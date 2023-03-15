Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maroon Girl Jamaican Cuisine LLC

review star

No reviews yet

1485 Route 9D

B2

Wappingers Fall, NY 12590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Regular Menu

Meals

Served with your choice of cooked or raw vegetables and an option of rice & peas, or plain rice

Jerk Chicken

$13.50

Oxtail

$17.00

Stew Chicken

$11.50

Curry Chicken

$11.50

Sides

Fried Whitening

$7.90Out of stock

SD Rice and Peas

$5.00

SD White Rice

$3.50

SD Jerk Pork

$11.00

SD Jerk Chicken

$11.00

SD Fried Chicken

$9.00

SD Plantains

$4.00

SD Oxtail

$15.00

SD CurryGoat

$11.00

SD Steamed Veg

$6.00

SD Xtra Gravy

$0.75

SD Stew Peas

$11.00

Baked Goods

Patty

Beef Patty

$2.90

Beef Patty (Spicy)

$3.00

Vegetable Patty

$3.50

Spinach Patty

$3.25

Curry Chicken Patty

$3.00

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.50

Coco Bread

$2.25

Beverages

Soda

D&G

$2.70

Ting

$3.00

Juice

Langers

$2.25

Snapple

$2.60

Calypso

$2.50

Water

Poland Spring

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine!

Location

1485 Route 9D, B2, Wappingers Fall, NY 12590

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Green Bowl LLC
orange star4.7 • 95
1485 Route 9D Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View restaurantnext
Tito Santana Taqueria -
orange starNo Reviews
142 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext
Meyer's Olde Dutch
orange star4.6 • 480
184 Main St Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext
Hudson Shawarma - 288 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
22 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext
Homespun Foods
orange star4.2 • 475
232 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext
BEACON BREAD COMPANY
orange starNo Reviews
193-195 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wappingers Fall

The Green Bowl LLC
orange star4.7 • 95
1485 Route 9D Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View restaurantnext
Flores Tapas
orange star4.0 • 26
1659 U.S. 9 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wappingers Fall
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston