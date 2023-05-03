Restaurant header imageView gallery

Market Street Grocery Market Square

7 Reviews

$$

435 Market St

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Sandwich Box

$12.99

Every sandwich comes with one side. Must order at least 10 sandwiches and orders must be placed at least 24 hours before desired order time.

Taco Bar

$139.99+

Taco Bar includes 2 proteins, black beans, seasoned rice, soft taco shells, salsa, sour cream, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion. Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Garden Salad

$35.00+

Arcadian Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Baby Carrot, Choice of Dressing.


Sandwich and Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$60.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast, Arcadian Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Baby Carrots, Choice of Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$60.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$60.00+

Arcadian Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese, Dressing

Sandwich Box

$12.99

Every sandwich comes with one side. Must order at least 10 sandwiches and orders must be placed at least 24 hours before desired order time.

Lunch and Dinner

General Tso's Chicken, White Rice, Steamed Broccoli

$139.99+

Chicken breast, house made general tso's sauce, white rice and broccoli florets. Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Salmon, Rice Pilaf, Vegetable Medley

$139.99+

6 oz Piece of Salmon, Rice Pilaf, and Vegetable Medley(zucchini, squash, red onion, red bell pepper). Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Barbecue

$139.99+

Choose one protein and one side. Each order comes with a brioche bun. Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Taco Bar

$139.99+

Taco Bar includes 2 proteins, black beans, seasoned rice, soft taco shells, salsa, sour cream, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion. Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley

$139.99+

House made meatloaf and mashed potatoes served with a vegetable medley(zucchini, squash, red onion and red bell pepper). Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Pasta Bar

$139.99+

Meatballs or Chicken Parmesan, Penne with Marinara, and Vegetable Medley(zucchini, squash, red onion, red bell pepper). Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Popcorn Chicken & Potato Wedges

$139.99+

Popcorn chicken with choice of dipping sauces. Potato wedges seasoned or plain. Catering orders have a 10 person minimum and orders must be placed 48 hours before desired order date. All orders come with racks and sterno heat source.

Appetizers

Charcuturie

$50.00+

Cured meats, imported and domestic cheeses, jam, marcona almonds, dates, berries, grapes, crackers.

Mezza Platter

$30.00+

Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, marinated artichoke, dolmas, feta, hummus

Dessert

1 Dozen Cookies

$18.00

Hearty chocolate chunk house made cookies

1 Dozen Brownies

$18.00

Thick house made brownies with chocolate chunks

Flatware

Plates and silverware x 1

$2.00

Order 1 for each person that needs a plate and silverware.

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Market Street Grocery's online storefront. We are a family ran business in the heart of Market Square bringing you our favorite locally sourced items to your doorstep.

435 Market St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Market Street Grocery image

