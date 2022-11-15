Market Table
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Located at the corner of Carmine and Bedford Streets in the West Village, Market Table boasts an airy dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view onto village life. The menu at Market Table is seasonal American, influenced by Chef Mike Price's childhood on the family farm in Maryland.
54 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014
