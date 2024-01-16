This restaurant does not have any images
Market Street Grille 205 Harrison Ave
Harrison, OH 45030
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Soup/Salad
Steak/Pork/Chicken/Veg
Seafood
Pasta
Sandwiches
Desserts
Ala Carte
Specials
Bar
M-Z
- Makers Peach Tea$9.00
- Manhattan$6.00
- Martini$6.00
- Midori Breeze$8.00
- Mimosa Flavor$9.00
- Mimosa Flight$15.00
- MKST Malibu$6.00
- MKST Manhattan$10.00
- MKST Marg$9.00
- MKST Mimosa$8.00
- MKST Mule$11.00
- MKST Old Fashion$9.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- New York Sour$9.00
- Old Fashion$7.00
- Pallini Martini$9.00
- Pama Martini$9.00
- Rasp Martini$9.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- St. Germain Cocktail$9.00
- Tom Collins$5.00
- Trad Marg$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$8.00
- $20 Marg$20.00
Bottle Beer
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Bud Light$3.25
- Bud Zero$3.50
- Budweiser$3.25
- Cider Boys$4.00
- Coors Light$3.25
- Corona$4.25
- Crabbies$4.50
- Fat Tire$4.00
- High Noons$7.00
- Killans$3.25
- Ky Bourbon Ale$6.00
- Left Hand Stout$5.00
- Loose Cannon$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.25
- Miller Lite$3.25
- Modello$4.25
- Mystic Mama$5.00
- Odouls Amber$3.00
- Psychopathy$5.00
- Red Bridge$4.00
- Shandy$3.50
- Stella$4.00
- Weihenstephan$4.50
- White Claw$5.00
- Yuengling Lite$3.25
Rum/Tequila
Bourbon
- House Benchmark$7.00
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Angels Envy Rye$20.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Blanton's$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit American$9.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Eagle Rare$15.00
- EH Taylor$15.00
- EH Taylor Rye$20.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Maker's 46$10.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Rare Breed$11.00
- Russell's Reserve$9.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Seagram 7$4.00
- Seagram VO$5.00
- Skrewball$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Stagg$22.00
- Travelers$12.00
- Weller Antique$14.00
- Weller Reserve$9.00
- Windsor$4.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Blackberry Crown$10.00
Scotch/Whiskey
Red Wine
- House Cab$7.00
- House Merlot$7.00
- Alamos Bottle$34.00
- Alamos Glass$10.00
- Apothic Bottle$24.00
- Apothic Glass$9.00
- Biltmore Bottle$26.00
- Biltmore Glass$9.00
- Chateau Souv. Bourbon Barrel$33.00
- Chianti Bottle$24.00
- Chianti Glass$8.00
- Decoy Bottle$33.00
- Decoy Glass$10.00
- Franciscan$37.00
- Jacobs Creek Bottle$22.00
- Jacobs Creek Glass$8.00
- Jam Jar Bottle$23.00
- Jam Jar Glass$8.00
- Josh Bottle$30.00
- Josh Glass$9.00
- Meiomi Bottle$34.00
- Meiomi Glass$10.00
- Napa Cellars$40.00
- Silk & Spice Bottle$24.00
- Silk & Spice Glass$9.00
Cognacs
Wednesday Bottle Wine Discounts
- Alamos$25.50
- Apothic$15.00
- Asti$22.50
- Beringer Zin$15.00
- Biltmore$15.00
- Chateau Souv. Bourbon Barrel$24.75
- Chianti$15.00
- Clos Du Bois$15.00
- Decoy$24.75
- Franciscan$27.75
- Jacobs Creek$15.00
- Jam Jar$15.00
- Josh$22.50
- Kendall Jackson$24.00
- Meiomi$25.50
- Moscato$15.00
- Napa Cellars$30.00
- Noblio$15.00
- Proverb$15.00
- Reisling$15.00
- Rose$22.50
- Silk & Spice$15.00
- Sterling$15.00
Drink Specials
Holiday
Buffett
Party's
Table Cloths
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
205 Harrison Ave, Harrison, OH 45030
