Market Cross Pub & Brewery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Market Cross Pub & Brewery serves lunch and dinner daily with a full bar and brewery on-site. Market Cross has been serving downtown Carlisle since 1994 and known for extensive craft beer and English pub fare. Market Cross welcomes people of all ages looking for a casual cozy atmosphere. Seating available inside, outside (weather permitting) and in banquet room. Events and promotions occur weekly to add some fun to your local pub!
113 North Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013
