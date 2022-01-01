The Maroon Door

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Build A Burger
Wild Mushroom Burger
Apple Salmon

Small Plates

French Fries

$6.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Cotija, Montery Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Black Beans, Guacamole and Mango Salsa

Low Country Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Corn-breaded Drumsticks, Black Pepper Honey, Hoppin' John, Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread Waffles, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Chives, Wildfire Hot Sauce

Sliders

$14.00

Foods For Thought Ground Beef, Jowl Bacon, Gruyere, Field Greens, & Quail Eggs

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Pickle Brine, Black Garlic-Gochujang Glaze, Ginger and Honey Dew Salad

Mozzarella Bites

$14.00

Fra Diavolo, Fig Syrup and Basil Oil

Rabbit Eggrolls

$17.00

Black Garlic Smoked Rabbit, phyllo Dough cup, Pecans, mushrooms, olives, carrot, Red Onion and herb gastique

Spiced Mixed Nuts

$9.00

Peanuts, cashews, almonds, crushed dry chiles, cayenne,cinnamon, garlic, onions powder, brown sugar and salt and pepper

Rustic Chili Cup

$8.00

Rustic Chili Bowl

$12.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Baked Brie

$17.00

Baked Brie, Blueberry-Vanilla Gelee, Fresh Blueberries, Candied Walnuts, Toast Points

Loaded Potato Soup Cup

$8.00

Potato Soup, Mirepoix, Leeks, Black Forest Ham, Crispy Fried Potato Skins, Shredded Monterey-Jack and Sharp Cheddar

Salads

Artisan Salad

$10.00+

Field Greens, Apple, Blue Cheese, Walnut, Bacon, Roasted Sweet Potato Vinaigrette

Garlicky Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Chopped Red & Green Romaine Lettuces, Parmesan Chips, Spent Grain Croutons

Spinach Salad

$9.00+

Compressed Watermelon, Mixed Tomatoes, Red Onion

Maroon Chef's Salad

$11.00+

Field Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Polish Sausage, Fontina, Gruyere, Fied Quail Egg, Mixed Tomatoes, Red onion and Cucumbers

Appalachian Cobb Salad

$12.00+

Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Cabbage, Black Garlic smoked rabbit, Mixed tomatoes, Dilly beans, Hard Boiled egg, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Scallions

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$11.00+

Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Cabbage, Fried Green Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrot, & Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Beef Burger, Local Cheddar, House Corned Beef, Sautéed Cabbage, Stout Ketchup, Field Greens, & Tomato on a Potato Bun

Orvilles's TD Burger

$14.00

Spent Grain Toast, Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Onion and Garlic aioli

Wild Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Shitake Aioli & Gruyere Cheese

All-Jack'd-Up Burger

$18.00

Southern Chow-Chow, Smoky Ghost Pepper-Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Smoked Chipotle Ketchup on a Spicy Fire Bun

Build A Burger

$13.00

Caprese Club

$14.00

Soppressata and Prosciutto on Spent Grain Toast, with Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Basil Oil and Balsamic Reduction. ​

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Corn Meal Bun, Pickles, Mayo, compressed Watermelon and Kale

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower Burger

$14.00

Spinach, Tomato, Pickles, Blue Cheese and Spent grain toast

Toasted Cheese

$12.00

Spent Grain toast, fontina, gruyere, cheddar, tomato and mayo

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Spinach, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, & Whitegate Farm's Feta, on a Green Olive and Oregano Bun

Bargerbrat

$16.00

Mann's German Sausage, Beef Chili, Kraut, Bargerfest Mustard

Large Plates

House-Smoked Pork Tenderloin, Smoked Andouille Sausage, Baked Mac and Cheese, Southern Style Coleslaw, Housemade Bread and Butter Pickles, Texas BBQ Sauce and Carolina Mop Sauce

New York Strip

$26.00

Triple cooked potatoes, Asparagus, Mixed mushrooms, Tomato and Demi-Glace

Apple Salmon

$25.00

Jasmine Rice, Broccolini, Carrots, Bourbon Bacon Apple Jam, Green Apple Gastrique

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$23.00Out of stock

Cannellini Bean Ragout, Green Beans, Carrots, Apricot Agrodolce, Basil Oil, & Crushed Hazelnuts

