Markos Pizza 57 EDWARDS ACCESS ROAD, UNIT 7&8
57 Edwards Access Road
Edwards, CO 81632
WINE
DRINKS
COCA-COLA FOUNTAIN SODA
SPRITE FOUNTAIN SODA
LEMONADE
LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
ARNOLD PALMER LEMONADE TOPPED WITH ICED TEA
DIET COKE FOUNTAIN SODA
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SIERRA MIST WITH A SPLASH OF GRENADINE AND A CHERRY ON TOP!
DR. PEPPER FOUNTAIN SODA
SODA WATER
PELLIGRINO SPARLKING WATER
MEXICAN COKE
BOTTLED SPRITE
BOTTLED SQUIRT
ROOTBEER
ARIZONA TEA
ORANGE FANTA
ORANGE FANTA
ARNICATA PELLIGRINO
SAN PELLEGRINO. PICK YOUR FLAVOR! LEMONATA OR ARNICATA
LEMONATA PELLIGRINO
BLOOD ORANGE PELLIGRINO
STARBUCKS FRAP
STARBUCKS BOTTLED FRAPPUCINO
COCKTAILS
MARKO-RITA
MARKO-RITA TEQUILA, GRAND MARNIER, MARGARITA MIX WITH A SPLASH OF O.J. AND A SALT RIM
MARKO-TWISTER
MARKO-TWISTER DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA VODKA AND LEMONADE
MARKO - SCREWDRIVER
MARKO'S SCREWDRIVER VODKA & ORANGE JUICE
MARKO-PALOZA PALOMA
The Classic Twist on a Palmoa Tequila, Lime and Grapefruit Juice with Squirt and a Salted Rim.
MARKO MULE
Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice & Ginger Beer. It'll give ya the kick in the pants he really needs! (Marko that is)
BLOODY MARKO
Classic Bloody Mary
BLOODY MARIA
BLOODY MARIA HOUSE INFUSED TEQUILA WITH BLOODY MARY MIX
SEX ON THE BEACH
SEX ON THE BEACH VODKA, PEACH SCHNAPPS, ORANGE JUICE & A SPLASH OF CRANBERRY JUICE.
DIRTY SHIRLEY
DIRTY SHIRLEY VODKA, SPRITE AND GRENADINE
WHISKEY SOUR
WHISKEY SOUR WHISKEY, LEMON JUICE AND HONEY
MARKO SUNRISE
Tequila, Grenadine, and OJ topped with a Cherry. *Starts at noon - Seriously!
LONG ISLAND TEA
LONG ISLAND TEA VODKA, WHITE RUM, SILVER TEQUILA, GIN, SIMPLE SYRUP, TRIPLE SEC, COLA & GARNISHED WITH A LEMON
MARKOS HARD LEMONADE
Strawberry Vodka, Lemonade and Grenadine
MARKOS BOMB
Jager & Redbull. *The Bomb, like his jokes! Bahaha!
STARTERS
GARLIC KNOTS
Marko's original house made dough sprinkled with garlic & twisted for flavor. Served with a side of Marinara.
GARLIC BREAD
Six Pieces of delicious french bread with house made garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara. Make it Cheesy for a lil more.
BREAD STIX
Twelve house-made bread stix. Served with a side of marinara.
PEPPERONI BREAD
Cheesy Garlic Bread with Pepperoni. Served with a side of Marinara.
WINGS
House Baked, fried and finished in the pan. Served with Celery, Carrots & Ranch Dressing. Just Pick your Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Yum-Yum (Buff BBQ Mix), Southern Gold Mustard or make 'em naked.
MARKO'S MEATBALLS
Secretly good.
SPICY CHICAGO SAUSAGE
Spicy Italian Style Sausage served with marinara. Add Cheese for a lil more.
JUANS SPICY SHRIMP
Ten Spicy Shrimp tossed in house-made hot sauce, served on a bed of spinach with a side of ranch.
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber and topped with Croutons and served with a house made balsamic dressing.
