Market Cross Pub & Brewery

113 North Hanover Street

Carlisle, PA 17013

Order Again

Popular Items

10 pc Chicken Wings
Beer Cheese Burger
10 pc Boneless Wings

Starters

10 pc Boneless Wings

$14.95

boneless chicken wings / celery / one sauce / one dip

10 pc Chicken Wings

$14.95

super jumbo bone-in wings / dip and celery

5 pc Boneless Wings

$8.95

boneless chicken wings / celery / one sauce / one dip

5 pc Chicken Wings

$8.95

boneless chicken wings / celery / one sauce / one dip

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.95

7 beer battered shrimp / bed of field greens / drizzle dwith boom boom sauce

Chili

$3.50+

Nana's family recipe chili

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.95

french fries / chili / melted cheddar jack

Hard Pretzels

$3.95

hard sourdough pretzels / honey mustard dip

Hot Crab Dip

$14.95

creamy crab dip / melted cheddar jack / onion / old bay / soft pretzel bites / tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

deep fried mozzarella / marinara sauce

Nachos - Chili

$12.95

tortilla chips / house made chili / melted cheddar jack / jalapenos / lettuce / tomato / onion / bacon / sour cream / salsa

Nachos - Pulled Pork

$12.95

tortilla chips / pulled pork / melted cheddar jack / jalapenos / lettuce / tomato / onion / bacon / sour cream / salsa

Pub Bruschetta

$9.95

parmesan basil mayo crostini / marinated mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, peppers / balsamic glaze

Pub Chips

$5.95

side of fries

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.95

salted pretzel logs / warm beer cheese

Soup

$4.50+

soup of the day

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.95

basket of waffle cut sweet potato fries

Vicky Fries - BIG

$12.95

french fries / american / smoked cheddar / provolone / swiss / bacon / creamy horseradish sauce

Cheesebread

$8.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.95

Onion Ring Basket

$6.95

Chips N Salsa

$4.95

English Fare

Beef 'n' Guinness

$14.95

slow-roasted sirloin tips / Guiness gravy / house mashed potatoes / peas / side salad

Chicken Basket

$8.95

4 breaded chicken tenders / french fries / dip

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.95

tender chicken breast / roasted carrots, celery, onion, peas, potatoes / flaky puff pastry top / side salad

Cottage Pie (Beef)

$12.95

seasoned ground beef / green beans / melted cheddar jack / house mashed potatoes / side salad

English Bangers

$13.95

English pork sausage / house mashed potatoes / caramelized onion / Guinness gravy / side salad

King Fish & Chips

$12.95

2 pieces hand beer-battered cod / french fries / dip

Potato Pastie

$11.95

puff pastry / garlic mashed potatoes / melted cheddar jack cheese / side salad

Queen Fish & Chips

$9.95

1 piece hand beer-battered cod / french fries / dip

Scampi Basket

$10.95

7 hand beer-battered shrimp / french fries / dip

Shepherd's Pie (Lamb)

$13.95

ground lamb / turmeric / cinnamon / basil / roasted carrots / house mashed potatoes

Spicy Bangers & Mash

$13.95

spicy American sausage / house mashed potatoes / peas / spicy Coleman's mustard / side salad

From the Grille

Beer Cheese Burger

$12.95

8 oz. char-grilled burger / bacon / beer cheese / caramelized onion / lettuce / tomato / mayo / toasted pretzel roll / french fries

Black Bean Burger (Vegan)

$10.95

char-grilled black bean burger / lettuce / tomato / kaiser roll (vegan)

Cheeseburger

$10.95

8 oz char-grilled burger / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / mayo / kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

char-grilled marinated chicken breast / pulled pork / bacon / smoked cheddar / bbq sauce / pretzel roll

Sword in the Stone

$16.95

wild boar, elk, bison, wagyu beef burger / melted cooper cheese / lettuce / bacon jam / buttered onion brioche / french fries

Royal Sandwiches

Chiswick Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

chipped chicken / grilled mushrooms / lemon pepper seasoning / mayo on long roll / melted provolone cheese / chips and pickle

Duke of Devonshire

$10.95

warm sliced turkey / melted brie / honey mustard / toasted long roll / chips and pickle

Earl of Westmoreland

$13.95

grilled steak tips / sauteed onions and peppers / provolone cheese / toasted long roll / chips and pickle

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

hand breaded deep fried chicken / pickle chips / sriracha mayo / jalapeno beer cheese / kaiser roll / chips and pickle

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

american cheese / buttered white bread / chips / pickle

Lipsmacker

$12.95

Grilled hoagie / shaved ribeye / creamy horseradish sauce / BBQ / American cheese / pickled onion

Phil the Thrill

$12.95

open-faced smoked salmon / rye bread /cream cheese / hard-boiled egg / sliced cucumbers / creamy dill drizzle / chips and pickle

Prince of Cambridge

$10.95

our version of the cuban pork! pulled pork / grilled ham / melted swiss / chopped pickles / mustard / garlic butter long roll / chips and pickle

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.95

two flour tortillas / pulled pork / jalapenos / bbq sauce / creamy coleslaw / cripsy fries on top

Rachel

$10.95

turkey / coleslaw / melted swiss / 1000 island / grilled marbled rye / chips / pickle

Reuben

$10.95

sliced corned beef or turkey / melted swiss / thousand island / sauerkraut / grilled marbled rye / chips and pickle

Royal Ribeye Cheesesteak

$12.95

shaved ribeye / grilled onion, mushrooms, peppers / melted american cheese / grilled long roll /chips and pickle

