet

$9.50

Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs). GF

2 Greek

$9.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (2 eggs). GF

2 Kennet

$9.50

Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (2 eggs). GF

2 MSG OMELET

$9.50

Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (2 eggs). GF

2 Pit Omelet

$10.50

Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (2 eggs)

3 Ando Omelet

$10.50

Andouille sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs).. GF

3 Greek

$10.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes and spinach (3 eggs). GF

3 Kennet

$10.50

Roasted mushrooms, spinach, onions, and American cheese (3 eggs). GF

3 MSG OMELET

$10.50

Balsamic marinated portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and tomatoes (3 eggs). GF

3 PIT OML

$11.50

Bacon, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and tomato. Topped with spicy Andouille gravy (3 eggs)

2 Puebla

$9.50

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (2 eggs). GF

2 Southwest

$9.50

Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (2 eggs). GF

2 Tuscany

2 Tuscany

$9.50

Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (2 eggs). GF

2 Weber

$10.50

Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (2 eggs)

2 Western

$9.50

Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (2 eggs). GF

3 Puebla

$10.50

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese topped with cilantro sour cream (3 eggs). GF

3 Southwest

$10.50

Ham, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with pico de gallo (3 eggs). GF

3 Tuscany

3 Tuscany

$10.50

Prosciutto, ham, fresh basil, tomatoes and sharp provolone (3 eggs). GF

3 Weber

$11.50

Flank steak, salsa, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle sour cream (3 eggs)

3 Western

$10.50

Ham, bell peppers, onions and American cheese (3 eggs). GF

2 Egg Veggie Omelet

$9.50

3 Egg Veggie Omelet

$10.50

1 EGG OMELET

$5.00

2 Build Your Own

$5.75

2 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)

3 Build Your Own

$6.50

3 egg omelet with your choice of filling(s)

Benedicts

Served with hash browns

Classic

$12.50

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise

Cmac

$14.50

Two poached eggs and scrapple on biscuits topped with spicy Andouille gravy

Mainline

Mainline

$14.50

Two poached eggs and avocado on cornbread topped with hollandaise

Izzy

Izzy

$14.50

Two poached eggs over a bacon and tomato grilled cheese on sourdough toast topped with hollandaise

Donny

Donny

$14.50

Two poached eggs and ham on English muffin with cream chipped beef

1/2 Classic

$7.50

Half order of The Classic Benny

1\2 CMAC

$8.50

1/2 Mainline

$8.50

Half order of The Mainline Benny

1/2 Izzy

$8.50

Half order of The Izzy Benny

1/2 Donny

$8.50

Half order of The Donny Benny

Salmon Benny

$16.00

English muffin with smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise

Lew

Lew

$15.00

Two poached eggs, marinated flank steak and asparagus on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise

Pinky

$16.00

Two poached eggs and braised short rib on an English muffin topped with hollandaise

Christian Benny

$16.00

Two poached eggs and bacon over apple dumplings topped with hollandaise

Avocado, sausage topped w/ 2 poached and hollandaise NO HASH

$12.25

1/2 Salmon Benny

$9.00

Half order of Salmon Benny

1/2 Lew

$8.75

Half order of The Lew Benny

1/2 Pinky

$9.00

Half order of The Pinky Benny

SPIN AND TOMATO BENNY

$12.00

Signature Dishes

WILLOW BURRITO

$10.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado topped with pico de gallo

CHRISTIAN & WAFFLES

$17.00

CHIPPED OVER TOAST

$10.25

CHIPPED OVER HASH

$8.00

Secret recipe over choice of toast with optional eggs on top

CHIPPED OVER TOAST *NO HASH*

$7.00
BRUNO

BRUNO

$10.50

Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap

BABY BRUNO

$9.75

BRUNO NO EGGS

$9.00

THE CLOSER

$13.25

HALF GRAVY O BISCUITS

$8.00

TELLY

$12.25

Three eggs, hash browns, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese all scrambled and topped with spicy Andouille gravy and scrapple

2 EGG TELLY

$11.50
GRAVY O BISCUITS

GRAVY O BISCUITS

$10.25

Spicy sausage gravy over biscuits with optional eggs on top

GRAVY O TOAST

$10.25

BFAST CHICKEN QUESO

$13.50

NACHOS

$11.50

Corn tortillas topped with sauteed chicken, chorizo sausage, beans, corn, two baked eggs, cheddar cheese and cilantro sour cream

BFAST SHORT RIB QUESO

$16.00

BFAST STEAK QUESO

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flank steak, refried beans and pico de gallo

BFAST BBQ PORK QUESO

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, BBQ pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo

BFAST CHORIZO QUESO

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, refried beans and pico de gallo

JOANIE

$13.25

A platter of smoked salmon, capers, onions, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.75

BFAST AVO QUESO

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, avocado, refried beans and pico de gallo

BFAST QUESO NO MEAT

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chicken, refried beans and pico de gallo

BFAST PLAIN PORK QUESO

$13.50

Two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, refried beans and pico de gallo

BERRY PARFAIT

BERRY PARFAIT

$10.25

Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Berries.

