Mark's Pies and Thighs

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger

Starters

House Loaded Fries

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Chips & Southern Queso

$5.00

Mozzarella Triangles

$9.00

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$11.50

Steakhouse Salad

$14.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar

$3.50

Wings

10 pc Traditional Wings

$14.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

20 pc Traditional Wings

$26.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

30 pc Traditional Wings

$37.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

50 pc Traditional Wings

$58.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

10 pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

20 pc Boneless Wings

$24.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

30 pc Boneless Wings

$34.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

50 pc Boneless Wings

$53.00

If more than one sauce is chosen they will be split even.

Pastas

Baked Meaty Penne

$13.00

Chicken Florentine

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Cajun Alfredo

$16.00

Entrees

Steak Tips

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Fried Pork Steak

$15.00

Grilled Pork Steak

$15.00

Larry's Favorite Meatloaf

$13.00

Homestyle Shrimp

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Bone-In Chicken

$8.00+

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Mahi-Mahi Fingers

$15.00

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$14.00

1/2 Pound Angus Burgers

Smokehouse

$12.00

Bacon Pimento Burger

$11.50

Texas Burger

$11.50

Patty Melt

$10.50

Hamburger

$9.50

Sides

Black Eyed Peas

$2.50+

Collard Greens

$2.50+

Cream Corn

$2.50+

Cucumber Salad

$2.50+

Fresh Green Beans

$2.50+

Fries

$2.50+

Mac & Cheese

$2.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Seasoned Tots

$3.00+

Smoked Gouda Grits

$2.50+

Southern Coleslaw

$2.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Tater Tots

$2.50+

Handhelds

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Po' Boy

$11.00

Pork Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Mahi Tacos

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Superfood BLT

$11.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sub

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Melt

$11.00

Ultimate Club

$12.00

Pies

Build Your Own

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.00

Meat Pie

$18.00

Philly Cheese Steak Pie

$19.00

Pie In The Sky

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.00

Spicy Hawaiian Pie

$17.00

Veggie Pie

$16.00

Family Meals

8 PC Mixed Bone In

$28.00

12 PC Tenders

$28.00

4 PC Hamburger Steak

$36.00

12 PC Mixed Bone In

$34.00

20 PC Tender

$39.00

6 PC Hamburger Steak

$45.00

1 Specialty Pizza, 20 Wings

$38.00

1 Specialty Pizza, 30 Wings

$47.00

1 Specialty, 1 Two Topping, and 40 Wings

$70.00

Family Alfredo

$42.00

Family Meaty Penne

$38.00

Family Cajun Alfredo

$44.00

Family Chicken Parmesan

$38.00

Regular Drink

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

A Palmer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Gallons & Ice

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Ice Bag

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Leg

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Starters

Harvest Sliders

$9.00

Entrees

Pork Medallions

$16.00

Pecan Crusted Trout

$18.00

Sides

Butternut Squash Hash

$3.50

Gnocchi w/ Sage & Brown Butter Cream

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$2.50

Dessert

Swiss Roll Ice Cream Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Blondie

$5.00

Double Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie

$2.50

Dressings

Balsamic

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Caesar

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Southwest Ranch

$0.50+

Wing Sauces

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50+

Chipotle Honey BBQ

$0.50+

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50+

Gold BBQ

$0.50+

Hot Honey

$1.00+

Hot Sauce

$0.50+

House-Made Dipped Sauce

$1.00+

Lemon Pepper

$0.50+

Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Mild

$0.50+

Pineapple Teriyaki

$0.50+

Misc Sauces & Extras

6 Oz Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

2 Oz Brown Gravy

$0.50

6 Oz Brown Gravy

$1.00

6 Oz House-Made Red Sauce

$2.00

2 Oz Jalapeno Jelly

$0.50

6 Oz Pimento Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Cornbread Muffin (1)

$0.50

Cornbread Muffin (6)

$2.50

Chicken Pieces

Single Chicken Tender

$2.00

Breast

$4.00

Thigh

$2.50

Leg

$2.50

Wing

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

813 US-27, Cataula, GA 31804

Directions

Gallery
Mark's Pies and Thighs image

