Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasture at Marksbury Farm - Lancaster

review star

No reviews yet

$

7907 Nicholasville Road

Lancaster, KY 40444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers & BBQ made with KY pasture raised & grass fed meats from Marksbury Farm. Monday-Saturday Lunch served: 11 - 3 Butcher shop: 10 - 6

Website

Location

7907 Nicholasville Road, Lancaster, KY 40444

Directions

Gallery
Pasture at Marksbury Farm image
Pasture at Marksbury Farm image
Pasture at Marksbury Farm image
Map
More near Lancaster
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston