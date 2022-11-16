Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Market Street Grill

340 Reviews

$

415 Market St

Colusa, CA 95932

Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Classic Platter
Club House Supreme

Daily Breakfast Special

Bananas Foster French Toast Combo

$13.99

Two slices of our Cinnamon French Toast, topped with a caramelized brown sugar banana topping, with two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Breakfast Platters

Classic Platter

Classic Platter

$11.49

Two eggs, any style, served with breakfast meat, hash browns or country reds potatoes, and toast.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.49

Angus tri-tip steak, hand-battered and dipped in panko crumbs, then grilled to perfection! Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.

Pastrami Hash

Pastrami Hash

$12.49

Chunks of lean and flavorful Certified Angus Beef pastrami, grilled with country reds potatoes, peppers and onions. Served with two eggs and toast.

Breakfast Specialties

Farmhouse Special

Farmhouse Special

$12.49

Ham, sausage, eggs, potatoes, onions, and peppers smothered in gravy with biscuits.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Fluffy scrambled eggs with choice of breakfast meat and cheese on your choice of toast.

Original Breakfast Burrito

Original Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Large tortilla, wrapped around ham, sausage, eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, and cheese.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Giant 14" flour tortilla filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs, skillet potatoes, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.49

English muffin, topped with a slice of delicious Pit ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$12.49

Fresh baked buttermilk biscuit, topped with scrambled eggs, and two sausage patties, smothered in country gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order

Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order

$6.99

Two large, fluffy, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits, topped with country sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy - Half Order

$4.99

One large, fluffy fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit, topped with lots of country sausage gravy.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.99

A large bowl of rolled oats. Dress it up your way with butter, raisins and brown sugar.

Omelets

Country Omelet

Country Omelet

$12.99

Fluffy 3 egg omelet, filled with sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese smothered in country gravy. Comes with your choice of hash browns or skillet potatoes, and toast.

Meaty Omelet

Meaty Omelet

$12.99

Fluffy 3 egg omelet, with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese.

Chorizo Omelet

$12.99

Fresh made chorizo, Ortega chiles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese in a three-egg omelet. Topped with sour cream. Served with toast and your choice of skillet potatoes or hash browns.

Farm Fresh Veggie Omelet

Farm Fresh Veggie Omelet

$11.49

Fluffy 3 egg omelet, filled with spinach, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with hash browns or skillet potatoes, and toast.

Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$10.99

Delicious cubed pit ham and cheddar cheese in our three egg omelet. Served with your choice of potatoes and toast.

From the Griddle

Market Street Combo

Market Street Combo

$10.99

Two eggs, with your choice of breakfast meat, and your choice of two hotcakes, two slices French toast, or a Belgian Waffle.

Two Pancakes

Two Pancakes

$4.49

Two 6" Sweet Cream pancakes

Short Stack

Short Stack

$7.99

Three 6" Sweet Cream Pancakes

Cinnamon French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$7.99

Two slices of delicious cinnamon French toast, topped with a dusting of powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$11.49

Crisp Belgian waffle, two scrambled eggs, and two chicken strips.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Light and crispy!

Breakfast Ala Carte Items

Side of One Egg

Side of One Egg

$1.00

Side of one egg, prepared your way.

Side of Two Eggs

Side of Two Eggs

$2.00
Side of Three Eggs

Side of Three Eggs

$3.00
Side of Four Eggs

Side of Four Eggs

$4.00
Side of Bacon - 4

Side of Bacon - 4

$3.99

4 slices of delicious Hormel Black Label bacon

1/2 Side Bacon - 2

1/2 Side Bacon - 2

$3.00

2 slices of delicious Hormel Black Label bacon.

Side of Sausage Links - 4

Side of Sausage Links - 4

$3.99

Side of four pork sausage links.

1/2 Side Sausage Links - 2

1/2 Side Sausage Links - 2

$1.99

Side of 2 pork sausage links.

Side of Sausage Patties - 2

Side of Sausage Patties - 2

$2.99

Side of two pork sausage patties.

