Marmadukes Lodge 215 West Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Discover the vibrant energy of Marmaduke's Lodge, nestled in the heart of Downtown Leesburg. Step inside and immerse yourself in an ambiance of excitement, where you can enjoy great drinks and an extensive beer selection, along with an enticing array of delicious food options. With live entertainment and a bustling night life, Marmaduke's Lodge is the perfect place to unwind and create unforgettable memories. Come and experience the electrifying atmosphere for yourself. Cheers!
Location
215 West Main Street, Leesburg, FL 34748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Luna Azul Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1341 south 14th Street
No Reviews
1341 south 14th Street Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurant
Leesburg Oakwood Smokehouse - Leesburg
No Reviews
27745 US Highway 27 Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurant
Lady Lake OakWood Smokehouse - Lady Lake
No Reviews
860 S. HWY 27/441 Lady Lake, FL 32159
View restaurant