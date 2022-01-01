Marky's Caviar Lounge

7 oz Duck Foie Gras Msse

$22.99 Out of stock

If you want to forget about the bustle of a hot afternoon and plunge into dreams of delightful Provencal landscapes, Duck Foie Gras Mousse by Terroirs d'Antan lets you be fully inspired by traditional French cuisine. Delicious and succulent Foie Gras before mousse cooking, according to traditional recipes, is marinated in a noble Port Wine with the addition of masterly selected spices. Then duck liver is processed to a perfect consistency with the airy texture. Gentle mousse is brought to readiness by baking in fire-resistant tins according to high culinary standards. It is best to apply Mousse of Foie Gras on toasted thin slices of golden rustic baguette with marinated in wine and spices fruits as decoration. As you know, the best companion to foie dishes is elite fine wine. For this delicacy the best choice is a chilled dessert sort.