1/2 Side Sausage Patties - 1

1/2 Side Sausage Patties - 1

$1.99

Side of one pork sausage patty.

Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$3.99
Side of Country Fried Steak (meat only)

Side of Country Fried Steak (meat only)

$5.50

Panko crusted country fried steak. (Steak only, no gravy)

Side of Burger Patty

Side of Burger Patty

$4.00

Half-pound ground chuck patty

Side of Veggie Patty

Side of Veggie Patty

$4.50

Beyond Burger veggie patty

Side of Hashbrowns

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.99
Side of Country Reds Potatoes

Side of Country Reds Potatoes

$2.99
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$1.00

a cup of our country sausage gravy

Side of Toast

$0.75

Side of your choice of toast.

Side of Salsa

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Choose our traditional red salsa, or our new green tomatillo salsa, both made fresh in-house.

Side of Fruit - Cup

$3.99

Side of Fruit - Bowl

$5.29
Side of Hollandaise Sauce

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Half a ripe California avocado.

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Jalapeño

$0.75

Fresh Salads

Fresh salads!
Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled chicken atop shredded cabbage, red bell peppers, peanuts, green onion and Mandarin oranges tossed with our Pan Asian sesame dressing and topped with crispy wonton strips.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.49

Crispy chicken strips, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on crispy greens. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Fresh greens, with grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg and onion. Served with Bleu Cheese dressing.

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$12.49

A scoop of our delicious signature pineapple chicken salad on a bed of crisp greens, with cranberries, pineapple and sliced almonds. Dressing of your choice on the side.

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$14.49

1/2 pound Angus Beef patty, crumbled, with bacon, pickle, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese on a bed of lettuce, with a side of 1000 Island dressing.

Burgers

Half-pound grilled ground chuck patty, cooked your way, with a side of crinkle fries or potato chips.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.49

Thick, juicy, and full of flavor, we grill a ½-pound ground chuck patty and serve it on a fresh baked bun with sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Comes with fries.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.49

Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck burger patty, topped with an onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a roll. Comes with fries or potato chips.

Patty Melt

$12.49

1/2 lb. grilled chuck burger served with grilled onions and American cheese on grilled rye.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck patty, topped with Bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and burger sauce on a soft bun. Served with fries or potato chips.

Jalapeno Chipotle Pepper Jack Burger

Jalapeno Chipotle Pepper Jack Burger

$14.99

Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck burger patty, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, and chipotle mayonnaise on a bun. Comes with fries or potato chips.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.99

A delicious, juicy Beyond Burger veggie patty, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and burger sauce. Comes with fries or potato chips.

Craft Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$14.99

Thinly sliced pastrami, grilled, with melted Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, pepperoncini and lettuce on a sandwich roll. Served with fries or potato chips.

French Dip

$11.49

Thinly sliced tri-tip roast, with melted Swiss cheese, served on a roll. au jus on the side. Comes with fries or potato chips.

Tri-Tip Melt

Tri-Tip Melt

$14.49

Sliced Angus tri-tip on grilled sourdough with grilled onions and American cheese. Served with fries or potato chips.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.49

Grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marbled rye, served up with your choice of fries or potato chips.

California Melt

California Melt

$12.99

Grilled turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, and tomato on grilled sourdough. Served with fries or potato chips.

Cold Sandwiches

Hawaiian Chicken Salad Croissant

Hawaiian Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.49

Our delicious chicken salad, made with mayo, celery and pineapple, served with mixed greens on a flaky croissant. Comes with fries or potato chips.

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone cheese, served on a flaky croissant. Comes with fries or potato chips.

Club House Supreme

Club House Supreme

$13.49

Fresh roasted turkey breast, Hormel Black Label bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo on three slices of sourdough toast. Comes with fries or potato chips.

Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.49

Sliced turkey breast, avocado, cranberry, tomato, and mayo on sourdough. Served with fries or potato chips.

... and More

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.49

3 large deep fried chicken breast strips, served with fries or potato chips.

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.49

A bowl of our daily soup, with a side green salad.

Lunch Ala Carte Items

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.99

Lightly seasoned and crispy crinkle cut fries.

Side of Onion Rings

$5.49

Side of Ranch

$0.50
Side of Salsa

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Choose traditional red, or our new green tomatillo salsa, both made fresh in-house

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Our delicious house-made sauce!

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Scoop of Salad

$2.99

Choose from one of our delicious fresh made salads.

Side of Burger Patty

$5.50

Side of Jalapeño

$0.75

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side of Bread Bowl

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Chicken Breast

$3.50

Side of Veggie Burger

$4.50

Beyond Burger veggie patty

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.49

Our soups are made from scratch in house daily. Ask your server for today's soup!

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Quart of Soup

$9.49

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast includes choice of entree, choice of side and choice of drink.
Mickey

Mickey

$7.00

One sweet cream pancake, Mickey style, served with one egg, your choice of side and drink.

Kids French Toast

$7.00

One slice of cinnamon French toast, topped with powdered sugar, and served with one egg, your choice of side and drink

Kids Oatmeal

Kids Oatmeal

$7.00

Kid size bowl of oatmeal, with one egg and your choice of side and drink

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Two chicken strips, with your choice of side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese on white bread, with a choice of side and drink.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Plain cheeseburger, with your choice of side and drink

Coffee / Hot Tea

Coffee

$2.10

Hot Tea

$2.10

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Coffee Refill

$1.26

Bring your own mug for a refill!

Hot Tea Refill

$1.26

Bring your own mug for a refill!

Kids Drinks

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.25

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.25

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Fountain Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.80

Iced Tea Refill

$2.10

Fountain Drinks

$2.80

Fountain Refill

$2.10

Bottled Drinks - Single Serving

Naked Strawberry-Banana

$4.25Out of stock

No sugar added. 15.2 ounce bottle

Naked Blueberry-Banana

$4.25Out of stock

No sugar added. 15.2 ounce bottle

Naked Protein Double Berry

$4.25Out of stock

Combines strawberries, blueberries, apple and banana into a protein packed smoothie. 15.2 ounce bottle

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$2.99Out of stock

V-8 Juice 11.5 oz

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda-A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Root Beer, Orange Crush. 12 oz can

Canned Soda-Sunkist Orange

$1.50
Kevita Lemon Ginger Sparkling Probiotic

Kevita Lemon Ginger Sparkling Probiotic

$3.95

Live probiotics. Non dairy, gluten free, caffeine free. Fermented. 15.2 ounces. 90 calories, 20g sugar, 5mg sodium

Cold Drinks

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Ice Cup

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

V-8 Juice 11.5 ounce

$1.99

Hats & T-Shirts

Port Authority Camo Fleece Beanie

$32.00

Port Authority Beach Washed Cap

$25.00

Port & Company Six Panel Unstructed Cap

$20.00

Port Authority Pro Camo Series Cap

$27.00

Drinkware

Stainless Steel Tumbler

$10.00

Green Spirit Tumbler

$10.00

Corksickle Canteen

$35.00

Stemless Insulated Frozen Yogurt Canteen

$15.00

The Honey Man - 12 oz bottles

Wildflower

$17.50

Star Thistle

$17.50

Hawaiian

$17.50

Clover

$17.50

Wildflower and Black Oak

$17.50
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

VOTED BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT 4 YEARS RUNNING! At Market Street Grill, we're all passionate about great tasting, real food. We know that freshness and taste go hand in hand, so we are confident you'll enjoy your meal here - from our hearty breakfasts, delicious lunches, to our wonderful scratch baked pies, cookies and desserts. Our customers agree... they've voted us Best Breakfast in Colusa County for four years running, and Best Family Restaurant for the last two years as well!

Website

Location

415 Market St, Colusa, CA 95932

Directions

Gallery
Market Street Grill image
Market Street Grill image
Market Street Grill image
Market Street Grill image

