Market St.

review star

No reviews yet

19 W Market St

Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Cocktails

16oz Cosmo

$48.00

16oz Manhattan

$56.00

16oz Marg

$52.00

16oz Negroni

$44.00

8oz Cosmo

$24.00

8oz Manhattan

$28.00

8oz Marg

$26.00

8oz Negroni

$22.00

Beer

Barn Beer

$12.00

Eastern Standard

$8.00

Ginger Snap

$9.00

Gunners Stout

$12.00

Juice Bomb IPA

$9.00

Mckenzies Cider

$5.00

NY Brut Cider

$9.00

Old Town Lager

$9.00

Wrench IPA

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Market St. is located in the heart of Rhinebeck, NY. Opened in 2012, Chef Gianni Scappin and Luciano Valdivia opened this neighborhood favorite to offer Chef Scappin’s lauded, contemporary Italian menu, featuring seasonal, local ingredients combined with the highest quality Italian products. Market St.’s wood burning brick oven, from which Chef Scappin’s signature Neopolitan-style pizzas are made, glows behind a long white marble counter. The elegant and rustic style dining rooms are dotted with antique finds and filament light fixtures. Driftwood pickled floors and cozy booths with Belgium linen banquettes create a convivial atmosphere. An instant hit with locals and tourists, Market ST is always bustling with a breezy vibe. Sip specialty cocktails at the bar or dine on the patio and watch historic Rhinebeck go by.

19 W Market St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

