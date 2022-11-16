Market Street Grill
340 Reviews
$
415 Market St
Colusa, CA 95932
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily Breakfast Special
Breakfast Platters
Classic Platter
Two eggs, any style, served with breakfast meat, hash browns or country reds potatoes, and toast.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Angus tri-tip steak, hand-battered and dipped in panko crumbs, then grilled to perfection! Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.
Pastrami Hash
Chunks of lean and flavorful Certified Angus Beef pastrami, grilled with country reds potatoes, peppers and onions. Served with two eggs and toast.
Breakfast Specialties
Farmhouse Special
Ham, sausage, eggs, potatoes, onions, and peppers smothered in gravy with biscuits.
Breakfast Sandwich
Fluffy scrambled eggs with choice of breakfast meat and cheese on your choice of toast.
Original Breakfast Burrito
Large tortilla, wrapped around ham, sausage, eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, and cheese.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Giant 14" flour tortilla filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs, skillet potatoes, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, topped with a slice of delicious Pit ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
Fresh baked buttermilk biscuit, topped with scrambled eggs, and two sausage patties, smothered in country gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order
Two large, fluffy, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits, topped with country sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy - Half Order
One large, fluffy fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit, topped with lots of country sausage gravy.
Oatmeal
A large bowl of rolled oats. Dress it up your way with butter, raisins and brown sugar.
Omelets
Country Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelet, filled with sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese smothered in country gravy. Comes with your choice of hash browns or skillet potatoes, and toast.
Meaty Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelet, with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Chorizo Omelet
Fresh made chorizo, Ortega chiles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese in a three-egg omelet. Topped with sour cream. Served with toast and your choice of skillet potatoes or hash browns.
Farm Fresh Veggie Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelet, filled with spinach, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with hash browns or skillet potatoes, and toast.
Ham & Cheddar Omelet
Delicious cubed pit ham and cheddar cheese in our three egg omelet. Served with your choice of potatoes and toast.
From the Griddle
Market Street Combo
Two eggs, with your choice of breakfast meat, and your choice of two hotcakes, two slices French toast, or a Belgian Waffle.
Two Pancakes
Two 6" Sweet Cream pancakes
Short Stack
Three 6" Sweet Cream Pancakes
Cinnamon French Toast
Two slices of delicious cinnamon French toast, topped with a dusting of powdered sugar
Chicken & Waffles
Crisp Belgian waffle, two scrambled eggs, and two chicken strips.
Belgian Waffle
Light and crispy!
Breakfast Ala Carte Items
Side of One Egg
Side of one egg, prepared your way.
Side of Two Eggs
Side of Three Eggs
Side of Four Eggs
Side of Bacon - 4
4 slices of delicious Hormel Black Label bacon
1/2 Side Bacon - 2
2 slices of delicious Hormel Black Label bacon.
Side of Sausage Links - 4
Side of four pork sausage links.
1/2 Side Sausage Links - 2
Side of 2 pork sausage links.
Side of Sausage Patties - 2
Side of two pork sausage patties.
1/2 Side Sausage Patties - 1
Side of one pork sausage patty.
Side of Ham
Side of Country Fried Steak (meat only)
Panko crusted country fried steak. (Steak only, no gravy)
Side of Burger Patty
Half-pound ground chuck patty
Side of Veggie Patty
Beyond Burger veggie patty
Side of Hashbrowns
Side of Country Reds Potatoes
Side of Gravy
a cup of our country sausage gravy
Side of Toast
Side of your choice of toast.
Side of Salsa
Choose our traditional red salsa, or our new green tomatillo salsa, both made fresh in-house.
Side of Fruit - Cup
Side of Fruit - Bowl
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
Side of Avocado
Half a ripe California avocado.
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Jalapeño
Fresh Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop shredded cabbage, red bell peppers, peanuts, green onion and Mandarin oranges tossed with our Pan Asian sesame dressing and topped with crispy wonton strips.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken strips, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on crispy greens. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens, with grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg and onion. Served with Bleu Cheese dressing.
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
A scoop of our delicious signature pineapple chicken salad on a bed of crisp greens, with cranberries, pineapple and sliced almonds. Dressing of your choice on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
1/2 pound Angus Beef patty, crumbled, with bacon, pickle, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese on a bed of lettuce, with a side of 1000 Island dressing.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Thick, juicy, and full of flavor, we grill a ½-pound ground chuck patty and serve it on a fresh baked bun with sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Comes with fries.
Cowboy Burger
Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck burger patty, topped with an onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a roll. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. grilled chuck burger served with grilled onions and American cheese on grilled rye.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck patty, topped with Bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and burger sauce on a soft bun. Served with fries or potato chips.
Jalapeno Chipotle Pepper Jack Burger
Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck burger patty, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, and chipotle mayonnaise on a bun. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Veggie Burger
A delicious, juicy Beyond Burger veggie patty, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and burger sauce. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Craft Sandwiches
Hot Pastrami
Thinly sliced pastrami, grilled, with melted Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, pepperoncini and lettuce on a sandwich roll. Served with fries or potato chips.
French Dip
Thinly sliced tri-tip roast, with melted Swiss cheese, served on a roll. au jus on the side. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Tri-Tip Melt
Sliced Angus tri-tip on grilled sourdough with grilled onions and American cheese. Served with fries or potato chips.
Pastrami Reuben
Grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marbled rye, served up with your choice of fries or potato chips.
California Melt
Grilled turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, and tomato on grilled sourdough. Served with fries or potato chips.
Cold Sandwiches
Hawaiian Chicken Salad Croissant
Our delicious chicken salad, made with mayo, celery and pineapple, served with mixed greens on a flaky croissant. Comes with fries or potato chips.
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone cheese, served on a flaky croissant. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Club House Supreme
Fresh roasted turkey breast, Hormel Black Label bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo on three slices of sourdough toast. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, avocado, cranberry, tomato, and mayo on sourdough. Served with fries or potato chips.
... and More
Lunch Ala Carte Items
Side of Fries
Lightly seasoned and crispy crinkle cut fries.
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Choose traditional red, or our new green tomatillo salsa, both made fresh in-house
Side of BBQ
Our delicious house-made sauce!
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Scoop of Salad
Choose from one of our delicious fresh made salads.
Side of Burger Patty
Side of Jalapeño
Bag of Chips
Side of Bread Bowl
Side of Avocado
Side of Chicken Breast
Side of Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger veggie patty
Soup of the Day - Cup
Our soups are made from scratch in house daily. Ask your server for today's soup!
Bowl of Soup
Quart of Soup
Kids Breakfast
Mickey
One sweet cream pancake, Mickey style, served with one egg, your choice of side and drink.
Kids French Toast
One slice of cinnamon French toast, topped with powdered sugar, and served with one egg, your choice of side and drink
Kids Oatmeal
Kid size bowl of oatmeal, with one egg and your choice of side and drink
Kids Lunch
Coffee / Hot Tea
Kids Drinks
Bottled Drinks - Single Serving
Naked Strawberry-Banana
No sugar added. 15.2 ounce bottle
Naked Blueberry-Banana
No sugar added. 15.2 ounce bottle
Naked Protein Double Berry
Combines strawberries, blueberries, apple and banana into a protein packed smoothie. 15.2 ounce bottle
Ocean Spray Cranberry
V-8 Juice 11.5 oz
Bottled Water
Canned Soda-A&W Root Beer
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Root Beer, Orange Crush. 12 oz can
Canned Soda-Sunkist Orange
Kevita Lemon Ginger Sparkling Probiotic
Live probiotics. Non dairy, gluten free, caffeine free. Fermented. 15.2 ounces. 90 calories, 20g sugar, 5mg sodium
Cold Drinks
Hats & T-Shirts
Drinkware
The Honey Man - 12 oz bottles
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
VOTED BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT 4 YEARS RUNNING! At Market Street Grill, we're all passionate about great tasting, real food. We know that freshness and taste go hand in hand, so we are confident you'll enjoy your meal here - from our hearty breakfasts, delicious lunches, to our wonderful scratch baked pies, cookies and desserts. Our customers agree... they've voted us Best Breakfast in Colusa County for four years running, and Best Family Restaurant for the last two years as well!
415 Market St, Colusa, CA 95932