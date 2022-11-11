Restaurant info

The Market Exchange is a concept that we created to combine our top passions...great food and the Stock Market. Many of our menu items are priced according to the fundamentals of supply and demand where the prices will fluctuate based off of the demand for items, making each guests dining experience something new and interactive. Our chef driven menu is diverse and has something for everyone with a southen twist to American comfort food. With 20 beers on draft, focusing on local breweries, handcrafted cocktails with a twist, and a Happy Hour that is hard to beat, the newest restaurant to hit Market Square making its mark in Downtown Pittsburgh.