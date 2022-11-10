  • Home
Markos Pizza 57 EDWARDS ACCESS ROAD, UNIT 7&8

No reviews yet

57 Edwards Access Road

Edwards, CO 81632

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE
WINGS
SUPREME

WINE

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00+

MALBEC

$8.00+

PINOT NOIR

$6.00+

CHIANTE

$8.00+

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00+

CHARDONAY

$6.50+

DRINKS

COKE

$3.50

COCA-COLA FOUNTAIN SODA

SPRITE

$3.50

SPRITE FOUNTAIN SODA

LEMONADE

$3.50

LEMONADE

ICED TEA

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER LEMONADE TOPPED WITH ICED TEA

DIET COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE FOUNTAIN SODA

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

SIERRA MIST WITH A SPLASH OF GRENADINE AND A CHERRY ON TOP!

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

DR. PEPPER FOUNTAIN SODA

SODA WATER

$3.50

PELLIGRINO SPARLKING WATER

$4.50

MEXICAN COKE

$4.25

BOTTLED SPRITE

$4.00

BOTTLED SQUIRT

$4.25

ROOTBEER

$4.00

ARIZONA TEA

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

STRAWBERRY FANTA

$4.50

ORANGE FANTA

$4.50

GRAPE FANTA

$4.50

PINEAPPLE FANTA

$4.50

ARNICATA PELLIGRINO

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO. PICK YOUR FLAVOR! LEMONATA OR ARNICATA

LEMONATA PELLIGRINO

$4.00

BLOOD ORANGE PELLIGRINO

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$4.00

STARBUCKS FRAP

$4.50

STARBUCKS BOTTLED FRAPPUCINO

HOT COCOA

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.50

2-LITER COKE

$5.00

2-LITER DIET

$5.00

2-LITER SIERRA MIST

$5.00

2-LITER MOUNTAIN DEW

$5.00

COCKTAILS

MARKO-RITA

$4.50

MARKO-RITA TEQUILA, GRAND MARNIER, MARGARITA MIX WITH A SPLASH OF O.J. AND A SALT RIM

MARKO-TWISTER

$4.50

MARKO-TWISTER DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA VODKA AND LEMONADE

MARKO - SCREWDRIVER

$6.00

MARKO'S SCREWDRIVER VODKA & ORANGE JUICE

MARKO-PALOZA PALOMA

$4.50

The Classic Twist on a Palmoa Tequila, Lime and Grapefruit Juice with Squirt and a Salted Rim.

MARKO MULE

$5.00

Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice & Ginger Beer. It'll give ya the kick in the pants he really needs! (Marko that is)

BLOODY MARKO

$5.00

Classic Bloody Mary

BLOODY MARIA

$5.00

BLOODY MARIA HOUSE INFUSED TEQUILA WITH BLOODY MARY MIX

SEX ON THE BEACH

$6.00

SEX ON THE BEACH VODKA, PEACH SCHNAPPS, ORANGE JUICE & A SPLASH OF CRANBERRY JUICE.

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$4.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY VODKA, SPRITE AND GRENADINE

WHISKEY SOUR

$4.00

WHISKEY SOUR WHISKEY, LEMON JUICE AND HONEY

MARKO SUNRISE

$5.00

Tequila, Grenadine, and OJ topped with a Cherry. *Starts at noon - Seriously!

LONG ISLAND TEA

$7.50

LONG ISLAND TEA VODKA, WHITE RUM, SILVER TEQUILA, GIN, SIMPLE SYRUP, TRIPLE SEC, COLA & GARNISHED WITH A LEMON

MARKOS HARD LEMONADE

$8.00

Strawberry Vodka, Lemonade and Grenadine

MARKOS BOMB

$8.00

Jager & Redbull. *The Bomb, like his jokes! Bahaha!

STARTERS

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.99

Marko's original house made dough sprinkled with garlic & twisted for flavor. Served with a side of Marinara.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.99

Six Pieces of delicious french bread with house made garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara. Make it Cheesy for a lil more.