PARFAIT

$9.25

Fresh fruit, yogurt, Darla's homemade granola all layered perfectly in a 20 oz. wine glass. Seasonal assorted fruit.

BREAKFAST BACON QUESO

$13.50

BFAST SAUSAGE QUESO

$13.50

BFAST VEGGIE QUESO

$13.00

Griddle

FRENCHY

$11.00

Brown sugar cinnamon swirl french toast (4 pieces)

TEXAS FT

$9.00

Texas style french toast (3 pieces)

MICKEY

MICKEY

$3.50

PANCAKE

$4.25

Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup

BULLOTA

BULLOTA

$10.50

Bacon and bananas sauteed with honey and poured over Texas french toast and topped with peanut butter (3 pieces)

1 PC FRENCHY

$3.25

1 PC TEXAS

$3.25

1 SMALL CAKE

$3.25
SHORTSTACK PANCAKE

SHORTSTACK PANCAKE

$7.00

Plate sized pancakes (2) served with butter and syrup

WAFFLE

$6.00

Three square waffles served with butter and syrup

2 PCS FRENCHY

2 PCS FRENCHY

$6.25

2 PCS TEXAS

$6.00

MEDIUM CAKE

$4.00

Fullstack Cakes

$11.50

WAFFLE BERRY WHIP

$9.00

3 PC FRENCHY

$8.00

3 Pcs FRENCHY WITH TOPPINGS

$9.00

SMALL CAKE SHORTY

$4.25

MEDIUM CAKE SHORTY

$6.00

FULL STACK SMALL CAKES

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

**SD ANDO SAUSAGE**

$4.50

**SD BACON**

$4.00

**SD CANADIAN**

$4.00

**SD CHORIZO**

$4.00

**SD FLANK STEAK**

$6.50

**SD HAM**

$4.00

**SD PORK ROLL**

$4.00

**SD SAUSAGE**

$4.00

**SD SCRAPPLE**

$4.00

**SD SALMON**

$6.50

**SD SHORT RIB**

$7.50

**SD TURKEY BACON**

$4.00

**SD TURKEY SAUSAGE**

$4.00

**2 Pc Bacon**

$2.00

**1pc Sausage**

$2.00

Side Berries

$4.50

Cup Berries

$6.50

SIDE 1 Egg

$1.75

SIDE 2 Egg

$3.50

SIDE 3 Egg

$5.25

Side Fruit

$4.00
Cup Fruit

Cup Fruit

$5.75

Side Gravy

$3.00

Cup Gravy

$5.00

Bowl Gravy

$7.00

**SD HASH**

$2.75

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.50

Half avocado

Side Chipped Beef

$3.00

Cup Chipped Beef

$5.00

Bowl Chipped Beef

$7.00

[Toast] (Copy)

$0.75

Sd Sauteed Spinach

$2.25

SIDE TOMATOES

$0.50

Sd Pico

$1.25

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.25

Cornbread

$3.25

Sd Hollandaise

$1.25

Sd Peanut Butter

$1.25

SIDE MIXED GRILLED VEGGIES

$7.50

SD CILANTRO SOUR CREAM

$1.25

[Bagel]

$2.25

Bowl Granola with Milk

$3.50

Cup Granola

$3.25

Bowl Granola with Yogurt

$5.00

SD CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM

$1.25

[Biscuits]

$2.75

Cup Oatmeal

$3.25
Bowl Oatmeal

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.25

Cup Yogurt

$2.50

Sd Cream Cheese

$1.00

[English Muffin]

$1.75

SD JALAPENOS

$1.25

SD BROCCOLI

$1.75

SD BANANA

$1.00

SD Hot Sauce

SMALL PARFAIT

$6.00

Whipped Butter

SD HONEY

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp Romaine, cheddar cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.25

Crisp Romaine topped with chicken fingers, tomatoes, pepper jack and homemade honey mustard

Flank Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, marinated flank, apples, craisins, cheddar and pecans with a balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh spring mix with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and croutons

Romaine Tuna Salad

$13.00

Asparagus, pumpkin seeds, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

1\2 Caesar Salad

$5.50

Strawberry Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, strawberries, cheddar cheese and walnuts tossed with an apple cider vinaigrette

1\2 FLANK STEAK SALAD

$10.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.25

1\2 ROMAINE AND TUNA

$8.00

1\2 Strawberry Salad

$5.50

Power Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, seasoned black beans and corn with cilantro sour cream