CEASAR SALAD
Fresh Romaine, four cheese, croutons & our house made ceasar dressing. ** dressing contains eggs** These items may be served raw or under cooked or contain raw or under cooked ingredients. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
GREEK SALAD
Fresh Romaine, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and topped with Croutons & House Balsamic Dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Fresh Romaine, Red Onion, Carrot, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Ham, and Pepperoni topped with Four-Cheese, Croutons and Balsamic Dressing
PASTA
SPAGHETTI
SPAGHETTI With Marinara or Meat Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
FETTUCINI
FETTUCCINI House Made Alfredo Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
NAKED SPAGHETTI
NAKED SPAGHETTI Spaghetti Tossed with Roma Tomato, Spinach, Onion, Mushroom, Garlic & Basil in a House-made White Wine Sauce and garnished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
CHICKEN PARMESAN Fresh Chicken Brest Baked on a bed of Fettuccine and Marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
EGGPLANT PARMESAN Breaded Eggplant baked on a bed of Fettuccine and Marinara, and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
MEAT RAVIOLI
MEAT RAVIOLI Meat Packed Raviolis topped with your choice of sauce and garnished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
CHEESE RAVIOLI Cheese Stuffed Ravioli served with your choice of sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
MEAT ZITI
BAKED ZITI Ziti Noodles with your choice of sauc, topped with four-cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
CHEESE ZITI
BAKED ZITI Ziti Noodles with your choice of sauc, topped with four-cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
MEAT LASAGNA
MEAT LASAGNA House made from scratch and baked with loads of Meat Sauce and Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
ESPARZA'S ALFREDO
Named after the brothers Raudel and Izzy, the Esparza Alfredo is house made with Cholula, mushrooms, jalapenos and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese. Served with Garlic bread. Add chicken or shrimp.
ZONES & ROLLS
CHEESEZONE
Cheesezone Lots of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Four Cheeses
CALZONE
CALZONE Tasty Blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, and your choice of 2 pizza toppings. Served with a side of house made marinara.
STROMBOLI
STROMBOLI Classic. Spicy Italian style sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of house made marinara.
MARKO ROLL
MARKO ROLL Pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of house made marinara.
CARNAROLL
CARNROLL For the Carnivores. Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of house made marinara.
VEGGIE ROLL
VEGGIE ROLL Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, roasted red peppers, Garlic & Basil with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of house made marinara.
GREEK ROLL
GREEK ROLL Black Olives Fresh Spinach, Onions, Tomato, Artichokes, Garlic & Basil with Mozzarella and Feta Cheeses. Served with a side of house made marinara.
HERBAROLL
HERBAROLL Olive Oil, fresh garlic & Basil with Parmesan and four cheeses. Served with a side of house made marinara.
PIZZA
CHEESE
Marko's Cheese Pizza. Add anything you want, or just make it cheesy! Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.
HAWIAN
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple with Mozzarella and Pizza sauce. Pick your size, or order just a slice.
SUPREME
Marko's Supreme Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.
MEATEATERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese on Markos House Made Pizza Crust. Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.
GARDEN
Marko's Style Garden Pizza, topped with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato Slices, Black Olives, Garlic, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice.
SWEETBORDER
Marko's Sweetboarder is topped with Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size or just order a slice.
MARGARITA
Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice.
CHICKEN PESTO
Fresh Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomato Slices, Garlic, & Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (slices will come with marinara as well)
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Franks Red Hot Sauce, Chicken, Breakfast Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or order just a slice. (slices come with pizza sauce)
BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce)
GREEK
Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives, Garlic & Basil, Feta, Artichokes with Olive Oil and Mozzarella Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice (slices come with pizza sauce)
TACO
Red Onions, Sausage, Tomato, Ground Beef, Green Chilies, Special Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce).
POPEYE
Fresh Spinach, Olive Oil, Garlic & Basil with Ricotta & Mozzarella. Pick your Size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce)
SKIER
Canadian Bacon, Breakfast Bacon, pineapple and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your size, or just order a slice.
