Maroon Girl Jamaican Cuisine LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine!
Location
1485 Route 9D, B2, Wappingers Fall, NY 12590
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Wappingers Fall