BREAD STIX

$6.99

Twelve house-made bread stix. Served with a side of marinara.

PEPPERONI BREAD

$7.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread with Pepperoni. Served with a side of Marinara.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$6.99+

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

WINGS

$8.99+

House Baked, fried and finished in the pan. Served with Celery, Carrots & Ranch Dressing. Just Pick your Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Yum-Yum (Buff BBQ Mix), Southern Gold Mustard or make 'em naked.

MARKO'S MEATBALLS

$1.25+

Secretly good.

SPICY CHICAGO SAUSAGE

$7.99

Spicy Italian Style Sausage served with marinara. Add Cheese for a lil more.

JUANS SPICY SHRIMP

$15.49

Ten Spicy Shrimp tossed in house-made hot sauce, served on a bed of spinach with a side of ranch.

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99+

Fresh Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber and topped with Croutons and served with a house made balsamic dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$5.49+

Fresh Romaine, four cheese, croutons & our house made ceasar dressing. ** dressing contains eggs** These items may be served raw or under cooked or contain raw or under cooked ingredients. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

GREEK SALAD

$6.99+

Fresh Romaine, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and topped with Croutons & House Balsamic Dressing.

CHEF SALAD

$14.99

Fresh Romaine, Red Onion, Carrot, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Ham, and Pepperoni topped with Four-Cheese, Croutons and Balsamic Dressing

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$8.99+

SPAGHETTI With Marinara or Meat Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

FETTUCINI

$8.99+

FETTUCCINI House Made Alfredo Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

NAKED SPAGHETTI

$9.99+

NAKED SPAGHETTI Spaghetti Tossed with Roma Tomato, Spinach, Onion, Mushroom, Garlic & Basil in a House-made White Wine Sauce and garnished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.49

CHICKEN PARMESAN Fresh Chicken Brest Baked on a bed of Fettuccine and Marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$16.49

EGGPLANT PARMESAN Breaded Eggplant baked on a bed of Fettuccine and Marinara, and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

MEAT RAVIOLI

$7.49+

MEAT RAVIOLI Meat Packed Raviolis topped with your choice of sauce and garnished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.49+

CHEESE RAVIOLI Cheese Stuffed Ravioli served with your choice of sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

MEAT ZITI

$12.99

BAKED ZITI Ziti Noodles with your choice of sauc, topped with four-cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

CHEESE ZITI

$12.99

BAKED ZITI Ziti Noodles with your choice of sauc, topped with four-cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

MEAT LASAGNA

$15.49

MEAT LASAGNA House made from scratch and baked with loads of Meat Sauce and Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

ESPARZA'S ALFREDO

$15.99+

Named after the brothers Raudel and Izzy, the Esparza Alfredo is house made with Cholula, mushrooms, jalapenos and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese. Served with Garlic bread. Add chicken or shrimp.

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$0.99

SIDE CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$1.49

SIDE KNOT

$0.99

SIDE MARINARA

$2.50

ZONES & ROLLS

CHEESEZONE

$11.99

Cheesezone Lots of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Four Cheeses

CALZONE

$10.99

CALZONE Tasty Blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, and your choice of 2 pizza toppings. Served with a side of house made marinara.

STROMBOLI

$13.99

STROMBOLI Classic. Spicy Italian style sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of house made marinara.

MARKO ROLL

$12.99

MARKO ROLL Pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of house made marinara.

CARNAROLL

$13.99

CARNROLL For the Carnivores. Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of house made marinara.

VEGGIE ROLL

$13.99

VEGGIE ROLL Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, roasted red peppers, Garlic & Basil with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of house made marinara.

GREEK ROLL

$13.99

GREEK ROLL Black Olives Fresh Spinach, Onions, Tomato, Artichokes, Garlic & Basil with Mozzarella and Feta Cheeses. Served with a side of house made marinara.

HERBAROLL

$12.29

HERBAROLL Olive Oil, fresh garlic & Basil with Parmesan and four cheeses. Served with a side of house made marinara.

PIZZA

CHEESE

$9.99+

Marko's Cheese Pizza. Add anything you want, or just make it cheesy! Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.

HAWIAN

$11.99+

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple with Mozzarella and Pizza sauce. Pick your size, or order just a slice.

SUPREME

$13.99+

Marko's Supreme Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.

MEATEATERS

$11.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese on Markos House Made Pizza Crust. Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.

GARDEN

$13.99+

Marko's Style Garden Pizza, topped with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato Slices, Black Olives, Garlic, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice.

SWEETBORDER

$11.99+

Marko's Sweetboarder is topped with Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size or just order a slice.

MARGARITA

$10.99+

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice.

CHICKEN PESTO

$11.99+

Fresh Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomato Slices, Garlic, & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (slices will come with marinara as well)

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.99+

Franks Red Hot Sauce, Chicken, Breakfast Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or order just a slice. (slices come with pizza sauce)

BBQ CHICKEN

$11.99+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce)

GREEK

$13.99+

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives, Garlic & Basil, Feta, Artichokes with Olive Oil and Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice (slices come with pizza sauce)

TACO

$13.99+

Red Onions, Sausage, Tomato, Ground Beef, Green Chilies, Special Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce).

POPEYE

$10.99+

Fresh Spinach, Olive Oil, Garlic & Basil with Ricotta & Mozzarella. Pick your Size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce)

SKIER

$11.99+

Canadian Bacon, Breakfast Bacon, pineapple and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice.

WHITE

$10.99+

WHITE Ricotta, Mozzarella, four cheese, fresh garlic and basil and olive oil. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce)

MOONTIME

$12.99+

Named after Moon Time Bicycles Cause it's Franks Favorite Pie! Topped with Sausage, Tomato, Feta, Fresh Basil & Mozzarella. Pick your size, or just order a slice.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN

$11.99+

It starts with Ranch Dressing and is topped with mozzarella, chicken, and breakfast bacon. Pick your size, or just a slice (slices come with pizza sauce)

SUBS

MEATBALL SUB

$10.49

FOUR HOMEMADE MEATBALLS TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD

SAUSAGE SUB

$12.49

SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, PROVOLONE & MARINARA AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$13.99

CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA & PARMESAN AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

$13.99

EGGPLANT TOPPED WITH MARINARA & PARMESAN SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

RIBEYE STEAK, ONION, MUSHROOMS & GREEN PEPPERS PAN SAUTEED WITH PROVOLONE AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD

HOT ITALIAN

$12.99

GENOA SALAMI,CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, FRESH TOMATO & ONION SAUTEED W/PROVOLONE- *ALSO SERVED COLD SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD

PIZZA SUB 10"

$14.99

SAUCE-LESS PIZZA, PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, HARD SALAMI, 4 CHEESE, FOLDED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION & SERVED WITH HOUSE DRESSING, PASTA SALAD AND CHIPS.

RAUDEL'S SPICY PHILLY

$19.49

RAUDEL'S SPICY TAKE ON A PHILLY CHEESESTEAK IS BOMB. SERVED ON AN AMAROSA ROLL WITH GREEN PEPPERS, JALAPENO'S, ONION'S, MUSHROOMS, RIB-EYE STEAK WITH PROVOLONE AND LOADED WITH SHRIMP.

KIDS

KIDS ZITI

$4.99

Short tube noodles topped with Marinara and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

CHEESY OLI

$5.99

Cheese Ravioli Topped with Marinara & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

SPAGERS

$4.99

Spaghetti Noodles topped with Marinara & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

NOODLES

$4.99

Spaghetti Noodles topped with Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

CHEESY CHINI

$6.29

Fettuccini Noodles in a Cheesy Alfredo Sauce & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

KIDS PIZZA

$8.49

Cheese Pizza done without marinara sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.29Out of stock

Chicken Fingers Served with Celery, Carrots and Ranch Dressing

DRESSING

RANCH DRESSING

$2.00

RANCH DRESSING

CEASAR DRESSING

$2.00

RANCH DRESSING

BALSAMIC DRESSING

$2.00

RANCH DRESSING

1000 ISLAND DRESSING

$2.00

1000k Island

ITALIAN DRESSING

$2.00

BUFFALO HOT SAUCE

$2.00

HOUSE MADE BUFFALO SAUCE We start with Franks and add a kick of crushed peppers, honey, garlic and a hint of BBQ sauce.

