Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Marmite

697 Reviews

$

1424 11th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cooking Class

September 25th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

September 25th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

$100.00Out of stock

Join us for our in person cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 and make a classic Marmite meal with our chef Bruce Naftaly! Classes are $100 per person. Price includes food and wine to pair. Space is limited. Call us with any questions!

October 30th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

October 30th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

$100.00Out of stock

Join us for our in person cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 and make a classic Marmite meal with our chef Bruce Naftaly! Classes are $100 per person. Price includes food and wine to pair. Space is limited. Call us with any questions!

November 20th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

November 20th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

$100.00Out of stock

Join us for our in person cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 and make a classic Marmite meal with our chef Bruce Naftaly! Classes are $100 per person. Price includes food and wine to pair. Space is limited. Call us with any questions!

December 18th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

December 18th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

$100.00

Join us for our in person cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 and make a classic Marmite meal with our chef Bruce Naftaly! Classes are $100 per person. Price includes food and wine to pair. Space is limited. Call us with any questions!

January 29th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

January 29th - Cooking Class (6:30-9:30)

$100.00

Join us for our in person cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 and make a classic Marmite meal with our chef Bruce Naftaly! Classes are $100 per person. Price includes food and wine to pair. Space is limited. Call us with any questions!

February 26th - Cook Class (6:30-9:30)

February 26th - Cook Class (6:30-9:30)

$100.00

Join us for our in person cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 and make a classic Marmite meal with our chef Bruce Naftaly! Classes are $100 per person. Price includes food and wine to pair. Space is limited. Call us with any questions!

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1424 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Marmite image
Marmite image
Marmite image

Similar restaurants in your area

HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
orange starNo Reviews
1305 East Jefferson Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,511
1406 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1505 10th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill
orange star4.3 • 2,356
703 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Bateau/Boat Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1040 E Union St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Life On Mars
orange star4.5 • 301
722 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston