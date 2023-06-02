Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maroosh Gables 223 Valencia Ave

No reviews yet

223 Valencia Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Food

Appetizer

Baba Ghannouj

$11.00

Dip of grilled eggplant peeled and blended with sesame and lemon juice

Falafel

$10.00

Ground chickpeas and broad beans

Grape Leaves

$10.50Out of stock

Grape leaves stuffed

Stuffed Cabbage

$10.00Out of stock

Cabbage leaves stuffed with rice, meat and seasoning

Shanklish

$10.00

Fried White Cheese Platter

$10.00

Slices of white cheese sauteed in our homemade butter

Vegetable Platter

$9.00

Feta Cheese Platter

$11.00

Feta cheese with salonika pepper and mixed olives

Green Beans

$8.00

Green beans simmered in tomato sauce

Bamia

$10.00

Sauteed baby okra with tomato sauce

Foul Medamas

$10.00

A blend of Fava Beans, garlic lemon juice

Sausages (4 pcs)

$12.00

Lebanese Sausage

Mahamra

$10.00

Roasted red pepper dill with nuts on top

Mjaddarah

$10.00

Rice and lentils cooked togheter, topped with sauteed onion served with our hommade yogurt

APPETIZER COMBO (4)

$40.00

A perfect selection of four (4) appetizer of your choice

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$12.00

Marinated in garlic and lemon sauce and charcoal grilled

Baked Kibbeh

$12.50

Meat and crushed wheat shell, stuffed with pine nuts onion and minced meat baked in oven

Raw Kibbeh (5oz)

$11.00

Select cut of Meat finely ground mixed with crushed wheat and seasoning

Raw Kibbe Large (10oz)

$17.00

Select cut of Meat finely ground mixed with crushed wheat and seasoning

Lunch Special

Chicken Kabab

$17.00

Two Skewers marinated and grilled with onion and green pepper

Shawarma

$13.95

Layers of selected meat marinated in our special sauce and spices

Gyro Plate

$20.00

Layers of selected meat marinated in our special sauce and spices in a frie pita bread

Baklava Lunch

$5.00

Appetizer Combo

$15.25

Appetizer Combo Deluxe

$19.95

Kabab

Kafta

$30.00

Two skewers of finely Ground Lamb with parsley and onion seasoned and rolled on skewer

Kabab Combo

$45.00

Choice of 3 types of skewers

Shrimp Kabab

$30.00

Salmon Kabab

$30.00

Beef Kabab

$28.00

Chicken Kabab

$25.00

Lamb Kabab

$30.00

Entrees

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Selected rack from the finest lamb, seasoned and served with 2 side of your choice

Mediterranean Grilled Fish

$35.00

Branzino whole charcoal grilled fish mediterranean seasoned

Salmon Grilled

$35.00

Special selected Salmon Fillet with mediterranean seasoned

Baked Mousaka

$20.00

Layers of thinly sliced eggplant, sauteed with olive oil topped with tomato sauce and chick peas

Bamia Stew

$20.00

Fresh baby okra simmered in our fresh tomatoes, garlic and spices

Charcoal Grilled Chicken

$25.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated in lemon and garlic sauce

Maroosh Scampi

$38.00

Shrimp sauteed in clarified butter and topped with garlic and wine sauce

Lemon Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Breast with Artichoke Hearts sauteed with lemon and garlic

Vegetable Curry

$20.00

Mixed freshly cut vegetable and mixed with indian curry and spices

Salads

Tabouleh

$9.00

Choped parsley, onion, tomatoes and crushed whea, blended with lemon juice and olive oil

Fatoush

$11.00

Lettuce, cucumber, green pepper, tomato, onion and pieces of fried pita bread with sumac dressing

Yogurt Salad

$8.00

Yogurt and cucumber salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Tossed Salad of Lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, salonika pepper, feta cheese and black greek olive

Jerusalem

$10.00

Chopped cucumber, green pepper, tomato and parsley with lemon tahini dressing

Soup

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Mediterranean spices, fresh greens and a squeeze of lemon

Shish Barak

$12.00

Traditional Lebanese stew of yogurt and meat dumplings

Sides

Mediterranean Rice

$5.00

Topped with roasted almond and micro greens

Basmati Rice

$4.50

Topped with roasted almond and micro greens

Mjaddarah

$7.00

Rice and lentil Pilaf

Grilled tomatoes, onions or peppers

$5.00

French fries

$5.99

Plain homemade yogurt

$4.00

Romaine lettuce

$4.00

Steamed vegetables

$5.95

Olive

$6.95

Mixed pickles

$6.95

Tabouleh

$5.00

Fatoush

$5.00

Greek Salad

$4.50

Extras

Meat (Shawarma)

$4.50

Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Juices

$7.00

Coffee

$3.50

Beer

$7.00

Sangria

$12.00

Sangria 2X1

$12.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Wines

Chile

Cuspide Merlot

$25.00

Gentle Creek Sweet Merlot

$30.00

Cuspide Moscato

$25.00

Alados Gran Reserva Cabernet

$45.00

Alados Gran Reserva Carmenare

$45.00

Italia

Montepulciano Fratelli Cozza

$37.00

Barolo Le Clivie

$74.00

Argentina

Kauzo Malbec

$35.00

Region 1 Reserva Malbec

$38.00

Terroir Expression Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

USA

Regio Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Regio Pinot Noir

$40.00

Lost Chapter Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

Lost Chapter Merlot

$64.00

Francia

Bordeaux Superior Chateau Andriet

$38.00

Espana

Eduardo Garrido Rioja Crianza

$50.00

Eduardo Garrido Rioja Reserva

$64.00

Bodega Resalte Ribera De Duero Vendimia Seleccionada

$64.00

Bodega Resalte Ribera De Duero Origen

$70.00

White

Albarino Espana Ardora Maris

$35.00

Francia Domaine De la Villaudiere Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Italia De Castello Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Chardonnay California Regio

$41.00

Chile Cuspide Brut

$20.00

Espana Atance Cava Brut Nature

$27.00

Italia Prosecco De Castello

$29.00

Glass of Wine

Glass of Wine White

$13.00

Glass Of Wine Red

$13.00

Pitch Sangria

White Sangria

$45.00

Red Sangria

$45.00

Uncork

Uncork

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mediterranean Food with Love

223 Valencia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