WHITE
WHITE Ricotta, Mozzarella, four cheese, fresh garlic and basil and olive oil. Pick your size, or just order a slice. (Slices come with pizza sauce)
MOONTIME
Named after Moon Time Bicycles Cause it's Franks Favorite Pie! Topped with Sausage, Tomato, Feta, Fresh Basil & Mozzarella. Pick your size, or just order a slice.
CALIFORNIA DREAMIN
It starts with Ranch Dressing and is topped with mozzarella, chicken, and breakfast bacon. Pick your size, or just a slice (slices come with pizza sauce)
SUBS
MEATBALL SUB
FOUR HOMEMADE MEATBALLS TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD
SAUSAGE SUB
SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, PROVOLONE & MARINARA AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA & PARMESAN AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD
EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB
EGGPLANT TOPPED WITH MARINARA & PARMESAN SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
RIBEYE STEAK, ONION, MUSHROOMS & GREEN PEPPERS PAN SAUTEED WITH PROVOLONE AND SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD
HOT ITALIAN
GENOA SALAMI,CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, FRESH TOMATO & ONION SAUTEED W/PROVOLONE- *ALSO SERVED COLD SERVED WITH CHIPS AND PASTA SALAD
PIZZA SUB 10"
SAUCE-LESS PIZZA, PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, HARD SALAMI, 4 CHEESE, FOLDED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION & SERVED WITH HOUSE DRESSING, PASTA SALAD AND CHIPS.
RAUDEL'S SPICY PHILLY
RAUDEL'S SPICY TAKE ON A PHILLY CHEESESTEAK IS BOMB. SERVED ON AN AMAROSA ROLL WITH GREEN PEPPERS, JALAPENO'S, ONION'S, MUSHROOMS, RIB-EYE STEAK WITH PROVOLONE AND LOADED WITH SHRIMP.
KIDS
KIDS ZITI
Short tube noodles topped with Marinara and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.
CHEESY OLI
Cheese Ravioli Topped with Marinara & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.
SPAGERS
Spaghetti Noodles topped with Marinara & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.
NOODLES
Spaghetti Noodles topped with Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.
CHEESY CHINI
Fettuccini Noodles in a Cheesy Alfredo Sauce & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.
KIDS PIZZA
Cheese Pizza done without marinara sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS
Chicken Fingers Served with Celery, Carrots and Ranch Dressing
DRESSING
RANCH DRESSING
RANCH DRESSING
RANCH DRESSING
1000 ISLAND DRESSING
1000k Island
ITALIAN DRESSING
BUFFALO HOT SAUCE
HOUSE MADE BUFFALO SAUCE We start with Franks and add a kick of crushed peppers, honey, garlic and a hint of BBQ sauce.
BBQ SAUCE
BULLS EYE BBQ SAUCE
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING
Bleu Cheese
DOUGH
PIZZA TOPPINGS
SIDE PEPPERONI
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE MUSHROOM
SIDE JALAPENO
SIDE ARTICHOKES
SIDE CANADIAN BACON
SIDE BREAKFAST BACON
SIDE ONIONS
SIDE PINEAPPLE
SIDE RED ONIONS
SIDE GROUND BEEF
SIDE STROMBOLI SAUSAGE
SIDE TOMATO SLICES
SIDE GREEN PEPPERS
SIDE SUNDRIED TOMATO
SIDE HARD SALAMI
SIDE GARLIC
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE PEPPERONCINI
SIDE EGGPLANT
SIDE ANCHOVIES
SIDE BASIL
SIDE BLACK OLIVES
SIDE GREEN CHILIS
SIDE MANDRIN ORANGES
SIDE MOZZARELLA
SIDE CILANTRO
SIDE GREEN OLIVES
SIDE ROASTED RED PEPPER
SIDE MARINARA SAUCE
SIDE RICOTTA
SIDE FETA
SIDE PARMESAN
PROTEIN
SAUCES
VEGGIES
SIDE DISHES
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Marko's Pizza is a family-oriented Italian restaurant established in 1994 by Mark Esteppe.
57 Edwards Access Road, Edwards, CO 81632