Walnut Pesto Calamarata

$16.00

Calamarata Noodles, Pesto-Cream Sauce, Wilted Spinach, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Balsamic Reduction

Desserts

Warm Dark Chocolate Sauce, Snickerdoodles, Mexican Chocolate Cookies, White Cake, & Fresh Banana Chunks

Chocolate Flourless Bars

$8.00

Caramel Ale sauce and Mountain Salt

Dessert Fondue

$11.00

Chocolate Sauce

$2.00

Ice Cream

$6.00+

Lemon Cannolis

$9.00

Spiced Sweet Potato Pastry Cream, Waffle Cone Shell, Caramel, & Candied Cashews

Coffee Caramel Trifle

$9.00

Coffee Mousse, Coffee Caramel. Vanilla Cake, Whipped Cream, Macaron Crumble

Lavendar Blueberry Tart

$9.00

Vegan Blueberry-Lavendar Tart with Shortbread Cookie Crust, Lavendar Coconut Cream, Blueberry Compote and Coconut Lemon Whip

Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee, Whipped Cream, Oatmeal Cookies

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$11.00

Angus Burger and choice of cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

cotija Monterey Jack and sharp cheddar

Kids Steak

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Fontian, Gruyere, & American Cheese on Spent Grain Toast

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

LIQUORS

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

JH Bards Sinking Creek

$7.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+Out of stock

Titos

$6.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Virago Gin

$7.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Gosling's

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Meyers

$6.00+

Virago Rum

$7.00+Out of stock

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

1800

$8.00+Out of stock

Lunazul

$9.00+

Patron

$10.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jack Fire

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

JH Bards Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00+

JH Bards Rye Whiskey

$9.00+

JH Bards Maple Whiskey

$9.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Amaretto

$4.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.50+

Aperol

$6.00+

Baileys

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$7.50+

Melon

$4.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Rumple Mintze

$6.00+

Sour Apple

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Appletini

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

Blaster

$4.00+

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Fruit Punch

$8.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00+

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lucky Lemonade

$10.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mandarin Old Fashion

$10.00Out of stock

Mango Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini-Gin

$6.00

Martini-Vodka

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Paloma

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Trash Can

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Woo Woo

$5.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Old Fashion

$10.00Out of stock

JH Bards Straight Bourbon, Fresh Basil, Blackberry Puree, Basil Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Soda

Apple Cider Mule

$10.00

Blueberry Blossom

$10.00

Honey Lavendar Lemonade

$10.00

Pineapple Habanero Margarita

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Spiced Cranberry Old Fashioned

$10.00

JH Bard's, Spiced Cranberry Simple Syrup, Angostura, 2 Dash Orange Bitters, Candied Cranberry Garnish

BEERS

Bavarian Weiss

$2.00+

Czech Handshake Pils

$2.00+

New 2 U American Pale Ale

$2.00+

Showstopper IPA

$2.00+

Trazy Juicy IPA

$2.00+

Cap'n Schwartz

$2.00+

Bold Rock

$2.00+

Busky Cider

$2.00+

Luck Stout

$2.00+

Flight

$8.00

White Cap

$2.00+

Birthday Betty

$2.00+

Bargerfest

$2.00+

Party House Draft

$5.00Out of stock

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Showstopper Can

$5.00

Showstopper 4 Pack

$16.00

White Claw

$5.00

WINES

Guenoc Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Evolution Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Guenoc Merlot

$6.00+

Robert Hall Merlot

$10.00+Out of stock

Black Station Cabernet

$6.00+

Wente Cabernet

$10.00+

Party House Red

$5.00Out of stock

Guenoc Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$10.00+Out of stock

Guenoc Sauv Blanc

$6.00+

Chasing Venus Sav Blanc

$36.00+

Guenoc Chardonnay

$6.00+Out of stock

Mossback Chardonnay

$10.00+Out of stock

Prosecco

$6.00

Salmon Creek Brut

$22.00

Party House White

$5.00Out of stock

Hayes Rose

$6.00+Out of stock

Sokol Blosser Rose

$10.00+

N/A DRINKS

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Growlers

64 oz Growler

$15.00

32 oz growler

$10.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Maroon T-Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Grey T-Shirt

Small

$20.00

Mediium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Employee Shirt

Small

$10.00

Medium

$10.00

Large

$10.00

X Large

$10.00
