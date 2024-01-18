Marly's Bar & Bistro
101 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT 06897
Full Menu
Starters
- Chicken Wings$15.95
Choice of Mike's buffalo, chili garlic, atomic (super hot!), or hoisin BBQ
- Lettuce Wrap$14.95
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, and shiitake mushrooms with potsticker dipping sauce, and fried rice noodles
- Potstickers$13.95
Pan-fried with soy scallion dipping sauce
- Calamari$14.95
Spicy cherry peppers, marinara, and lemon aioli
- Guac & Chips$13.95
Guacamole with tomato, onion, chilies, and fresh lime juice
- Nachos$14.95
Jack and cheddar blend melted with refried beans, jalapeños, and scallions. Fresh salsa and sour cream on the side
- Kobe Beef Sliders$15.95
With red onion marmalade and roasted garlic aioli. Served with fries
- Fried Chicken Sliders$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and coleslaw
- Ahi Tuna Tartar$16.95
Fresh cut ahi tuna with lemon, sriracha sesame sauce, scallions, wonton crisps, avocado, and sriracha glaze
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.95
Garlic bacon dipping sauce
- Truffle Mac$14.95
A creamy mix of Swiss, Cheddar, brie, sliced truffles, and cavatappi pasta. Baked with a crispy bread crumb topping
- River Road Tacos$5.50
Cilantro lime slaw, Cheddar Jack cheese, and guacamole. Served with sides of sour cream and pico de gallo
- Beef Taco$7.50
- Shrimp Taco$7.50
- Pork Taco$5.50
- Chicken Taco$5.50
Salads
- House Salad$10.95
Baby field greens, roasted tomatoes, and carrots. Balsamic dressing
- Cobb Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken, baby greens, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Balsamic dressing
- Four Seasons Chicken Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, corn, carrots, and crispy fried onion strings. BBQ ranch dressing
- Spinach & Pear Salad$16.95
Baby spinach, candied pecans, sliced pears, and warm goat cheese. Champagne vinaigrette
- Grilled Salmon Salad$19.95
Baby greens, diced tomatoes, apple-wood smoked bacon, blue cheese, and sliced mango. Charred tomato dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.95
With aged Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic herb croutons. Creamy Caesar dressing
- Fried Chicken BLT Salad$18.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast over chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, and carrots. Ranch dressing
- Steak and Greens$21.95
Sliced hanger steak over baby arugula, romaine, shaved red onions, roasted tomatoes, Gorgonzola crumbles, and red wine vinaigrette
- Ahi Tuna Salad$21.95
Sriracha glazed tuna loin served rare over baby greens, carrots, tomato, peanuts, and crispy eggroll skin. Ginger miso vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$17.95
Roasted beets, chopped kale, quinoa, carrots, walnuts, tomato, dried cranberries, and warm goat cheese. Lemon honey vinaigrette
- Side House$6.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
Crocks
Sandwiches
- Fish Tacos$16.95
Tequila lime cilantro glaze and served with lime cabbage slaw, sour cream, and guacamole
- Tomato Grilled Cheese$13.95
A blend of white Cheddar, Swiss, and brie on grilled rustic bread with sliced hothouse tomatoes
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
On a toasted baguette with romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and basil aioli
- Cheesesteak$18.95
Shaved beef smothered with mushrooms, onions, and jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and Cheddar cheese on a toasted baguette
- Chicken Melt$16.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in Mike's buffalo sauce, melted Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a hard roll
- Famous French Dip$18.95
Shaved beef, caramelized onions, and melted Gruyere on a crusty French baguette served with au jus
Burgers
- Marly's Burger$14.95
8 oz of our special blend grilled to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a locally made hard roll
- San Antonio Burger$17.95
House-made BBQ sauce, candied apple-wood smoked bacon, jalapeños, red chili aioli, and Cheddar cheese
- Brushfire Burger$19.95
Queso fresco cheese, jalapeños, onion strings, guacamole, and garlic aioli
- Blue Burger$17.95
Sautéed onions, apple-wood smoked bacon, and melted blue cheese
- All American$17.95
American cheese, 1000-Island dressing, and candied bacon
- Impossible Burger$20.95
A plant-based burger to replace our traditional fresh ground beef patty for our vegetarian guests
- Teriyaki Salmon Burger$16.95
House-made Atlantic salmon patty seasoned with teriyaki sauce and served with carrots, scallions, avocado, and red chile aioli
- Tuna Burger$19.95
Grilled ahi tuna loin with a ginger mustard glaze. Topped with pickled ginger, arugula, and sesame wasabi aioli
- Turkey Burger$16.95
A mix of ground turkey, chicken, and bacon. With apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, and basil aioli
Entrées
- Tilapia$19.95
Lemon white wine sauce with a touch of cream and butter. Served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach
- Guinness Beef Stew$20.95
Slow braised beef, carrots, celery, onions, and peas in a rich Guinness demi-glace. Served over mashed potatoes and french beans
- Grilled Salmon$25.95
Served with lime garlic butter, roasted squash, and rice pilaf
- Hangar Steak$28.95
Served with truffle Parmesan fries, fried onion strings, and sautéed spinach with chimichurri sauce
- Half Chicken$24.95
All-natural chicken pan-roasted. Served with mashed potatoes, bacon green beans, and pan gravy
- Fish & Chips$19.95
Crispy fried sole with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Pasta
- Bolognese$21.95
Blend of veal and pork tossed with fusilli pasta topped with basil, fresh ricotta, and Parmesan cheese
- Spicy Rasta Pasta$21.95
Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, scallions, and cajun cream sauce over penne with your choice of blackened chicken or shrimp
- Penne Ala Vodka$19.95
House-made vodka sauce tossed with pancetta
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti pasta
- Spicy Chicken Scarpariello$21.95
Diced chicken breast, cherry peppers, caramelized onions, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs in a white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti
Kid's Menu
Dessert
- Macy's Mousse$9.00
Whipped and folded dark and milk chocolate
- Crème Brulée$8.00
House made custard and torched turbinado
- Sundae$9.00
Vanilla or chocolate
- Cannoli Trio$5.00
Filled to order with chef's cannoli cream and chocolate chips
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$9.00
Chocolate and caramel sauce, fresh whipped cream
- Warm Apple Crisp$9.00
Granny Smith apples, homemade crumble vanilla ice cream, and caramel
- Tableside Smores$12.00
Build and toast your own just like camping!
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream$4.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
