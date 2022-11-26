Pasture at Marksbury Farm - Lancaster
No reviews yet
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burgers & BBQ made with KY pasture raised & grass fed meats from Marksbury Farm. Monday-Saturday Lunch served: 11 - 3 Butcher shop: 10 - 6
Location
7907 Nicholasville Road, Lancaster, KY 40444
Gallery