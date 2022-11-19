Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Marley's Gourmet Sliders Lindon

1,161 Reviews

$

555 S. Geneva Rd

Lindon, UT 84042

Order Again

Popular Items

Lex
Classic Slider
Rickster

Sliders

Classic Slider

Classic Slider

$4.00

Classic burger with, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, ketchup, and mayo

Handsome Rob

Handsome Rob

$4.00

Our most popular slider! Beef, Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and our House-Made Buffalo Sauce.

Mik

Mik

$4.00

Grilled chicken slider with bacon, ranch, and avocado

Rickster

Rickster

$4.00

Hamburger slider with bacon, grilled onion, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Fajita

Fajita

$4.00

Grilled tri-tip with grilled onions, bell peppers, ranch, and avocado

Lex

Lex

$4.00

Pulled turkey slider with lettuce, avocado, bacon, and cranberry sauce

Pastrami

Pastrami

$4.00

Pastrami slider with pickles, cheese, grilled onions, and chipotle mayo

Filet

Filet

$8.00Out of stock

4oz filet mignon slider with lettuce, mayo, and grilled onions

Killer

Killer

$4.00

Spicy breaded chicken slider with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Salads

Harlista

Harlista

$12.00

Grilled steak salad with tomato, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, peppers, tortilla strips, avocado, served with a side of dressing.

Vintage

Vintage

$12.00

Pulled turkey salad with tomato, onion, tortilla strips, avocado, cheese, and a side of dressing.

Señor Dickies

Señor Dickies

$12.00

Grilled chicken salad with beans, corn, tomato, onion, tortilla strips, avocado, and a side of dressing.

Milo

Milo

$12.00

Shrimp salad with grilled onions, tomato, tortilla strips, avocado, and a side of dressing.

A la carte

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50
Pork Tenders

Pork Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

Bone-in short ribs served with our house-made buffalo sauce.

Sides

Shoe String Fries

Shoe String Fries

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.50
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Onions, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla strips, and side of ranch.

Large Shoe String Fries

Large Shoe String Fries

$4.50

Beverages

24 oz Soft Drink

24 oz Soft Drink

$2.75
12 oz Soft Drink

12 oz Soft Drink

$1.00

Dressings & Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Honey Dill

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Handsome Rob Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

555 S. Geneva Rd, Lindon, UT 84042

Directions

Gallery
Marley's Gourmet Sliders image
Marley's Gourmet Sliders image
Marley's Gourmet Sliders image

Map
