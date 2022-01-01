Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0

review star

No reviews yet

7630 Union Park Avenue

Midvale, UT 84047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee

Locally roasted Rimini Coffee located in Salt Lake City. Hand-crafted artisan roasted small batch specialty coffee.
House Drip

$2.25+

$2.25+

Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 serves only the finest locally roasted coffee. That means we use coffeeroasted by Rimini Coffee. A Salt Lake City roaster and staple since 1986 roasting only premium quality beans into premium quality blends!

Americano

$2.50+

$2.50+

Same wonderful blend as the espresso mixed especially for you by #TheBeardedBarista. We hope you don't mind but #TheBeardedBarista of Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 only pulls doubles and triples! He don't do no damn single.

Espresso

$3.00

$3.00

Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 use local and beautifully roasted blends for their espresso and of course, it's roasted up by Rimini Coffee. The Bearded Barista carefully prepares each shot to pull a beautiful, smooth shot of espresso!

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

$3.00+
Cappuccino

$4.00

$4.00

The Bearded Barista serves his Cappuccino hot, with whole milk only, and they are 10 ounces. Milk alternatives, however, are available in any latte.

Latte

12 oz No flavors

$3.85

12 oz Flavored

$4.15

16 oz No flavors

$4.35

16 oz Flavored

$4.80

20 oz No flavors

$4.85

20 oz Flavored

$5.20

24 oz No flavors

$5.35

24 oz Flavored

$6.00

Luma

Clean Carbon

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Filtered Water, Lemon, Mint, Agave Nectar, Lavender, Activated Charcoal, Probiotic (bacillus coagulans) Benefits Detoxification, Energy

Deep Roots

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon Benefits Heart health, Liver Detox, B Vitamins, Digestion

Holistic Green

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Swiss Chard, Parsley, Lemon Benefits Weight loss, Minerals (Copper & Potassium), Skin, Vitamin K

Light Roots

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Carrot, Golden Beet, Orange, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger Benefits Immunity, Vitamin C, Weight Loss, Anti-cancer

Simple Citrus

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Cucumber, Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Ginger, Pear Benefits Vitamin C, Immunity, Heart Health

Spicy Green

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Green Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Spinach, Cilantro, Lime, Cayenne Benefits Weight loss, Energy, Antioxidants

Sublime Citrus

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Orange, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Benefits Anit-inflamatory, Stomach, Eyes, Vitamin C, Skin

Vintage Green

$6.00

$6.00

Ingredients Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon Benefits Skin, Blood Pressure, Metabolism, Kidney Health

Wellnes Shot - Circulation

$5.00

$5.00

Ingredients Beet, Green Apple, Ginger, Carrot, Lime Benefits Kidney & Heart Health, Stomach

Wellnes Shot - Elevation

$5.00

$5.00

Ingredients Orange, Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Agave, Ginseng Benefits Energy, Stomach, Vitamin C

Wellnes Shot - Immunity

$5.00

$5.00

Ingredients Lemon, Ginger, Green Apple. Maple Syrup, Cayenne Benefits Energy, Stomach, Weight Loss, Immunity

Wellnes Shot - Inflamation

$5.00

$5.00

Ingredients Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Agave, Black Pepper Benefits Anti-inflamatory, Energy, Stomach

Soda/Lemonade

Soda

$1.50+

Tea

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00
Tea

Tea

$3.00

Tea Latte

$3.85+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Banbury Donuts

Donuts w/drink

$1.50+Out of stock

$1.50+Out of stock

We feature Banbury Cross Donuts and purchase an assortment. So, you may request a specific donut but we cannot promise that what you requested is available.

Fritter

Fritter

$2.25Out of stock

On Friday's, It's all about the Fritter's baby and this Fritter, well this Fritter will feed a village! But they are only available on Fridays!

Speciality

$2.25Out of stock

Day Old 50% off

$0.75Out of stock
By the Dozen

$18.00

$18.00

Order 1 day ahead for pick at the coffee shop! They will be an assortment of raised and baked donuts made fresh by Banbury Cross Donuts. No special requests for this item.

Fritters by the Dzn

$27.00

$27.00

Go ahead and order the best Fritter in town and pick up when you grab your coffee! Must order the day before delivery.

Cookie

$0.75Out of stock

Today we are serving chocolate chunk cookies. Freshly baked this morning.

Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Built Bar

Coconut Almond

$2.50

Cookies 'N Cream

$2.50

Salted Caramel

$2.50

Chocolate Bar (PCF) Foods

Dark Rapture

$4.00

Orange Raptor

$4.00

Raspberry Rapture

$4.00

Realketo

Chocolate Chunk

$2.99

Serendipity

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Ganache

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Cranberry

$3.00

Chocolate Ganache

$3.00

Lemmon Poppy

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry

$3.00

Blueberry Chia

$3.00Out of stock

Snicker Doodle

$2.00

Chocolate Espresso

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pretzel

$2.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Cranberry

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Brownies

$3.00

Pizza Sand

$4.00

$4.00

Rimini

MAGNIFICENT 7

$11.25+

$11.25+

RIMINI Signature Blend ROAST | Medium Roast PROFILE | Dark Chocolate, Berry, and Caramel ORIGIN | South America, Central America, and Africa

Raccolto Grande

$11.25+

$11.25+

Rimini Signature Blend ROAST | Dark Roast PROFILE | Chocolate and Sweet ORIGIN | Central America, Africa, and Indonesia

Baldoria Espresso

$11.25+

$11.25+

RIMINI Signature blend ROAST | Light Roast PROFILE | Chocolate, Caramel, and Nutty ORIGIN | South America and Central America

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 is a mobile specialty coffee shop serving the greater Salt Lake area. We serve Rimini Coffee, the best most experienced coffee roaster in Salt Lake City. We also serve the best locally made donuts in the Valley....Banbury Cross Donuts. We are a veteran owned business.

Location

7630 Union Park Avenue, Midvale, UT 84047

Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 image
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 image
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 image

