Market Exchange

24 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Order Again

Kid's Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.95

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$6.59

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
The Market Exchange is a concept that we created to combine our top passions...great food and the Stock Market. Many of our menu items are priced according to the fundamentals of supply and demand where the prices will fluctuate based off of the demand for items, making each guests dining experience something new and interactive. Our chef driven menu is diverse and has something for everyone with a southen twist to American comfort food. With 20 beers on draft, focusing on local breweries, handcrafted cocktails with a twist, and a Happy Hour that is hard to beat, the newest restaurant to hit Market Square making its mark in Downtown Pittsburgh.

