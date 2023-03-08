  • Home
Marley's Gotham Grill - Ghost Kitchen 500 Cortlandt Street

No reviews yet

500 Cortlandt Street

Belleville, NJ 07109

RICE BOWL'Z

TERIYAKI CHICKEN RICE

$12.00

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Scallions, Sesame Seeds & Teriyaki Glaze

CARIBBEAN JERK SALMON WITH MANGO SALSA

$14.00

Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Fresh Lime

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER BURRITO

$12.00

Brown Rice, Roasted Taco Flavored Cauliflower, Black Beans, Pico di Gallo, Avocado, Served with Hot Sauce

CHIPOTLE LIME SHRIMP

$13.00

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Scallions, Cilantro & Fresh Lime

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$13.00

Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Grape Tomatoes, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Pico di Gallo, & Avocado Slices

MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL GREEK

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Hummus, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinegar & Tzatziki

WRAP IT UP

FALAFEL WRAP

$12.00

Spinach, Shredded Carrot, Sliced Avocado, Crumbled Falafel, Hummus Spread, & Red Peppers

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.00

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Pico di Gallo, Sour Cream, & Mexican Cheese

SWEET THANG

GLUTEN FREE BROWNIE

$3.95

WET YOUR WHISTLE

PEPSI 20 OZ.

$2.95

DIET PEPSI 20 OZ.

$2.95

STARRY 20 OZ.

$2.95

LEMONADE 20 OZ.

$2.95

WATER 20 OZ.

$2.95

PEPSI 2 LITER

$3.95

DIET PEPSI 2 LITER

$3.95

STARRY 2 LITER

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

500 Cortlandt Street, Belleville, NJ 07109

Directions

