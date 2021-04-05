  • Home
Market Street Deli 102 E Market St Lockhart TX 78644

1100 state park road #116

Lockhart, TX 78644

Popular Items

Tuna Salad
Mopac
Turkey

Submarine Sandwiches

All submarine sandwiches come on choice of white or wheat hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of cheese, condiment, and dill pickle
Turkey

Turkey

$6.00
Ham

Ham

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.00
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Veggie

$6.00
Hummus

Hummus

$6.00
Avocado

Avocado

$6.00

Add Chips & Drink

$3.00

Salads

Spinach Apple

$8.00+

Spinach, sliced apples, red onions, feta, dried cranberries, & candied pecans

Caesar

$8.00+

Romaine, boiled egg, parmesan, & croutons

Garden

$8.00+

Spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mushroom, and croutons

Saddlebag

$8.00+

Romaine, pickled carrots, black beans, corn, feta cheese, and Fritos. Served with sweet chili ranch

Paninis

Mopac

Mopac

$12.00

Flat bread, provolone, pepperoni, turkey, avocado, and mayonnaise

Greek

Greek

$12.00
Pizza

Pizza

$12.00

Flat bread, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni. Highly suggest toasting this

Cheese

$12.00

Fried Bologna

$12.00

Fried bologna, dill pickles, red onions, choice of cheese, and mustard on a sub roll pressed on the panini press

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$7.00

Poblano Chicken Chowder

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Cream of Jalapeño

$7.00

Ice

10 pound bag ice

$2.00

20 pound bag ice

$3.00

Catering

Cake

Cake

$85.00

Amy

$252.00

Smoothies

Cali Bubba

$7.00

Bananas, blueberries, almond milk, almond butter

Strawberry Sunrise

$7.00

Orange juice, coconut water, strawberry, banana

Berry Funny

$7.00

Apple cider, strawberry, blueberry, banana

Miami Vice

$7.00

Orange juice, coconut water, banana, pineapple

Tropical

$7.00

Coconut water, mango, banana

Soft Drinks

Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Diet Mexicane

$3.00

Professor Cane

$3.00

Texas Red

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Ruta Maya Coffee

$3.00

Chameleon Cold Brew Vanilla

$4.50

Chameleon Cold Brew Black Coffee

$4.50

Chameleon Cold Brew Espresso

$4.50

Texas Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Refill

$0.75

Bottled Beverages

Cocojoy 16.9 oz

$4.00

Cocojoy 34 oz

$7.00

Orange juice 20oz cup

$4.00

Apple Cider 20oz Cup

$4.00

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.50

Powerade Lemon Like

$2.50

Powerade Orange

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Cakes, Pies, & Bars

Keylime Pie

$4.00

German Choc.Fudge Brownie

$5.50

Lemon Pie

$4.00
Pineapple Mandarin Orange Cupcake

Pineapple Mandarin Orange Cupcake

$4.00

Pumpkin pie cupcake

$4.00
Mummy Caramel Brownie

Mummy Caramel Brownie

$4.00
Hocus Pocus Book caramel Brownie

Hocus Pocus Book caramel Brownie

$4.00

Brookie

$4.00

Blue Bell Ice Cream Treats

Ice Cream Cup

$1.00

Pint Chocolate

$3.00

Pint Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Snickers Cone

$2.50

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$2.50

Twix Ice Cream Bar

$2.50

M&M's Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Moo Bar

$1.00

Crunch Bar

$1.00

Chocolate Fudge Bar

$1.00

Shelby's Sourdough

Sourdough

$8.00

Chips

Voodoo

$2.00

Jalapeño

$2.00

Salt and vinegar

$2.00

BBQ

$2.00

Regular

$2.00

Fritos

$1.50

Fresh pack

Pickled Garlic

$3.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwich shop brought to you by Market Street Cafe

Website

Location

1100 state park road #116, Lockhart, TX 78644

Directions