1\2 Power Salad

$8.50

Sandwiches

Served with lettuce, tomato and chips, pasta, or mixed greens

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Ham Sandwich

$7.75

Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Salmon Sandwich

$9.75

1/2 Tuna Salad

$4.75

1/2 Chicken Salad

$4.75

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$4.75

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$4.75

1/2 Salmon Sandwich

$6.25

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.75

BLT

$7.50

TURKEY BACON BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

CUP Chicken Salad

$5.00

1/2 Pastrami Sandwich

$4.75

1/2 BLT

$4.25

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.75

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.00

CUP Tuna Salad

$5.00

Clubs

Served with lettuce, tomato and chips, pasta, or mixed greens

Tuna Club

$10.50

Chicken Salad Club

$10.50

Ham Club

$10.50

Turkey Club

$10.50

Salmon Club

$13.00

Pastrami Club

$10.50

BLT Club

$10.50

Ham and Turkey Club

$12.50

Combo

*Sorry, excludes wraps and hot sandwiches*

SOUP & SALAD

$8.00

House salad and cup of soup

SANDWICH & SALAD

$8.00

House salad and half sandwich

SOUP & SANDWICH

SOUP & SANDWICH

$8.00

Cup of soup and half sandwich

Soup

Cup French Onion

$4.00

Cup MUSHROOM

$4.00

Lobster bisque

Cup Chili

$4.00

Cup Sod

$4.00

.

Bowl French Onion

$6.00

Bowl MUSHROOM

$6.00

Lobster bisque

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Bowl Sod

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches & Wraps

Served with pasta salad or chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, Romaine, croutons and cheddar cheese

Honey Mustard Wrap

$10.50

Chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade honey mustard

Gyro

$10.50Out of stock

Lamb steak and beef on grilled pita with lettuce, tomato and a cucumber raita sauce

Lunch Chicken Queso

$13.00

Chicken, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

LUNCH SHORT RIB QUESO

$16.00

Dom Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, black bean and corn relish, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and cilantro sour cream

Msg Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, roasted reds, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, spinach and brie

Hot Pastrami Wrap

$10.50

Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian, cole slaw and fried pickles

Lunch Bbq Pork Queso

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

Lunch Chorizo Queso

$13.00

Chorizo, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

MENU TUNA MELT

$12.25

Turkey Reuben

$10.25

Turkey with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye

Pastrami Reuben

$10.25

Pastrami with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw on rye

Lunch Pork Queso

$13.00

Pulled pork, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

Lunch Veggie Only Queso

$11.00

Liam

$12.25

Andouille and chorizo sausage, provolone cheese, green peppers and onions with chipotle sour cream on a long roll

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.25

Beef with choice of cheese on a long roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.25

Chicken with choice of cheese on a long roll

Lunch Steak Queso

$13.00

Flank steak, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo

3 Fingers And Fries

$8.50

Chicken tenders and French fries

Beef Burger

$10.25

8 oz. burger topped with lettuce and tomato

Italian Pork

$10.25

Pulled pork with spinach and sharp provolone cheese on a bun

Bbq Pork

$10.25

Root beer BBQ pork with bacon, mild white cheddar cheese and sauteed onions on a bun

Chicken Panini

$10.25

Chicken with brie, bacon, apples and sauteed onions on sourdough

5 PCS CHICKEN FINGS AND FRIES

$12.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$10.75

PICKLE BRINE CHICKEN

$10.25

3 Chicken Fingers NO FRIES

$5.50

HOT VEGGIE BOWL

$10.00

Lunch Sides

Side Pasta

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

SIDE FRUIT

$3.75

SIDE BERRIES

$4.50

SD HASH

$2.75

Side Chips

$1.00

SD Sweet Fries

$4.00

CUP FRUIT

$5.75

CUP BERRIES

$6.50

SD MAYO

SD Fried Pickles

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

SD PICKLES

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.25

SD HONEY MUSTARD

SD COLESLAW

$1.00

SD Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00

SD RANCH

SD BBQ

SD CHIPOTLE MAYO

SD TZAZIKI SAUCE

$1.25

Breakfast

Cheerios

$2.25

Fruit Loops

$2.25

Lucky Charms

$2.25

Frosted Flakes

$2.25

Cup Yogurt

$2.50

Lunch

Just Cheese Queso

$7.50

Cheese quesadilla

Chicken And Cheese Queso

$9.00

Chicken and cheese quesadilla

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

COLD BREW

$3.50

Cappuccino

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Half OJ

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

V-8

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Lg OJ

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Half OJ

$1.25

V-8

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

PEPSI

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.00

COLD BREW

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

6 West Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Directions

Gallery
Market Street Grill image
Market Street Grill image
Market Street Grill image
Market Street Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. - 10 E Gay Street
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Penn's Table
orange star4.5 • 518
100 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Peter Clark Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
698 East Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Stove and Tap - 158 W Gay St
orange starNo Reviews
158 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Chester

Bon Bon Sushi
orange star4.8 • 4,502
22 North Darlington Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
orange star4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Limoncello West Chester
orange star4.7 • 1,417
9 North Walnut St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Bar Avalon
orange star4.9 • 1,054
116 E Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Timothy's West Chester
orange star4.2 • 932
929 S High St West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Chester
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston