The Maroon Door
418 N. Main St.
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Popular Items
Small Plates
French Fries
Quesadilla
Cotija, Montery Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Black Beans, Guacamole and Mango Salsa
Low Country Chicken & Waffles
Corn-breaded Drumsticks, Black Pepper Honey, Hoppin' John, Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread Waffles, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Chives, Wildfire Hot Sauce
Sliders
Foods For Thought Ground Beef, Jowl Bacon, Gruyere, Field Greens, & Quail Eggs
Chicken Wings
Pickle Brine, Black Garlic-Gochujang Glaze, Ginger and Honey Dew Salad
Mozzarella Bites
Fra Diavolo, Fig Syrup and Basil Oil
Rabbit Eggrolls
Black Garlic Smoked Rabbit, phyllo Dough cup, Pecans, mushrooms, olives, carrot, Red Onion and herb gastique
Spiced Mixed Nuts
Peanuts, cashews, almonds, crushed dry chiles, cayenne,cinnamon, garlic, onions powder, brown sugar and salt and pepper
Rustic Chili Cup
Rustic Chili Bowl
Side Veggies
Side Fruit
Ranch
Sour Cream
Garlic Aioli
Baked Brie
Baked Brie, Blueberry-Vanilla Gelee, Fresh Blueberries, Candied Walnuts, Toast Points
Loaded Potato Soup Cup
Potato Soup, Mirepoix, Leeks, Black Forest Ham, Crispy Fried Potato Skins, Shredded Monterey-Jack and Sharp Cheddar
Salads
Artisan Salad
Field Greens, Apple, Blue Cheese, Walnut, Bacon, Roasted Sweet Potato Vinaigrette
Garlicky Caesar Salad
Chopped Red & Green Romaine Lettuces, Parmesan Chips, Spent Grain Croutons
Spinach Salad
Compressed Watermelon, Mixed Tomatoes, Red Onion
Maroon Chef's Salad
Field Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Polish Sausage, Fontina, Gruyere, Fied Quail Egg, Mixed Tomatoes, Red onion and Cucumbers
Appalachian Cobb Salad
Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Cabbage, Black Garlic smoked rabbit, Mixed tomatoes, Dilly beans, Hard Boiled egg, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Scallions
Fried Green Tomato Salad
Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Cabbage, Fried Green Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrot, & Ranch Dressing
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Orvilles's TD Burger
Spent Grain Toast, Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Onion and Garlic aioli
Wild Mushroom Burger
Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Shitake Aioli & Gruyere Cheese
All-Jack'd-Up Burger
Southern Chow-Chow, Smoky Ghost Pepper-Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Smoked Chipotle Ketchup on a Spicy Fire Bun
Build A Burger
Caprese Club
Soppressata and Prosciutto on Spent Grain Toast, with Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Basil Oil and Balsamic Reduction.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Corn Meal Bun, Pickles, Mayo, compressed Watermelon and Kale
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower Burger
Spinach, Tomato, Pickles, Blue Cheese and Spent grain toast
Toasted Cheese
Spent Grain toast, fontina, gruyere, cheddar, tomato and mayo
Lamb Burger
Spinach, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, & Whitegate Farm's Feta, on a Green Olive and Oregano Bun
Bargerbrat
Mann's German Sausage, Beef Chili, Kraut, Bargerfest Mustard
Large Plates
New York Strip
Triple cooked potatoes, Asparagus, Mixed mushrooms, Tomato and Demi-Glace
Apple Salmon
Jasmine Rice, Broccolini, Carrots, Bourbon Bacon Apple Jam, Green Apple Gastrique
Pan Seared Pork Chop
Cannellini Bean Ragout, Green Beans, Carrots, Apricot Agrodolce, Basil Oil, & Crushed Hazelnuts
Walnut Pesto Calamarata
Calamarata Noodles, Pesto-Cream Sauce, Wilted Spinach, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Balsamic Reduction
Desserts
Chocolate Flourless Bars
Caramel Ale sauce and Mountain Salt
Dessert Fondue
Chocolate Sauce
Ice Cream
Lemon Cannolis
Spiced Sweet Potato Pastry Cream, Waffle Cone Shell, Caramel, & Candied Cashews
Coffee Caramel Trifle
Coffee Mousse, Coffee Caramel. Vanilla Cake, Whipped Cream, Macaron Crumble
Lavendar Blueberry Tart
Vegan Blueberry-Lavendar Tart with Shortbread Cookie Crust, Lavendar Coconut Cream, Blueberry Compote and Coconut Lemon Whip
Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee
Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee, Whipped Cream, Oatmeal Cookies
Kids Menu
LIQUORS
Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
JH Bards Sinking Creek
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Titos
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Virago Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Malibu
Meyers
Virago Rum
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
1800
Lunazul
Patron
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jim Beam
Jameson
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
JH Bards Bourbon Whiskey
JH Bards Rye Whiskey
JH Bards Maple Whiskey
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Baileys
Cointreau
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Melon
Peach Schnapps
Rumple Mintze
Sour Apple
COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Aperol Spritz
Apple Crisp
Blaster
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fruit Punch
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lucky Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Mandarin Old Fashion
Mango Margarita
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini-Gin
Martini-Vodka
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Strawberry Rhubarb Old Fashion
JH Bards Straight Bourbon, Fresh Basil, Blackberry Puree, Basil Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Soda
Apple Cider Mule
Blueberry Blossom
Honey Lavendar Lemonade
Pineapple Habanero Margarita
Pumpkin Spice Margarita
Spiced Cranberry Old Fashioned
JH Bard's, Spiced Cranberry Simple Syrup, Angostura, 2 Dash Orange Bitters, Candied Cranberry Garnish
BEERS
Bavarian Weiss
Czech Handshake Pils
New 2 U American Pale Ale
Showstopper IPA
Trazy Juicy IPA
Cap'n Schwartz
Bold Rock
Busky Cider
Luck Stout
Flight
White Cap
Birthday Betty
Bargerfest
Party House Draft
Bud
Bud Light
Ginger Beer
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Showstopper Can
Showstopper 4 Pack
White Claw
WINES
Guenoc Pinot Noir
Evolution Pinot Noir
Guenoc Merlot
Robert Hall Merlot
Black Station Cabernet
Wente Cabernet
Party House Red
Guenoc Pinot Grigio
Benvolio Pinot Grigio
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Guenoc Sauv Blanc
Chasing Venus Sav Blanc
Guenoc Chardonnay
Mossback Chardonnay
Prosecco
Salmon Creek Brut
Party House White
Hayes Rose
Sokol Blosser Rose
N/A DRINKS
Corkage Fee
Maroon T-Shirt
Hat
Employee Shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
418 N. Main St., Blacksburg, VA 24060