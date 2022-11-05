Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery

628 Reviews

$$

508 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Order Again

Popular Items

Rockfish Tacos
Fish & Chips
Hot Connecticut Lobster Roll

CLASSICS

Hot Connecticut Lobster Roll

Hot Connecticut Lobster Roll

$32.00

Maine lobster, garlic, butter, old bay, toasted brioche roll, fries

Cold Maine Lobster Roll

Cold Maine Lobster Roll

$32.00

Maine lobster, aioli, celery, gherkins, old bay, brown butter, toasted brioche roll, fries

Hot PNW Crab Roll

Hot PNW Crab Roll

$32.00

Local Dungeness crab meat, red rock crab meat, aioli, old bay, brown butter, toasted brioche roll, fries

Hot Crispy Shrimp Roll

Hot Crispy Shrimp Roll

$21.00

Panko fried shrimp, honey chili aioli, fish caramel, chili oil, pickled red onions, chives, toasted brioche roll, fries

Clawbster Roll

Clawbster Roll

$35.00

Maine lobster salad, Dungeness crab salad, aioli, old bay, brown butter, toasted brioche roll, fries

1/2 Hot Connecticut Lobster Roll

1/2 Hot Connecticut Lobster Roll

$21.00

Maine lobster, garlic, butter, old bay, toasted brioche roll, fries

1/2 Cold Maine Lobster Roll

1/2 Cold Maine Lobster Roll

$21.00

Maine lobster, aioli, celery, gherkins, old bay, brown butter, toasted brioche roll, fries

1/2 Hot PNW Crab Roll

1/2 Hot PNW Crab Roll

$21.00

Local Dungeness crab meat, red rock crab meat, aioli, old bay, brown butter, toasted brioche roll, fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Crispy fried chicken thigh, chili oil, lettuce, house made pickles, garlic chili aioli, toasted brioche bun, fries

MARKET Roll Trio

$55.00

Half roll of the Maine, Connecticut, and PNW rolls, toasted brioche roll, fries

Crab Gram

Crab Gram

$22.00

MARKET's famous Crab Doughnut wrapped and tied with a bow! Includes one "Don't be crabby, have a doughnut!" sticker. Perfect to gift to a friend, or enjoy yourself! For large Crab Gram orders(5+), please give us a call or email us at eat@marketfreshfish.com

KIDS

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer battered rockfish filet, tartar sauce, lemon, fries

Kids Chicken & Chips

$11.00

Five crispy chicken tenders, fries

5 Dollar School Lunch

$5.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

4oz Gelatiamo Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

THE HITS

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer battered rockfish fillet, tartar sauce, lemon, fries, minty peas upon request.

Rockfish Tacos

Rockfish Tacos

$16.00

Two corn tortillas, beer battered rockfish, Napa cabbage, honey chili aioli, mango salsa, queso fresco, cilantro sauce.

Crispy Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Crispy Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$22.00

Fried cauliflower, pickled red onion, mango salsa, avocado, chives, crispy garlic, cilantro sauce, rice ~vegan free and gluten free~

Vegetarian Fish and Chips

Vegetarian Fish and Chips

$21.00

Crispy halloumi cheese, fried cauliflower, fries, tartar, lemon, minty peas

Crab Doughnut

Crab Doughnut

$21.00

Dungeness crab, red rock crab, aioli, lemon zest, crispy bacon bits, chives, brown butter, top pot glazed doughnut

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Two corn tortillas, sautéed cilantro lime shrimp, napa cabbage, honey chili aioli, mango salsa, queso fresco, cilantro sauce

Ahi Poke Bowl*

Ahi Poke Bowl*

$24.00

Ahi tuna, tamari, sesame oil, ginger, sriracha, seaweed salad, tobiko, avocado, spicy mayo, rice

SHAREABLES

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Clams, fish stock, cream, potatoes, onion, celery, roux, aromatics, oyster crackers

Seafood Chowder Bread Bowl

Seafood Chowder Bread Bowl

$13.00

Our delicious chowder served in an Essential Baking Co. sour dough bread bowl.

Crab in a Bag

Crab in a Bag

$21.00

Fried soft shell crab, chilies, garlic, spices

MARKET House Salad

$16.00

Artisan greens, cucumber, grape tomato, pickled red onion, crispy tortilla strips, Cajun caesar dressing

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Chicken & Chips

$18.00

Five crispy chicken tenders, garlic chili aioli, fries

Dozen Oysters

Dozen Oysters

$39.00

Taylor Shellfish Farms oysters on the half shell, seasonal mignonette, lemon

Half Dozen Oysters

Half Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Taylor Shellfish Farms oysters on the half shell, seasonal mignonette, lemon

Oyster on the Half

Oyster on the Half

$4.00

Taylor Shellfish Farms oysters on the half shell, seasonal mignonette, lemon

Side Of Fries

$5.50
Chowder Fries

Chowder Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries, Tillamook sharp white cheddar, clam chowder, chives, old bay, parsley

BEER

Montucky Lager

$6.50

4 GOOD STRAWBERRY MANGO

$6.50

4 GOOD Passion Orang Guava

$6.50

PILSNER

$6.50

ROGERS PILSNER

$6.50

OFFSET CIDER

$6.50

Interurban IPA

$6.50

Sky Kraken Pale Ale

$6.50

Bodhizafa IPA

$6.50

WINE

Wine by The Glass

$9.50
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$32.00
Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$32.00
Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde

$32.00
Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Rosé

$32.00
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

House Wine (Chardonay)

$9.50Out of stock

House Wine (Brut)

$9.50Out of stock

House Wine (Rose)

$9.50Out of stock

COCKTAILS

1 Qt Frosé

$39.00Out of stock

9 Oz Frosé

$14.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Bedfords Ginger Beer

Bedfords Ginger Beer

$4.75
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Frostie Root Beer

Frostie Root Beer

$4.75
Honest Just Black Tea

Honest Just Black Tea

$4.50

Hunni Water

$5.00Out of stock
Lemmy Sparkling Lemonade

Lemmy Sparkling Lemonade

$4.75
San Pellegrino 750ml

San Pellegrino 750ml

$7.50

Sprite

$3.50

Still Water

$4.00

Lychee Lemonade

$11.00

16 oz MIXED BERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

Hot Water

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$35.00

Maine lobster, aioli, celery, gherkins, old bay, brown butter, toasted brioche roll, fries

SRW SALMON AND CHIPS

$35.00

Beer battered salmon filet, tartar sauce, lemon, fries, minty peas upon request.

SRW CRISPY CAUIFLOWER BOWL

$35.00

Fried cauliflower, pickled red onion, mango salsa, avocado, chives, crispy garlic, cilantro sauce, rice ~vegan free and gluten free~

GIVE A MEAL DONATION

$10.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The MAR·KET is Downtown Edmonds' only Fishmonger & Eatery featuring fresh seafood, prepared bites and local food centric retail. The shop is located next to the iconic Edmonds Fountain where the Farmer's Market thrives in the summer months. Walk up to our Main Street window and order away Fish Tacos, or join us inside for a dozen oysters paired with beer and wine. The MAR·KET will take you on a stroll through the culinary bounty of the sea!

Website

Location

508 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

