Market Table

1,736 Reviews

$$$

54 Carmine Street

New York, NY 10014

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Located at the corner of Carmine and Bedford Streets in the West Village, Market Table boasts an airy dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view onto village life. The menu at Market Table is seasonal American, influenced by Chef Mike Price's childhood on the family farm in Maryland.

54 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014

