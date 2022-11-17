American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Market and Moss
15 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Market and Moss is a vibrant seasonal new American restaurant and bar.
Location
700 Market St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant