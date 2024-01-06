- Home
- /
- Cold Spring
- /
- Marnanteli's Pizza & Grille of Cold Spring
Marnanteli's Pizza & Grille of Cold Spring
No reviews yet
314 3rd Street South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizzas
7" Specialty Pizzas
- 7" Alfredo Chicken$7.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" B-52 Bomber$8.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 7" Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 7" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 7" BBQ Chicken$7.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 7" Beef Taco$8.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 7" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$7.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 7" Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 7" Chicken Taco$8.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 7" Combo$7.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Everything$8.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 7" Fredin$8.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 7" Italian$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Meat$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Pesto Veggie Chicken$8.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Ring Around the Piggy$7.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Special$7.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Spicy$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Veggie$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Alfredo Chicken$16.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" B-52 Bomber$17.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 10" Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 10" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 10" BBQ Chicken$16.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 10" Beef Taco$17.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 10" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$16.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 10" Chicken Taco$17.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 10" Combo$13.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Everything$17.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 10" Fredin$17.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 10" Italian$16.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Meat$16.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Pesto Veggie Chicken$17.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Ring Around the Piggy$16.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Special$13.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Spicy$13.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Veggie$16.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Alfredo Chicken$19.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" B-52 Bomber$22.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 12" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$19.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 12" BBQ Chicken$19.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 12" Beef Taco$22.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 12" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$19.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 12" Chicken Taco$22.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 12" Combo$15.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Everything$22.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 12" Fredin$22.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 12" Italian$19.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Meat$19.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Pesto Veggie Chicken$22.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Ring Around the Piggy$19.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Special$15.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Spicy$15.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Veggie$19.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Alfredo Chicken$23.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" B-52 Bomber$26.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 14" Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 14" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$23.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 14" BBQ Chicken$23.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 14" Beef Taco$26.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 14" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$23.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 14" Chicken Taco$26.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 14" Combo$18.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Everything$26.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 14" Fredin$26.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 14" Italian$23.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Meat$23.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Pesto Veggie Chicken$26.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.