- Home
- /
- Mount Angel
- /
- Markum Inn & Muddy Boots Bar - 36903 S Hwy 213
Markum Inn & Muddy Boots Bar 36903 S Hwy 213
No reviews yet
36903 S Hwy 213
Mount Angel, OR 97362
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Munchies
- Ahi Tuna$16.95
- Baked Potato$5.95
- Breadsticks$7.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Fried Pickle Bash$7.95
- Garlic Parm Fries$10.95
- Large Fries$6.95
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.95
- JoJo's$6.95
- M. Green Beans$7.95Out of stock
- Onion Rings$10.95
- Roasted Hummus$10.95
- Side of Cheese Sauce$2.95
- Small Fries$3.95
- Steak Bites$9.75
- TMK Cheese Curds$14.95
- Wings$15.95
- Side of Veg.$3.50
Salad/Sandwich
- Add on side salad or soup$3.95
- Buf. Chx Caeser$15.95
- Buf. Chx Horseshoe$17.95
- Burger/Sand. Salad 1st
- Caeser$9.95
- Clam Chowder$7.95
- Cream O' Tomato$7.95
- Double Mix Green Salad$11.95
- French Dip$18.95
- Grilled Cheese$13.95
- Grilled Chx Club$18.95
- Large Chili no chips$18.00
- Lg. Bowl Soup$9.95
- Mixed Green$7.95
- Philly Chese Steak$22.90
- Reuban$18.95
- Smoked Gouda & Ham$19.95
- Smokehouse Pot.$7.95
- Steak Bite Salad$19.95
- Steakhouse Chili$8.95
- Upgrade to Caesar salad$5.95
- Upgrade to Chili$5.95
- Wedge Salad$11.95
- Kale soup$8.95
Pizza
Burgers/Steak
Specialties
Desserts
Kids
Holiday Party Menu
DRINK
N/A Bev
- Coke$2.95
- D. Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Rootbeer$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Cranberry$2.50
- Lg Orange Juice$3.50
- Kid OJ$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Kid Milk$2.50
- Lg Milk$2.95
- Choc. Milk$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Shirley Ginger, NA$4.50
- Mountain Mojito, NA$4.50Out of stock
- Boston Ice Tea, NA$4.00
- Lemonade Mojito, NA$4.00Out of stock
- Fun on the Beach, NA$4.25
- Virgin Pina Colada$4.75
- Strawberry Lemonade, NA$4.25
- Virgin Paloma, NA$4.25
- Strawberry Fields$4.25
- Virgin Bloody Mary$4.25
- Virgin Strawberry Daq.$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
Beer
- Beer of Week$3.00
- Pineapple/loganberry Mix$6.25
- Loganberry Cider$6.25
- Pucker Planet Sour$7.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Wanderlust "Breakside"$6.50
- City of Dreams$6.00
- Blue Moon$5.50
- Fort George Cavatica Stout$6.75
- Fuzztail Hefe$6.00
- Buoy IPA$6.50
- Mac n Jack$5.75
- Deuce Coupe$5.75
- Ratchet Blond$5.00
- Greese Monkey Porter$6.00
- Pineapple Cider$6.25
- Tom. Juice or B.M. Mix$1.50
- 1/2 Beer on Tap$3.25
- 1/2 Coors Light$2.00
- Budweiser Bottle$3.50
- Bud Light Bottle$3.50
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Non-Alcoholic Beer Bottle$3.50
- Corona Bottle$4.00
- Heineken Bottle$4.25
- Miller Lite Bottle$3.50
- Michelob Ultra 16 oz Bottle$4.50
- PBR 16oz Can$3.50
- Stella Artois Bottle$4.00
- White Claw$4.50
- Hamm's 12oz Can$3.00
- Elysian Pumpkin Ale$5.00
- The Shelby$4.50
- New Growler Only$7.50
- Growler Coos Light$12.00
- Growler Blond$19.00
- Growler Heff$19.00
- Growler Loganberry$18.00
- Growler City of Dreams$19.00
- Growler F.G. Stout$22.00
- Growler Wanderlust$19.00
- Growler Bouy$19.00
- Growler Ace Pineapple$18.00
- Growler Porter$20.00
- Growler Deuce Coupe$19.00
- Growler Mac n Jack$19.00
- Growler Rotating Tap$23.00
Liquor
- Infused Liquor$4.50
- Vodka House$4.00
- Rum House$4.00
- Gin House$4.00
- Scotch House$4.00
- Tequila House$4.00
- Whiskey/Bourbon House$4.00
- Coffee Liquor House$4.00
- Brandy House$4.00
- Absolut$7.75
- Amaretto$5.75
- Aperol$7.75
- Bacardi Dark$5.75
- Bacardi Light$5.75
- Basil Hayden Whiskey$9.75
- Bailey's$7.75
- Beefeater Gin$5.75
- Black Velvet$4.00
- Blanton's Bourbon$13.25
- Blueberry Vodka$4.00
- Bombay Saphire$7.75
- Bulleit Rye$7.75
- Bulleit Whiskey$7.75
- Buffalo Trace Whiskey$7.75
- Butter Shots$4.00
- Bushmills Irish$7.75
- Carolans$4.00
- Captain Morgan$5.75
- Citrus Smirnoff$4.00
- Chevis Regal$10.75
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Royal Peach$7.75
- Cutty Sarks$5.75
- Don Julio$12.25
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$9.75
- Fireball$5.75
- Frangelico$7.75
- George Dickel$5.75
- Glenlivet S. M. 12y$12.25
- Glenlivet S.M. 15y$15.50
- Grand Marnier$12.25
- Grey Goose Vodka$9.25
- Hennessey$9.25
- Hornitos$7.75
- Jagermeister$6.75
- Jameson$7.75
- Jack Daniels$7.75
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.75
- Jim Beam$5.75
- Johnny Walker Red$7.75
- Jose Cuervo Gold$5.75
- Kahlua$7.75
- Ketel One$7.75
- Kinky$5.75
- Knob Creek$9.75
- Makers Mark$7.75
- Malibu Rum$5.75
- Meyers Dark Rum$5.75
- Midori$7.75
- Patron$12.25
- Pendleton$7.75
- Pendleton 1910$9.75
- Peppermint Sp$4.00
- Raspberry Vodka$4.00
- Rum 151$5.75
- Rumple Minze$7.75
- Seagram 7$5.75
- Smirnoff$4.00
- Southern Comfort$5.75
- Stoli$7.75
- Tanqueray$7.75
- Titos$7.75
- Wild Turkey 101$7.75
- Yukon Jack$5.75
- Drink Special$9.25
- Drink Special Premium$9.75
- Sailor Jerry$5.75
- Silverton Rum$5.75
- Gallon House Gin$5.00
- Vanilla Smirnoff$4.00
House Cocktails
- A.M.F.$9.25
- Angie's Peach Tea$9.25
- Bahama Mama$9.25
- Bloddy Mary "Tito's"$14.50
- Bloody Mary$10.75
- Cosmopolitan "Tito's"$10.75
- Desert Pear Mojito$9.00
- Lemon Drop$8.25
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.25
- Margarita$8.25
- Markum Mule "Tito's"$11.50
- Markum's Old Fashion$8.75
- Mojito$8.75Out of stock
- Moscow Mule$8.25
- Muddy Boot Slide$9.25
- Seasonal Margarita$9.00
- The Diamond "Old Fashion"$12.75
- Top Shelf Long Island$14.25
- Happy Hour Mimosas$5.00
Cocktails
- Apple Tini$8.25
- Bacardi Hot Buttered Rum$9.25
- BFK$9.25
- Big Boy Milk Shake$15.25
- Bloody Mary (S. Green Chile)$13.00
- Cadillac Margarita$11.75
- Chocolate Cake Shot$8.75
- Coffee Nodge$9.25
- Duck Fart$9.25
- Flaming Dr. Pepper (Coors Lt.)$10.25
- Fuzzy Navel$8.25
Jack Daniels, Triple Sec and Sweet n Sour
- Georgia Peach$9.25
- GreyHound$4.50
- Harvey Wallbanger$9.25
- Hot Toddie$6.25
- Irish Car Bomb$7.25
- Irish Cream Coffee$7.25
- Irish Whiskey Coffe$5.75
- Kamikaze Shot$5.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.75
- Lynchburg Lemonaid$8.25
- Mai Tai$9.25
- Manhattan$8.75
- Martini, Gin$8.75
- Martini, Vodka$8.75
- Midori Sour$7.25
- Mimosa$6.50
- Mule Caribbean$8.75
- Mule Irish$8.75
- Mule Kentucky$8.75
- Mule London$8.75
- Mule Long Island$10.25
- Mule Mexican$8.75
- Oregon Apple$7.75
- Peach Lemon Drop$8.75
- Pina Colada$9.25
- Salty Dog$5.50
- Sangria$7.75
- Screwdriver$5.25
- Sex on the Beach$9.25
- Spanish Coffee$10.25
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.25
- Strawberry Margarita$9.25
- Washington Apple$9.75
- White Chocolate Martini$9.75
- White Russian$9.25
Wine
- Abiqua Wind Cuvee$9.00
- St. Josef's Riesling$6.50
- Haden Fig Riesling$9.00
- Pudding River Chardonnay$12.00
- Scenic Valley Chardonnay$9.00
- Domaine Margelle Rose$6.50
- Wycliffe Champagne$6.50
- Vitis Ridge Pinot Gris$7.00
- Paradis Pinot Gris$9.00Out of stock
- Pheasant Run Pinot Grigio$6.50
- Alexeli Merlot$9.50
- Quilt Cabernet Sauv.$11.00
- Vitis Ridge Pinot Noir$12.00
- House Red Wooden Shoe$8.75
- Pheasant Run Red Blend$8.00
- Paradis Pinot Noir$13.00
- Pudding River Pinot Noir$13.00
- Abiqua Winds Cuvee$42.00
- Domaine Margelle Rose$30.00
- Scenic Valley Chardonnay$33.00
- Haden Fig Riesling$30.00
- Pheasant Run Pinot Grigo$32.00
- St. Josef's Riesling$32.00
- Wycliff Brute Champagne$28.00
- Paradise Pinot Gris$36.00
- Pudding River Chardonnay$45.00
- Vitis Ridge Riesling$32.00
- Prosecco La Marca$15.00
- W.S. Tempranillo$39.00
- Pheasent Run Blend$32.00
- Prisoner Red Blend$65.00
- Quilt Cabernet Sauv.$42.00
- Alexeli Merlot$44.00
- Pudding River Pinot Noir$36.00
- Paradis Pinot Noir$36.00
- Pudding River Malbec$65.00
- Vitis Ridge Pinot Noir$42.00
Retail Store
Glassware
Bar Mixes & Jerky
Everything Else
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
36903 S Hwy 213, Mount Angel, OR 97362
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Mount Angel
Silverton
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.