Salmon Tacos

$14.95

two flour tortillas / blackened salmon / lettuce / roasted jalapeno & corn salsa / yum yum sauce / tortilla chips and salsa

Ye Olde BLT

$9.95

double decker bacon / lettuce / tomato / mayo / onion / hard-boiled egg / white bread

Regular Sandwich

$10.95

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.95

iceberg lettuce / carrots / green peppers / cucumbers / sliced onion / wonton strips / asian sesame dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.95

iceberg lettuce / sliced avocado / tomatoes / onion / hard-boiled egg / sweet corn / blue cheese crumbles / bacon / blue cheese dressing

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.95

iceberg lettuce mix / dried cranberries / candied pecans / blue cheese crumbles / onion / grilled chicken / house basil viniaigrette

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

crispy chicken / iceberg lettuce mix / carrots / cucumbers / tomatoes / green peppers / onion / blue cheese crumbles / celery / tortilla chips / buffalo sauce / garlic buttermilk ranch

Druid Salad

$9.95

iceberg lettuce mix / roasted red potatoes / warm seasoned green beans / crispy bacon / onion / garlic buttermilk ranch

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken / iceberg lettuce mix / carrots / cucumbers / tomatoes / green peppers / onion / blue cheese crumbles / celery / tortilla chips / buffalo sauce / garlic buttermilk ranch

Large Caesar Salad

$6.95

romaine lettuce / parmesan cheese / croutons / caesar dressing

Large Garden Salad

$6.95

field greens, shredded carrots, green peppers, sliced cucmbers, sliced onion, shredded cheddar jack, croutons, dressing

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$14.95

iceberg lettuce mix / grilled steak tenderloin / grilled mushrooms, onion, green peppers / tomato / cheddar jack / french fries / house tomato vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

romaine lettuce / parmesan cheese / croutons / caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

field greens, shredded carrots, green peppers, sliced cucmbers, sliced onion, shredded cheddar jack, croutons, dressing

Somerset Salad

$15.95

romaine lettuce / roasted salmon / croutons / cucumbers / tomatoes / sliced onion / hard-boiled egg / house creamy dill dressing

Strawberry Fields Salad

$11.95

field greens / sliced strawberries / sliced onion / candied pecans / blue cheese crumbles / drizzled with balsamic glaze / balsamic vinaigrette

Xtra 2oz Dressing

$0.50

Xtra 4oz Dressing

$1.00

Entrees

Crab-stuffed Salmon

$20.95

salmon filet / pub crab cake / sherry cream sauce / garlic mashed potatoes / grilled asparagus / balsamic drizzle / side salad

Garlic Butter Baked Salmon

$17.95

8 oz. salmon baked in garlic lemon butter / roasted red potatoes / sauteed asparagus / side garden salad

Grilled NY Strip

$21.95

char-grilled 12 oz. NY strip / house mashed potatoes / asparagus / side salad

Pasta Alfredo

$12.95

fettucine / broccoli / creamy alfredo / garlic bread / side salad

Pub Crab Cake

$16.95

jumbo lump crabmeat / seasoning / egg / broiled in butter / rice pilaf / broccoli in brown butter / side salad

Pulled Pork Mac 'n' Cheese

$15.95

creamy mac 'n' cheese / bbq sauce / sauteed jalapenos / sauteed onions / pulled pork / melted cheddar jack / bread crumbs / side salad

Steak & Crab Chesapeake

$20.95

steak tenderloin tips / jumbo lump crabmeat / sherry cream sauce / rice pilaf / broccoli with brown butter / side salad

Black and Blue NY Strip

$25.95

Sides

Side Asparagus

$3.95

Side Baked Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$2.95

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Gravy

$1.95

Side Green Beans

$2.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

beer battered onion rings / one dip

Side Peas

$2.95

Side Potato Chips

$2.95

Side Red Potatoes

$3.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Toasted Bread

$1.75

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.95

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Sweet Corn

$2.95

Side Southwest Sauce

$0.50

Side Vicky Fries

$6.95

Side Vicky Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Cheese Fries

$4.95

Side Marinara

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

buttered noodles / 1 side / cookie / drink

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.00

two crispy chicken tenders / 1 side / cookie / drink

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

grilled chicken breast / 1 side / cookie / drink

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

grilled chicken breast / 1 side / cookie / drink

Kids Kraft Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.00

kraft mac 'n' cheese / 1 side / cookie / drink

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake

$7.95

layers of carrot cake and cream cheese icing

Chocolate Lava Cake a la mode

$6.95

warm chocolate lava cake / french vanilla ice cream (gluten free)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Chocolate crust / peanut butter cream filling / chunks of peanut butter cups

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Bananas Foster Cake

$7.95

Blueberry Lemon Marscapone

$8.95

Add ons & Extras

1 Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

2 oz. portion of sauce

Add Veg

Add Meat

Add Cheese

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Queen Mary Shrimp

$6.95

Pickle

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pot of Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Rocky's Ginger Beer

$3.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Water

Virgin Mocktail

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Market Cross Pub & Brewery serves lunch and dinner daily with a full bar and brewery on-site. Market Cross has been serving downtown Carlisle since 1994 and known for extensive craft beer and English pub fare. Market Cross welcomes people of all ages looking for a casual cozy atmosphere. Seating available inside, outside (weather permitting) and in banquet room. Events and promotions occur weekly to add some fun to your local pub!

Location

113 North Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

Directions