BBQ SAUCE

$2.00

BULLS EYE BBQ SAUCE

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

DOUGH

SMALL DOUGH

$3.00

Take it home and make your own pizza!

MEDIUM DOUGH

$4.00

Take it home and make your own pizza!

LARGE DOUGH

$5.00

Take it home and make your own pizza!

GLUTEN FREE DOUGH

$5.00

Take it home and make your own pizza!

PIZZA TOPPINGS

SIDE PEPPERONI

$1.00+

SIDE SAUSAGE

$1.00+

SIDE MUSHROOM

$1.00+

SIDE JALAPENO

$1.00+

SIDE ARTICHOKES

$1.00+

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$1.00+

SIDE BREAKFAST BACON

$1.00+

SIDE ONIONS

$1.00+

SIDE PINEAPPLE

$1.00+

SIDE RED ONIONS

$1.00+

SIDE GROUND BEEF

$1.00+

SIDE STROMBOLI SAUSAGE

$1.00+

SIDE TOMATO SLICES

$1.00+

SIDE GREEN PEPPERS

$1.00+

SIDE SUNDRIED TOMATO

$1.00+

SIDE HARD SALAMI

$1.00+

SIDE GARLIC

$1.00+

SIDE SPINACH

$1.00+

SIDE PEPPERONCINI

$1.00+

SIDE EGGPLANT

$1.00+

SIDE ANCHOVIES

$1.00+

SIDE BASIL

$1.00+

SIDE BLACK OLIVES

$1.00+

SIDE GREEN CHILIS

$1.00+

SIDE MANDRIN ORANGES

$1.00+

SIDE MOZZARELLA

$1.00+

SIDE CILANTRO

$1.00+

SIDE GREEN OLIVES

$1.00+

SIDE ROASTED RED PEPPER

$1.00+

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$2.00+

SIDE RICOTTA

$1.00+

SIDE FETA

$1.00+

SIDE PARMESAN

$1.00+

PROTEIN

CHICKEN

$3.99

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.99

SIDE 1 MEATBALL

$1.25

SIDE 2 MEATBALLS

$2.50

SIDE 3 MEATBALLS

$3.75

SIDE 4 MEATBALLS

$4.99

SAUCES

MARINARA

$2.00+

HOUSE MADE MARINARA SAUCE

MEAT SAUCE

$2.00+

HOUSE MADE MEAT SAUCE

ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.00+

HOUSE MADE TO ORDER

FATTBUTT SAUCE

$3.00+

MARKO'S FAMOUS FATTBUTT ITS A COMBINATION OF MARINARA AND ALFREDO . . . AND SO GOOD!

VEGGIES

SIDE CELERY

$2.00

Celery Sticks

SIDE CARROTS

$2.00

Carrot Sticks

SIDE CELERY & CARROTS

$4.00

Celery and Carrot Sticks

Bread

PIECE GARLIC BREAD

$0.99+

House Garlic Bread

Piece Garlic Knot

$0.99+

House Made Knot

SIDE DISHES

CHIPS

$3.50

TORREADO

$4.00

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM

$5.99

House Selection of Gelato

TIARAMISU

$5.99

BROWNIE SURPRISE

$6.99

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.99

NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

BROWNIE

$2.99

COOKIE

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Marko's Pizza is a family-oriented Italian restaurant established in 1994 by Mark Esteppe.

Website

Location

57 Edwards Access Road, Edwards, CO 81632

Directions

